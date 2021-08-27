Dawn Logo

12 US troops, 60 Afghans die in blasts at Kabul airport

AgenciesPublished August 27, 2021 - Updated August 27, 2021 08:56am
KABUL: Wounded women arrive at a hospital after the blasts outside the airport on Thursday.—AFP
• Report says two suicide bombers behind attack
• IS claims responsibility
• Taliban condemn bombings
• Pakistan conveys sympathies to bereaved families

KABUL: Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport on Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover.

The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 12 US troops, Afghan and US officials said.

The US general overseeing the evacuation vowed the United States would go after the perpetrators of the bombings, and warned that more such attacks are expected.

“We are working very hard right now to determine attribution, to determine who is associated with this cowardly attack. And we’re prepared to take action against them,” Gen Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command, told Pentagon reporters in a briefing. “Twenty-four-seven. We are looking for them.”

Shortly after McKenzie spoke, the militant Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for the killings on its Amaq news channel.

Injured people arrive at a hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan. — Reuters
McKenzie said the attacks would not stop the United States from evacuating Americans and others, and flights out were continuing. He said there was a large amount of security at the airport, and alternate routes were being used to get evacuees in.

US officials said 11 Marines and one Navy medic were among the dead.

McKenzie said another 15 service members were wounded. Officials warned the toll could grow. More than 140 Afghans were wounded, an Afghan official said.

One of the bombers struck people standing knee-deep in a wastewater canal under the sweltering sun, throwing bodies into the fetid water. Those who moments earlier had hoped to get on flights out could be seen carrying the wounded to ambulances in a daze, their own clothes darkened with blood.

Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday. — AP
The IS affiliate in Afghanistan is far more radical than the Taliban, who recently took control of the country in a lightning blitz and condemned the attack.

Western officials had warned of a major attack, urging people to leave the airport, but that advice went largely unheeded by Afghans desperate to escape the country in the last few days of an American-led evacuation before the US officially ends its 20-year presence on Aug 31.

Emergency, an Italian charity that operates hospitals in Afghanistan, said it had received at least 60 patients wounded in the airport attack, in addition to 10 who were dead when they arrived.

Surgeons will be working into the night, said Marco Puntin, the charity’s manager in Afghanistan. The wounded overflowed the triage zone into the physiotherapy area and more beds were being added, he said.

A victim is unloaded from a vehicle outside a hospital after explosions at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. — Reuters
The Afghan official who confirmed the overall Afghan toll spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief media.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said one explosion was near an airport entrance and another was a short distance away by a hotel.

McKenzie said clearly some failure at the airport allowed a suicide bomber to get so close to the gate.

He said the Taliban had been screening people outside the gates, though there was no indication that the Taliban deliberately allowed Thursday’s attacks to happen. He said the US had asked the Taliban commanders to tighten security around the airport’s perimeter.

Adam Khan was waiting nearby when he saw the first explosion outside what’s known as the Abbey gate. He said several people appeared to have been killed or wounded, including some who were maimed.

The second blast was at or near Baron Hotel, where many people, including Afghans, Britons and Americans, were told to gather in recent days before heading to the airport for evacuation.

Additional explosions could be heard later, but Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said some blasts were carried out by the US forces to destroy their equipment.

A former Royal Marine who runs an animal shelter in Afghanistan said he and his staff were caught up in the aftermath of the blast near the airport.

“All of a sudden we heard gunshots and our vehicle was targeted; had our driver not turned around he would have been shot in the head by a man with an AK-47,” Paul Pen Farthing told Britain’s Press Association news agency.

A screen grab shows people outside a hospital after an attack at Kabul airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. — Reuters
Farthing is trying to get staff of his Nowzad charity out of Afghanistan, along with the group’s rescued animals. He is among thousands trying to flee.

In Washington, US President Joe Biden spent much of the morning in the secure White House Situation Room where he was briefed on the explosions and conferred with his national security team and commanders on the ground in Kabul.

Overnight, warnings emerged from Western capitals about a threat from IS, which has seen its ranks boosted by the Taliban’s freeing of prisoners during its advance through Afghanistan.

