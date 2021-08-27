Dawn Logo

At least 15 dead in fire at chemical factory in Karachi’s Mehran Town

Imtiaz AliPublished August 27, 2021 - Updated August 27, 2021 03:14pm
This image shows firefighters trying to rescue trapped individuals after a factory caught fire in Karachi's Mehran Town. — DawnNewsTV
This image shows firefighters trying to put out the blaze after a factory caught fire in Karachi's Mehran Town. — DawnNewsTV
Rescue efforts under way after a fire broke out at a factory in Karachi's Mehran Town. — DawnNewsTV
At least 15 people died after a fire broke out at a factory in Karachi's Mehran Town on Friday, police and rescue officials said.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Korangi SSP Shah Jehan said that so far 15 bodies had been recovered from the factory.

He said that the police had been informed that there were 25 people still trapped in the building, and feared that they may have died.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh), the area had been cordoned off and Rangers personnel were engaged in relief efforts with rescue teams.

The spokesperson said that the fire had occurred at a chemical factory in Mehran Town, adding that the blaze was now under control and rescue efforts were under way.

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Additional Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that 13 bodies had been brought to the hospital so far, adding that more were expected.

According to police officials, an Edhi volunteer, Saddam, 30, also sustained injuries while trying to extinguish the fire. The injured were also taken to JPMC.

Sindh CM takes notice, seeks report on incident

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and directed the Karachi commissioner and the labour department to furnish a report. "How did the incident occur and what safety precautions were being taken," he questioned.

He also instructed officials to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured and support to the families of the deceased.

Speaking to the media, Karachi Murtaza Wahab said that the fire department was alerted of the blaze at 10:09am and departed a minute later.

He confirmed that the fire had been extinguished and cooling efforts were under way, adding that 21 people had been working on the factory's first floor. He confirmed 10 casualties and cited suffocation as the cause of death.

He said that police and the fire department were investigating the incident, adding that the findings would be shared with the media.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

