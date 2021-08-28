Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 28, 2021

US wants peace for both Israelis, Palestinians: Biden

AFPPublished August 28, 2021 - Updated August 28, 2021 11:36am
PRESIDENT Joe Biden (right) meets Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.—AFP
PRESIDENT Joe Biden (right) meets Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.—AFP

WASHINGTON: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday met President Joe Biden a day after a deadly bomb attack on the US Afghanistan evacuation mission forced a postponement and cast a shadow on an Israeli charm offensive.

The US had an “unwavering commitment” to Israel’s security, including replenishing Israel’s Iron Dome missile defence system, Biden said after the two met one-on-one, a day after originally planned.

In a hint at differences of opinion, he added, “we’re also going to discuss ways to advance peace and security and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians”.

Bennett began his remarks with condolences before announcing, “I bring with me from Jerusalem a new spirit of good will.”

Bennett, who aims to reboot relations, says: ‘I bring with me from Jerusalem a new spirit of goodwill’

Bennett had aimed to reboot US-Israel relations following Benjamin Netanyahu, who during 15 years in office embraced Republicans and antagonised Democrats.

Still, the 49-year-old premiere in his first official overseas visit kept to many of his predecessor’s hardline views.

“We cannot lose sight for even one moment that we’re in the toughest neighborhood in the world,” he said, citing militant Islamic State (IS) group, Hezbollah, Islamic Jihad and Hamas. “That’s why Israel always has to be overwhelmingly stronger than... all of our enemies combined.”

A broader meeting was expected to follow including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Israeli National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata and Israeli Ambassador to Israel Gilad Erdan, along with Bennett’s senior aide Shimrit Meir.

Bennett took office in June as head of an eclectic coalition in which his hawkish party holds only a handful of seats. His government includes pro-settlement hardliners like himself as well as political doves and the first Arab party to sit in a coalition.

“He heads and leads the most diverse government in Israeli history,” Biden said of Bennett.

Bennett’s positions on key issues remain at odds with the White House.

He has said he will continue settlement construction and is against a Palestinian state in territories Israel captured in 1967.

He opposes the US reopening a consulate in Jerusalem to handle Palestinian affairs, which Trump shut in 2019 after moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

In Washington Bennett strove to highlight common ground.

“Israel knows that we have no better or more reliable ally in the world than the United States of America,” he said.

Bennett said in the Oval Office that the bombings in Kabul highlighted the potential danger of a nuclear Iran.

“These very days illustrate what the world would look like if a radical Islamic regime acquired a nuclear weapon,” Bennett told Biden.

Published in Dawn, August 28th, 2021

Israel
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Jille Hilali
Aug 28, 2021 11:56am
Every one loves Israel
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zukfiqar
Aug 28, 2021 12:02pm
Peace is only possible when the Statehood of Palestinians is formed.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 28, 2021 12:08pm
Bennett said in the Oval Office that the bombings in Kabul highlighted the potential danger of a nuclear Iran. Involving iran when iran has nothing to do with them. Shameful.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 28, 2021 12:08pm
@Jille Hilali, Every one loves Israel Specially in india.
Reply Recommend 0
Vigilante
Aug 28, 2021 12:19pm
The land grabbing thug is taking of peace.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

American hubris
28 Aug 2021

American hubris

US diplomacy has been marked by militarism and unilateralism.
PTI: then and now
Updated 28 Aug 2021

PTI: then and now

The broad sweep of the promised reform — transformational reform — has shrunk to tinkering with an already broken system.
A reformed Taliban?
Updated 28 Aug 2021

A reformed Taliban?

Pakistan should welcome the Taliban’s new face but must resolutely insist upon their civilised behaviour.
Pakistan needs contraception
Updated 27 Aug 2021

Pakistan needs contraception

We have an eyes-wide-shut policy attitude when it comes to the population elephant in the room.

Editorial

Kabul massacre
Updated 28 Aug 2021

Kabul massacre

There should be a unified anti-IS effort in Afghanistan, led by the Taliban and other Afghan groups and aided by foreign forces.
28 Aug 2021

Unjustified perks

WHEN an aide to the prime minister introduced in the Senate a bill in March last year seeking to extend the free...
28 Aug 2021

Disappearing ecosystems

AFTER the UN sounded “code red for humanity” with the launch of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change...
PM’s remarks on education
Updated 27 Aug 2021

PM’s remarks on education

The premier may want to consider that barring a couple of exceptions, his entire cabinet is a product of English-medium education.
27 Aug 2021

Order ‘recalled’

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court has ‘recalled’ the order of a two-member bench that had taken up a...
27 Aug 2021

Ignoring the shelterless

IN June this year, hundreds of people protested against Bahria Town Karachi — one of the largest gated housing...