Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 27, 2021

Hotels being readied in Islamabad to accommodate people leaving Afghanistan

Munawer AzeemPublished August 27, 2021 - Updated August 27, 2021 12:18pm
In this file photo, civilians prepare to board a plane during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. — Reuters/File
In this file photo, civilians prepare to board a plane during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: Islam­abad’s administration took control of all hotels in the capital on Thursday for several weeks to arrange accommodation for foreigners being evacuated from Afghanistan, sources said.

Security measures in and around the hotels have been beefed up, with police and paramilitary personnel put on high alert, they said.

Senior officials of the administration and police told Dawn that the steps were taken after directives in this regard were issued by the government.

Thousands of foreigners, including diplomats and other staff of foreign missions and journalists, are expected to arrive in the capital in the next couple of weeks, the sources said.

About 1,500 foreigners are scheduled to arrive from the neighbouring country on Friday (today) aboard separate flights, they said, adding that over 1,000 foreigners are expected to land in Islamabad on each day of the next couple of weeks.

Security measures beefed up in and around Islamabad hotels

The officials said that due to multiple bombings at the Kabul airport on Thursday, the evacuation of foreigners from Afghanistan would speed up, adding that these transit passengers would move to their own countries after a brief stay in the federal capital.

The capital’s administration asked the managements of all the hotels to close reservations for 21 days starting on Friday, leaving all the vacant rooms in them at the disposal of the administration.

So far the people staying in the hotels have not been asked to leave, they said, adding that such requests could be made if the need arises.

A notification issued by the office of District Magistrate said that in view of the current situation across the border, thousands of people were being evacuated from Afghanistan and passengers using transit flights for the purpose were staying in Islamabad.

“In order to facilitate the passengers, it is requested that reservations in all hotels of Islamabad may be closed from tomorrow onwards for the next 21 days at least,” it said.

“All vacant rooms may be placed at the disposal of the administration for accommodation of passengers till further orders,” it added.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2021

Afghan War
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ali Sabir
Aug 27, 2021 09:50am
Pakistan is the logical place for Afghans to flee to.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Aug 27, 2021 12:25pm
So now it's government job to run hotels as well. Government can book hotels with hotel management in advance for foreign visitors.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A structural malaise
Updated 27 Aug 2021

A structural malaise

A credible efficient judicial order is key to meeting the challenges that beset the country.
What a fall
27 Aug 2021

What a fall

Learning losses have been stupendous due to Covid-19.
Lost opportunity
27 Aug 2021

Lost opportunity

Why would we want for our neighbours what we can’t tolerate at home?
The missing claims
Updated 26 Aug 2021

The missing claims

Our legal system has yet to develop a mechanism for the recognition of claims brought under tort law.

Editorial

PM’s remarks on education
Updated 27 Aug 2021

PM’s remarks on education

The premier may want to consider that barring a couple of exceptions, his entire cabinet is a product of English-medium education.
27 Aug 2021

Order ‘recalled’

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court has ‘recalled’ the order of a two-member bench that had taken up a...
27 Aug 2021

Ignoring the shelterless

IN June this year, hundreds of people protested against Bahria Town Karachi — one of the largest gated housing...
Another FBR chief
Updated 26 Aug 2021

Another FBR chief

The shake-ups in the economic team signify two important crises facing the government from day one.
26 Aug 2021

Absurd statement

THE PPP’s stance that devolution of powers is not Karachi’s number one problem is rather problematic. In fact,...
26 Aug 2021

A question of faith

THE troubling issue of forced conversions continues to be viewed largely through a majoritarian lens. Such an...