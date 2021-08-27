Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 27, 2021

PM Imran writes to Shehbaz for filling vacant posts in ECP

Dawn.comPublished August 27, 2021 - Updated August 27, 2021 05:46pm
The prime minister has suggested three names each for Punjab and KP and sought response from Shehbaz Sharif "at the earliest". — File photo
The prime minister has suggested three names each for Punjab and KP and sought response from Shehbaz Sharif "at the earliest". — File photo

Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to opposition leader and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif for filling the vacant posts of members in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), asking him to submit a response "at the earliest".

In a tweet, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry shared a copy of the letter written by the premier, saying the latter had suggested three names each for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

The ECP, he said, would be able to make appointments after the opposition's response to the names suggested by the prime minister.

According to the letter, Prime Minister Imran has proposed the names of Ahsan Mahboob, ex-officer of the Police Service of Pakistan; Raja Amer Khan, advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan; and Dr Syed Pervaiz Abbas, a retired officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) for the vacant post of the ECP member from Punjab.

For the appointment of the ECP member from KP, the premier has suggested the names of retired Justice Ikramullah Khan; Faridullah Khan, ex-officer PAS; and Muzammil Khan, advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Under the Constitution, the prime minister is required to initiate consultations with the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly for jointly recommending a panel of three consensus nominees per vacancy for confirmation of one of them by a parliamentary committee.

In case there is no agreement, the prime minister and the opposition leader are supposed to separately send three names each to the committee having equal representation from the treasury and opposition benches. The law mandates that no ECP position should stay vacant for more than 45 days.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Khaled
Aug 27, 2021 06:04pm
Why don't the PM and the leader of the opposition have a direct contact? Why are they afraid or shy of each other? Greatness is in humbleness.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A structural malaise
Updated 27 Aug 2021

A structural malaise

A credible efficient judicial order is key to meeting the challenges that beset the country.
What a fall
27 Aug 2021

What a fall

Learning losses have been stupendous due to Covid-19.
Lost opportunity
27 Aug 2021

Lost opportunity

Why would we want for our neighbours what we can’t tolerate at home?
The missing claims
Updated 26 Aug 2021

The missing claims

Our legal system has yet to develop a mechanism for the recognition of claims brought under tort law.

Editorial

PM’s remarks on education
Updated 27 Aug 2021

PM’s remarks on education

The premier may want to consider that barring a couple of exceptions, his entire cabinet is a product of English-medium education.
27 Aug 2021

Order ‘recalled’

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court has ‘recalled’ the order of a two-member bench that had taken up a...
27 Aug 2021

Ignoring the shelterless

IN June this year, hundreds of people protested against Bahria Town Karachi — one of the largest gated housing...
Another FBR chief
Updated 26 Aug 2021

Another FBR chief

The shake-ups in the economic team signify two important crises facing the government from day one.
26 Aug 2021

Absurd statement

THE PPP’s stance that devolution of powers is not Karachi’s number one problem is rather problematic. In fact,...
26 Aug 2021

A question of faith

THE troubling issue of forced conversions continues to be viewed largely through a majoritarian lens. Such an...