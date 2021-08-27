Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 27, 2021

Privatisation Commission auctions Lahore hotel for Rs1.951bn

Amin AhmedPublished August 27, 2021 - Updated August 27, 2021 08:03am
Federal Privatisation Minister Mohammadmian Soomro speaks to the media after the auction of Services International Hotel. — Photo courtesy Ministry of Privatisation Twitter
Federal Privatisation Minister Mohammadmian Soomro speaks to the media after the auction of Services International Hotel. — Photo courtesy Ministry of Privatisation Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The Privatisation Commission on Thursday auctioned the Services International Hotel in Lahore at the highest bid of Rs1.951 billion against the reserved price of Rs1.949bn with the small difference between the two prices raising some eyebrows.

Only two bidders participated in the auction and a renowned real estate developer of Lahore, Faisal Town Pvt Ltd, emerged successful, according to an official announcement.

Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammadmian Soomro, who chaired the process, termed the auction a success of the Privatisation Commission and said the government believed in merit and transparency in the auction of state-owned properties. He said that the auction had fetched more than the base price, adding that main purpose of the auction was to reduce the burden of debt retirement on the country.

Sources in the Privatisation Commission explained that the reserved price was fixed following market valuation as the Services International Hotel was not functional.

Successful bid for property spread over 15 kanals is Rs2m above reserved price

On the other hand, the meagre difference between the final bidding price and the reserved price has raised eyebrows of independent observers in view of the prime location of the property, which is spread over 15 kanals on Upper Mall and surrounded by some of the prime traffic arteries of Lahore. The property is easily accessible from multiple routes.

Commercial status has been approved for the property by the Lahore Development Authority allowing construction for all asset classes on the land.

As per the rule, the successful bidder will now have to pay 30 per cent of the accepted bid price within 20 working days of issuance of the letter of acceptance. The remaining 70 per cent of the accepted bid price will have to be paid within 60 working days of issuance of the letter of acceptance.

The privatisation minister said on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan the auction process of state-owned properties was being carried out in a transparent manner in the country.

He said the government had a plan to privatise all public sector departments which were running in loss, adding that under the plan, Pakistan Steel Mills, Mari Petroleum, Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad, SME Bank, First Women Bank, PPL, Guddu Power Plant, Heavy Electrical Complex and other power plants were being privatised.

He said the government had to face some financial problems due to Covid-19, but now the country was on the road to progress and exports were increasing.

He said the process of privatisation of Balloki and Bahadur Shah power plants was delayed due to Covid-19 because the international investors wanted to visit the plants physically, which was not possible owing the travel advisory restrictions, but now the matter was on track again and transaction would be completed within prescribed time.

About privatisation of Pakistan Steel Mills, Mr Soomro said that the expression of interest from investors would be invited soon.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Asghar
Aug 27, 2021 08:46am
The incapable rulers are accepting their lack of ability to put these organisations on track. So many of the ministers are also be sent home as they have nothing to do and causing unnecessary burden on the country.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A structural malaise
Updated 27 Aug 2021

A structural malaise

A credible efficient judicial order is key to meeting the challenges that beset the country.
What a fall
27 Aug 2021

What a fall

Learning losses have been stupendous due to Covid-19.
Lost opportunity
27 Aug 2021

Lost opportunity

Why would we want for our neighbours what we can’t tolerate at home?
The missing claims
Updated 26 Aug 2021

The missing claims

Our legal system has yet to develop a mechanism for the recognition of claims brought under tort law.

Editorial

PM’s remarks on education
Updated 27 Aug 2021

PM’s remarks on education

The premier may want to consider that barring a couple of exceptions, his entire cabinet is a product of English-medium education.
27 Aug 2021

Order ‘recalled’

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court has ‘recalled’ the order of a two-member bench that had taken up a...
27 Aug 2021

Ignoring the shelterless

IN June this year, hundreds of people protested against Bahria Town Karachi — one of the largest gated housing...
Another FBR chief
Updated 26 Aug 2021

Another FBR chief

The shake-ups in the economic team signify two important crises facing the government from day one.
26 Aug 2021

Absurd statement

THE PPP’s stance that devolution of powers is not Karachi’s number one problem is rather problematic. In fact,...
26 Aug 2021

A question of faith

THE troubling issue of forced conversions continues to be viewed largely through a majoritarian lens. Such an...