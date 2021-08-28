Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 28, 2021

Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on three-day visit

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished August 28, 2021 - Updated August 28, 2021 10:23am
This screengab shows Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif (C) at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi after he reached the city on Friday. — Photo courtesy PML-N Twitter
This screengab shows Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif (C) at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi after he reached the city on Friday. — Photo courtesy PML-N Twitter

KARACHI: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Friday on a three-day visit, renewing his activism after months-long break with plan to address a rally that the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement alliance will be holding on Sunday, party sources said.

A large number of party workers received the PML-N chief at the Quaid-i-Azam International Airport. While driving through Shahra-e-Faisal he was welcomed at a couple of reception camps set up by the party along with the key road link.

“Tomorrow [Saturday], he would visit the homes of former president Mamnoon Hussain and former Sindh governor Mumtaz Bhutto to condole with their families on their deaths. He would also visit the residence of Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi to condole the death of his mother. Later, he would attend the PDM meeting at a hotel.”

Published in Dawn, August 28th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
AW
Aug 28, 2021 10:24am
Why is Shahbaz Sharif always dressed in a driver uniform?
Reply Recommend 0
Khanm
Aug 28, 2021 10:41am
@AW, he is driving the opposition isn't he..but to where that is the ❓...
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz
Aug 28, 2021 10:49am
Looking for the rest of the loot?
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Aug 28, 2021 10:56am
Shehbaz might try to escape by sea route this time
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

American hubris
28 Aug 2021

American hubris

US diplomacy has been marked by militarism and unilateralism.
PTI: then and now
Updated 28 Aug 2021

PTI: then and now

The broad sweep of the promised reform — transformational reform — has shrunk to tinkering with an already broken system.
A reformed Taliban?
Updated 28 Aug 2021

A reformed Taliban?

Pakistan should welcome the Taliban’s new face but must resolutely insist upon their civilised behaviour.
Pakistan needs contraception
Updated 27 Aug 2021

Pakistan needs contraception

We have an eyes-wide-shut policy attitude when it comes to the population elephant in the room.

Editorial

Kabul massacre
Updated 28 Aug 2021

Kabul massacre

There should be a unified anti-IS effort in Afghanistan, led by the Taliban and other Afghan groups and aided by foreign forces.
28 Aug 2021

Unjustified perks

WHEN an aide to the prime minister introduced in the Senate a bill in March last year seeking to extend the free...
28 Aug 2021

Disappearing ecosystems

AFTER the UN sounded “code red for humanity” with the launch of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change...
PM’s remarks on education
Updated 27 Aug 2021

PM’s remarks on education

The premier may want to consider that barring a couple of exceptions, his entire cabinet is a product of English-medium education.
27 Aug 2021

Order ‘recalled’

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court has ‘recalled’ the order of a two-member bench that had taken up a...
27 Aug 2021

Ignoring the shelterless

IN June this year, hundreds of people protested against Bahria Town Karachi — one of the largest gated housing...