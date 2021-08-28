Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 28, 2021

Primary balance clocks in at -1.4pc in FY21

Kazim AlamPublished August 28, 2021 - Updated August 28, 2021 10:54am
Pakistan ran a primary budget deficit of Rs653.6 billion in 2020-21. — AFP/File
Pakistan ran a primary budget deficit of Rs653.6 billion in 2020-21. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Failing to meet the performance criteria set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country ran a primary budget deficit of Rs653.6 billion in 2020-21, according to a summary of consolidated federal and provincial fiscal operations that the Ministry of Finance released on Thursday.

The IMF places great emphasis on the primary balance — which is the fiscal balance adjusted for net interest payment on public debt — as it reflects the government’s ability to honour its immediate obligations without obtaining additional loans.

As opposed to the IMF’s performance criteria of a Rs246bn surplus, the primary balance remained -1.4 per cent of GDP in 2020-21. In 2019-20, the country had recorded a primary deficit of Rs757bn (-1.8pc).

The overall fiscal deficit was Rs3.4 trillion in 2020-21, up 0.8pc from a year ago in absolute terms. The fiscal deficit as a percentage of GDP in 2020-21 was 7.1pc as opposed 8.1pc in the preceding fiscal year.

First time fiscal deficit of more than 7pc of GDP for three years since 1987-88

According to Topline Securities Research Director Syed Atif Zafar, this has been the first time Pakistan reported a fiscal deficit of more than 7pc of GDP for three years in a row since 1987-88 (i.e. in 33 years).

“We expect the fiscal deficit to clock in at around 7-7.5pc of GDP in 2021-22,” said Mr Zafar.

To bridge the budgetary gap of Rs3.4tr, the federal government used a mix of external and domestic financing. About 39.3pc (Rs1.3tr) of the overall deficit was bridged by means of external financing while 60.7pc (Rs2tr) was financed through domestic sources consisting of both bank and non-bank avenues. In 2019-20, however, the share of external financing in filling the budgetary hole was only 26.5pc.

In line with the IMF prescription, the four provinces managed to post a cumulative budgetary surplus of Rs313.6bn, which helped keep the overall fiscal deficit to 7.1pc of GDP in 2020-21.

Total revenue mobilisation amounted to Rs6.9tr, up 10pc from a year ago. The year-on-year increase in direct taxes and sales tax was 13.6pc and 24.6pc, respectively.

Non-tax revenues – after adjusting for petroleum levy that was recently classified as part of non-tax mobilisation – decreased 20.8pc on an annual basis. The main reason for the one-fifth decline in non-tax revenue was the year-on-year drop of 30.4pc in the surplus profit that the federal government received from the central bank.

Published in Dawn, August 28th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

American hubris
28 Aug 2021

American hubris

US diplomacy has been marked by militarism and unilateralism.
PTI: then and now
Updated 28 Aug 2021

PTI: then and now

The broad sweep of the promised reform — transformational reform — has shrunk to tinkering with an already broken system.
A reformed Taliban?
Updated 28 Aug 2021

A reformed Taliban?

Pakistan should welcome the Taliban’s new face but must resolutely insist upon their civilised behaviour.
Pakistan needs contraception
Updated 27 Aug 2021

Pakistan needs contraception

We have an eyes-wide-shut policy attitude when it comes to the population elephant in the room.

Editorial

Kabul massacre
Updated 28 Aug 2021

Kabul massacre

There should be a unified anti-IS effort in Afghanistan, led by the Taliban and other Afghan groups and aided by foreign forces.
28 Aug 2021

Unjustified perks

WHEN an aide to the prime minister introduced in the Senate a bill in March last year seeking to extend the free...
28 Aug 2021

Disappearing ecosystems

AFTER the UN sounded “code red for humanity” with the launch of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change...
PM’s remarks on education
Updated 27 Aug 2021

PM’s remarks on education

The premier may want to consider that barring a couple of exceptions, his entire cabinet is a product of English-medium education.
27 Aug 2021

Order ‘recalled’

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court has ‘recalled’ the order of a two-member bench that had taken up a...
27 Aug 2021

Ignoring the shelterless

IN June this year, hundreds of people protested against Bahria Town Karachi — one of the largest gated housing...