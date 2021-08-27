Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 27, 2021

Pakistan remains on UK red list for travel

Atika RehmanPublished August 27, 2021 - Updated August 27, 2021 08:51am
The UK government’s decision will come as a blow to travellers from Pakistan, who face a mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine that costs 2,250 pounds if they arrive in the UK. — Reuters/File
The UK government’s decision will come as a blow to travellers from Pakistan, who face a mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine that costs 2,250 pounds if they arrive in the UK. — Reuters/File

LONDON: Despite weeks of lobbying by the Pakistan High Commission and British Pakistani MPs, the UK government’s travel review on Thursday showed no change for the country, which continues to remain on the red list.

The UK government’s decision will come as a blow to travellers from Pakistan, who face a mandatory 10-day hotel quarantine that costs 2,250 pounds if they arrive in the UK.

Labour MP for Manches­ter Gorton Shadow Deputy Leader of the House of Commons, Afzal Khan tweeted: “Completely disappointed by the government’s decision to keep Pakistan on the red list. With the crisis in Afghanistan underway, Pakistan can play a huge role in delivering key humanitarian aid. The decision will upset many and cause major disruption.”

Mr Khan tweeted a letter written to him by MP Robert Courts, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Transport, who responded to Mr Khan’s letter about the government decision to keep Pakistan on the red list during the last travel review.

Mr Courts said, “I recognise the impact that the decision for Pakistan to remain on the red list will have on individuals, however, it is right that the government does all it can to reduce the risk of new strains of Covid-19 being imported into the UK.”

He added that the decision was taken to protect against new variants of Covid-19 “at a critical time for the vaccine programme” in the UK.

“Variants of concern are detected through wider surveillance mechanisms such as genomic surveillance, but capability and capacity for this is limited in Pakistan,” Mr Courts said in the letter. “UK data shows that a relatively high number of travellers were arriving in the UK from Pakistan weekly, of them, there was a relatively high rate of people testing positive for Covid-19, including people testing positive for a variant of concern.”

The letter added, “To consider removing Pakistan from the red list, ministers would need to be satisfied that the risk of variants of concern being imported into the UK has been significantly reduced”.

Earlier this month, Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Moazzam Ahmed Khan had expressed optimism about Pakistan’s change of status to amber, which would end the hotel quarantine requirement. Mr Khan had said data was being shared with the UK government, and added that he took up Pakistan’s case with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

On Wednesday, the high commissioner shared Pakistan’s latest data with Lord Bethel, parliamentary under secretary of state at the department of health and social care. Despite the lobbying and optimism about Pakistan shifting to the amber list, Thursday’s update showed no change for Pakistan’s status.

The high commission issued a statement on Twitter: “Disappointed with decision to retain Pakistan on Red List. Entails continuing hardship for thousands of Pakistanis and British Pakistanis. Had shared all relevant data. Question mark over equity & consistency of criteria being employed!”

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2021

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A structural malaise
Updated 27 Aug 2021

A structural malaise

A credible efficient judicial order is key to meeting the challenges that beset the country.
What a fall
27 Aug 2021

What a fall

Learning losses have been stupendous due to Covid-19.
Lost opportunity
27 Aug 2021

Lost opportunity

Why would we want for our neighbours what we can’t tolerate at home?
The missing claims
Updated 26 Aug 2021

The missing claims

Our legal system has yet to develop a mechanism for the recognition of claims brought under tort law.

Editorial

PM’s remarks on education
Updated 27 Aug 2021

PM’s remarks on education

The premier may want to consider that barring a couple of exceptions, his entire cabinet is a product of English-medium education.
27 Aug 2021

Order ‘recalled’

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court has ‘recalled’ the order of a two-member bench that had taken up a...
27 Aug 2021

Ignoring the shelterless

IN June this year, hundreds of people protested against Bahria Town Karachi — one of the largest gated housing...
Another FBR chief
Updated 26 Aug 2021

Another FBR chief

The shake-ups in the economic team signify two important crises facing the government from day one.
26 Aug 2021

Absurd statement

THE PPP’s stance that devolution of powers is not Karachi’s number one problem is rather problematic. In fact,...
26 Aug 2021

A question of faith

THE troubling issue of forced conversions continues to be viewed largely through a majoritarian lens. Such an...