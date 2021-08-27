Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 27, 2021

Noted educationist and activist Rubina Saigol passes away in Lahore

Imran Gabol | Dawn.comPublished August 27, 2021 - Updated August 27, 2021 07:35pm
Scholar, educationist, feminist and human rights activist Rubina Saigol is seen in this file photo. — Photo by Arif Ali
Scholar, educationist, feminist and human rights activist Rubina Saigol is seen in this file photo. — Photo by Arif Ali

Eminent scholar, educationist, feminist and human rights activist Rubina Saigol passed away in Lahore on Friday.

Her niece Nida Usman Chaudhry confirmed to Dawn.com that Saigol had contracted the coronavirus and was under treatment for the last 10 days.

"With profound grief and sorrow, I regret to inform that our beloved Ruby khala has passed away. Please pray for her," Chaudhry said in a tweet.

As news of her death spread, condolences poured in from politicians, journalists and activists who paid rich tribute to Saigol.

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he was "deeply saddened" to hear of her passing.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) noted that Saigol's "work on gender, nationalism, human rights and education has inspired three generations of activists and academics".

The Women's Action Forum (WAF), of which Saigol was a senior member, too expressed its grief and sorrow.

"She has left a huge mark on us all and touched many lives. [We] will honour her memory and carry on the struggle," the WAF tweeted.

The Aurat March Lahore team said Saigol had been a "feminist giant", adding: "Her contribution to the Pakistani and South Asia feminist movement and thought is unmatched. We will miss her marching among us each year."

While expressing sadness at the educationist's death, columnist Nadeem Farooq Paracha paid tribute to her services.

"A brilliant scholar, she was one of the first academics to fully explore and dissect the impact of myopic ideologies on the curriculums of Pakistan and India."

"The human rights world has lost a great fighter today," said journalist Munizae Jahangir.

Academic and columnist Umair Javed noted that Saigol had been an "author of unmatched, incisive work on Pakistani education, nationalism, and culture, and a tireless activist for gender rights".

"We are undoubtedly poorer today in her absence," he added.

Calling her a "giant of the women's movement in Pakistan", researcher Ammar Rashid recalled that Saigol had "helped a generation of scholars & activists understand the relationship between state, gender & nationalism, themes so central to today's feminist & progressive movements".

"Dr Rubina Saigol was one of the most brilliant and kindest people I met. Big loss to the progressive movement," said activist Ammar Ali Jan.

A prominent feminist, educationist and activist, Rubina Saigol completed her MA in Developmental Psychology from Columbia University in 1982 and her PhD in Education and Development from the University of Rochester in 1989.

Over the course of her career, she wrote multiple research papers in Urdu and English and authored and edited several books including The Pakistan Project: A Feminist Perspective on Nation & Identity and Contradictions and Ambiguities of Feminism in Pakistan: Exploring the 4th Wave.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 27, 2021 07:39pm
What a grave, grim, gruesome, giagant, grisly and great tragedy? Inna Lilla Hay Waa Inna Illehey Rajayoon.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A structural malaise
Updated 27 Aug 2021

A structural malaise

A credible efficient judicial order is key to meeting the challenges that beset the country.
What a fall
27 Aug 2021

What a fall

Learning losses have been stupendous due to Covid-19.
Lost opportunity
27 Aug 2021

Lost opportunity

Why would we want for our neighbours what we can’t tolerate at home?
The missing claims
Updated 26 Aug 2021

The missing claims

Our legal system has yet to develop a mechanism for the recognition of claims brought under tort law.

Editorial

PM’s remarks on education
Updated 27 Aug 2021

PM’s remarks on education

The premier may want to consider that barring a couple of exceptions, his entire cabinet is a product of English-medium education.
27 Aug 2021

Order ‘recalled’

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court has ‘recalled’ the order of a two-member bench that had taken up a...
27 Aug 2021

Ignoring the shelterless

IN June this year, hundreds of people protested against Bahria Town Karachi — one of the largest gated housing...
Another FBR chief
Updated 26 Aug 2021

Another FBR chief

The shake-ups in the economic team signify two important crises facing the government from day one.
26 Aug 2021

Absurd statement

THE PPP’s stance that devolution of powers is not Karachi’s number one problem is rather problematic. In fact,...
26 Aug 2021

A question of faith

THE troubling issue of forced conversions continues to be viewed largely through a majoritarian lens. Such an...