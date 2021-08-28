Dawn Logo

400 flights from Islamabad take part in evacuation from Afghanistan

Mohammad AsgharPublished August 28, 2021 - Updated August 28, 2021 10:46am
RAWALPINDI: As many as 400 special flights carrying Afghan nationals and foreigners from Kabul have departed from and arrived at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) since the Taliban took on Aug 16.

According to sources, 10,000 to 15,000 Afghan nationals and foreigners evacuated from Afghanistan are expected to arrive at the airport in the next couple of weeks as 2,000 to 2,200 evacuees are expected to arrive at the airport per day.

Sources said Pakistani authorities operated no special flight from Kabul to Islamabad on Friday due to the suicide attack at Kabul airport on previous night. However, several diplomats coming from Kabul in other flights landed at Islamabad.

Afghan nationals and foreigners evacuated from Kabul airport and transiting at the IIAP to return to their countries are not subjected to the immigration procedure. However, those who leave the airport and stay in hotels for a few days are subjected to the immigration process on arrival and departure.

The IIAP administration has made special arrangements in the vicinity of the airport for transit passengers who will be evacuated from Afghanistan and later flown to different countries.

A special squad of security personnel has been deployed for the protection of the evacuees.

Published in Dawn, August 28th, 2021

Afghan War
Pakistan

Nora
Aug 28, 2021 10:58am
Pakistan making profit.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth Exposed
Aug 28, 2021 11:19am
12000/400 =30 person flight capacity
Reply Recommend 0
Misbah
Aug 28, 2021 11:32am
Evacuating people from peaceful Taliban rule..why?
Reply Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
Aug 28, 2021 12:13pm
Business for PIA, now PTO will take credit of reviving PIA .....
Reply Recommend 0
Hasan Malik
Aug 28, 2021 12:35pm
Islamabad will become a new Kabul in coming months. Afghans love Indians. Why not arrange flights for them so that they can settle in their most loved country India.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Aug 28, 2021 12:35pm
PIA flying Fokker aircraft to and from Kabul? 400 Flights brought 12000 passengers, is just 30 bodies per flight.
Reply Recommend 0

