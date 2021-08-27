Dawn Logo

PM Imran nominates Ramiz Raja, Asad Ali Khan as members of PCB Board of Governors

Abdul GhaffarPublished August 27, 2021 - Updated August 27, 2021 02:21pm
A combination photo of Ramiz Raja (L) and Asad Ali Khan (R). — AFP/ PCB website
Cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja and Asad Ali Khan have been nominated as members of the Board of Governors of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination.

The notification, issued on Friday, stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the capacity of PCB patron-in-chief, had nominated Raja and Khan as members of the PCB's Board of Governors for a period of three years.

The development follows days of speculation over the appointment of the PCB chief, with Raja being one of the hopefuls and reports of the likelihood of outgoing PCB chairperson Ehsan Mani being asked to serve another term as his current one ended on Wednesday. Raja's nomination lends some validity to the latter.

Earlier this week, the prime minister had held separate meetings with Mani and Raja.

On Thursday, Raja told Dawn.com that he had "been informed by the Prime Minister's Office" that he was Prime Minister Imran Khan's choice to take over the PCB from Mani.

Raja had said an official notification of his nomination by the prime minister would be issued soon, following which he would contest PCB elections and become the new chairperson of the board.

Meanwhile, Mani not continuing as the PCB chief was confirmed when a statement issued by the PCB quoted him as saying that he would not be serving another term in the position.

“I am thankful to PCB Patron, Prime Minister Imran Khan and grateful to my colleagues on the PCB Board of Governors for their support during the past three year[s]. We made significant progress in becoming a credible, transparent and professional organisation," he said in the parting note.

Mani further stated: "I want to thank the PCB team, all the PSL franchise owners and other stakeholders for their support during my three years in the office. It has been an honour to lead this great organisation and I hope I have made positive contribution in taking Pakistan cricket forward."

“I would like to wish my successor the very best in taking the PCB and Pakistan cricket to the next level with the support of the excellent executive team at the PCB led by Wasim Khan,” he added.

According to the statement, Justice (Retd) Azmat Saeed, as the election commissioner, will announce the schedule for the election of the 36th PCB chairperson.

