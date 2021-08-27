At least 15 dead in fire at chemical factory in Karachi’s Mehran Town

At least 15 people died after a fire broke out at a factory in Karachi's Mehran Town on Friday, police and rescue officials said.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Korangi SSP Shah Jehan said that so far 15 bodies had been recovered from the factory.

He said that the police had been informed that there were 25 people still trapped in the building, and feared that they may have died.

According to a spokesman for the Pakistan Rangers (Sindh), the area had been cordoned off and Rangers personnel were engaged in relief efforts with rescue teams.

The spokesperson said that the fire had occurred at a chemical factory in Mehran Town, adding that the blaze was now under control and rescue efforts were under way.

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Additional Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that 13 bodies had been brought to the hospital so far, adding that more were expected.

According to police officials, an Edhi volunteer, Saddam, 30, also sustained injuries while trying to extinguish the fire. The injured were also taken to JPMC.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and directed the Karachi commissioner and the labour department to furnish a report. "How did the incident occur and what safety precautions were being taken," he questioned.

He also instructed officials to provide the best possible medical treatment to the injured and support to the families of the deceased.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.