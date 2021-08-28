Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on three-day visit

KARACHI: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif arrived here on Friday on a three-day visit, renewing his activism after months-long break with plan to address a rally that the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement alliance will be holding on Sunday, party sources said.

A large number of party workers received the PML-N chief at the Quaid-i-Azam International Airport. While driving through Shahra-e-Faisal he was welcomed at a couple of reception camps set up by the party along with the key road link.

“Tomorrow [Saturday], he would visit the homes of former president Mamnoon Hussain and former Sindh governor Mumtaz Bhutto to condole with their families on their deaths. He would also visit the residence of Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi to condole the death of his mother. Later, he would attend the PDM meeting at a hotel.”