Shortly before the attack, the acting US ambassador to Kabul, Ross Wilson, said the security threat at the Kabul airport overnight was clearly regarded as credible, as imminent, as compelling. But in an interview with ABC News, he would not give details.

Late on Wednesday, the US Embassy warned citizens at three airport gates to leave immediately due to an unspecified security threat. Australia, Britain and New Zealand also advised their citizens on Thursday not to go to the airport.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied that any attack was imminent at the airport, where the group’s fighters have deployed and occasionally used heavy-handed tactics to control the crowds. After the attack, he appeared to shirk blame, noting the airport is controlled by US troops.

Before the blast, the Taliban sprayed a water cannon at those gathered at one airport gate to try to drive the crowd away, as someone launched tear gas canisters elsewhere.

FO statement

Pakistan strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Kabul and conveyed sympathies to the affected families.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office in Islamabad said: “Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We convey our sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the early recovery of those injured.”

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2021

Comments (24)
A. ALI
Aug 27, 2021 07:48am
Fallouts of hidden agenda by India and USA, Isis is their brainchild.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Aug 27, 2021 07:55am
Whoever would benefit from chaos and instability in Afghanistan is behind those attacks.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Aug 27, 2021 07:57am
Americans need to get out ASAP. Once Taliban government is in place, they know how to deal with Daesh, TTP and likes.
Reply Recommend 0
nk
Aug 27, 2021 08:01am
if IS was there, why they waited to attack after the warning! US sent several thousands troops just for evacuation!!! something doesn't add up!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Liberal
Aug 27, 2021 08:01am
I request India please stop that. Please stop this bloodshed in Afghanistan
Reply Recommend 0
Ram
Aug 27, 2021 08:04am
@A. ALI, keep pointing fingers
Reply Recommend 0
A
Aug 27, 2021 08:05am
Why is Pakistan not in the list of countries who helped with evacuation?
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Aug 27, 2021 08:07am
Shameful.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 27, 2021 08:09am
Frustrated India- killed US soldiers and Taliban.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Aug 27, 2021 08:14am
Desperate losers don’t want peace in the region
Reply Recommend 0
Hindustani
Aug 27, 2021 08:31am
World is watching. FATF blacklisting coming soon.
Reply Recommend 0
nk
Aug 27, 2021 08:45am
@A. ALI, that imply they have a brain! if that is the case,after 20 years of working together that all they could do???
Reply Recommend 0
Veru
Aug 27, 2021 08:51am
Israel or India take a guess!
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Aug 27, 2021 08:54am
@A, "Why is Pakistan not in the list of countries who helped with evacuation?" Pakistan is busy talking about Afghanistan, India and Kashmir. It is all talk, but no action.
Reply Recommend 0
Safder Munir Nawaz
Aug 27, 2021 08:55am
US citizens must inquire from theirs preceding successive Govt Administrations for spending three trillion dollars besides loosing US soldiers in Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Aug 27, 2021 08:56am
Time for America to recognize Afghanistan and jointly work with them to oust IS and associates from the area
Reply Recommend 0
Really
Aug 27, 2021 09:05am
Once the evacuation of people is complete, the country that helped the Taliban will face huge consequences. The US knows who is responsible for this mess and will take all measures to punish them. The consequences of allying with China and helping the Taliban will be costly.
Reply Recommend 0
Omar
Aug 27, 2021 09:16am
Who died and who took responsibilities clearly states who's benefitted. Shame.
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Aug 27, 2021 09:21am
Well, ISIS is a creation of US actually.
Reply Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Aug 27, 2021 09:24am
@A. ALI, please add TTP as well to this group. .
Reply Recommend 0
Sajid Ali
Aug 27, 2021 09:27am
Those who are thinking that Taliban govt will bring peace to the country, they are living in fool paradise.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Aug 27, 2021 09:38am
@Really, disagree. The US WILL finance Taliban to counter ISIS [and India]
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Aug 27, 2021 09:40am
@A. ALI, it literally isn't.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid Baloch
Aug 27, 2021 09:48am
Tough gets going; going gets tough.
Reply Recommend 0

