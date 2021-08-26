Dawn Logo

Up to 20 dead in Kabul airport blasts as airlift deadline looms

AFP | ReutersPublished August 26, 2021 - Updated August 26, 2021 11:21pm
US soldiers stand inside the airport wall as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday. — AP
Smoke rises from explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday. — AP
Two powerful explosions outside Kabul airport killed as many as 20 people on Thursday, just hours after Western nations warned of an imminent terror threat and thousands of people gathered hoping for a flight out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

The blasts came as the August 31 deadline looms for the United States to withdraw its troops, and for it and other Western countries to end a massive airlift that has already evacuated nearly 100,000 people.

The airport is the only part of the country under foreign control following the Taliban's return to power on August 15, and huge crowds have massed in the hope of being evacuated.

What we know so far

  • Two explosions went off outside the Kabul airport.
  • At least 13 people have been killed and more than 50 injured.
  • US officials say one of the explosions appears to be a suicide bomb.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban's main spokesman, told AFP that “between 13 and 20” people were killed and 52 wounded in the twin blasts, while Kabul hospitals reported six dead and up to 90 wounded.

The Pentagon said “a number” of US troops died in what spokesman John Kirby called a complex attack.

US President Joe Biden had earlier cited an “acute” terrorist threat from the regional chapter of the militant Islamic State group.

The Taliban condemned the blasts, saying they were in an area under US military control.

“The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing targeting civilians at Kabul airport,” said a statement released by Mujahid on Twitter.

A US official earlier said US service members were among the wounded, adding he was citing an initial report and cautioning that it could change. He said there were casualties but did not know how many or of what nationality.

Thousands of people have been gathering outside the airport in recent days. Western troops are racing to evacuate foreigners and Afghans who helped Western countries during the 20-year war against the Taliban, and to get out themselves by an Aug 31 deadline.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said one blast occurred near the airport's Abbey Gate and the other close to the nearby Baron Hotel. Two US officials said at least one of the explosions appeared to be from a suicide bombing.

“We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties,” Kirby said on Twitter. “We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate.”

A US official told Reuters as many as three US service members were among those hurt, and that US casualty numbers were expected to increase, according to initial information. At least one of the US personnel was seriously hurt, an official said.

The US Embassy in Kabul described “a large explosion” and said there had been reports of gunfire.

US and allied officials have said they had intelligence that suicide bombers were threatening to attack the airport.

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the explosion, according to a White House official.

Biden was in a meeting with security officials about the situation in Afghanistan when the explosion was first reported, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Britain's defence ministry said it was working urgently to establish what had happened at Kabul airport following reports of an explosion.

“We are working urgently to establish what has happened in Kabul and its impact on the ongoing evacuation effort,” the defence ministry said on Twitter.

“Our primary concern remains the safety of our personnel, British citizens and the citizens of Afghanistan. We are in close contact with our US and other Nato allies at an operational level on the immediate response to this incident.”

Western nations warn citizens at airport

Earlier today, Western nations warned their citizens to immediately leave the surrounds of Kabul airport over a terrorist threat, as thousands of people try to reach a dwindling number of evacuation flights.

The US government and its allies raised the alarm with a series of coordinated and specific advisories for their citizens to avoid the airport.

“Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately,” said the US State Department, citing unspecified “security threats”.

Australia's department of foreign affairs said there was an “ongoing and very high threat of terrorist attack”. “Do not travel to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport. If you're in the area of the airport, move to a safe location and await further advice.”

London issued a similar warning, adding “if you can leave Afghanistan safely by other means, you should do so immediately.”

Aftab Hussain
Aug 26, 2021 07:14pm
The USA has done it. Surely.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Aug 26, 2021 07:22pm
Transition to peaceful Afghanistan under Taliban has started.
Reply Recommend 0
talib
Aug 26, 2021 07:34pm
apparently two attacks. One at hotel where Americans were and second at airport gate.
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Aug 26, 2021 07:37pm
The Taliban only speak the language of violence and bloodshed. Thru cannot pretend to be humans for too long.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 26, 2021 07:39pm
In my view, it was a preplanned attack to create panic and justify US extension to evacuate their supporters. Based on the past history, I am skeptical and have my strong reservations - be vigilant, act wisely and don't behave under pressure.
Reply Recommend 0
talib
Aug 26, 2021 07:41pm
apparently two attacks. One at hotel where Americans were and second at airport gate.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Aug 26, 2021 07:43pm
Definitely isis... They are the enemies of humanity. There's sole purpose in life is to sow as much misery as possible they will kill anyone for no reason. Taliban we're fighting for their Nation but I have no idea what isis is fighting for? But now Taliban will go after isis and Al-Qaeda because everyone knows they want to destroy Afghanistan. Several Taliban are dead and they're not going to leave isis and Al-Qaeda alone now.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Aug 26, 2021 07:43pm
It’s not taliban then who is it? Surely if western powers had intelligence they must know who it is.
Reply Recommend 0
Hajira Aslam
Aug 26, 2021 07:46pm
US is behind no doubt.They starting blame game now that the Taliban is creating choas which Afghan Afghan people getting afraid.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Aug 26, 2021 07:57pm
It is Daesh who have accepted responsibility for this tragedy.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Aug 26, 2021 08:01pm
India is a master in false-flag terror operations.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Aug 26, 2021 08:02pm
It is sad that so many innocent Afghans died in this brutal attack. Does anyone see any difference between the group responsible for this shameful attack and what Taliban has been doing for the past twenty years?
Reply Recommend 0
No Non Sense
Aug 26, 2021 08:02pm
When you release 5000 prisoners from the jail, what useful things can they do except this ghastly and barbaric thing?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 26, 2021 08:03pm
Enough is enough. The world must come together against frustrated, terrorist India.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Aug 26, 2021 08:04pm
May kis k hath py apna lahu talash karun..
Reply Recommend 0
ZAK
Aug 26, 2021 08:04pm
After 20 years of War on Terror what USA did right is predicted about the Terrorist attack at Kabul Airport.
Reply Recommend 0
Kevin
Aug 26, 2021 08:07pm
Indian hand
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Aug 26, 2021 08:10pm
@kamal chowkidar, You didn't read the news , their own guards have also been injured.
Reply Recommend 0
Jokhio
Aug 26, 2021 08:21pm
Only one culprit 'India'.
Reply Recommend 0
doubtful
Aug 26, 2021 08:26pm
Why not just let these people leave peacefully? Why isn't Taliban providing security for these people? If they can't/won't why don't they just ask the American's to extend their security perimeter?
Reply Recommend 0
Az Iz
Aug 26, 2021 08:26pm
It has to be anyone other than Taliban. Why would Taliban do it and look bad. Just saying the obvious.
Reply Recommend 0
Shershah
Aug 26, 2021 08:27pm
@Nasir S., Correctly said !!!!
Reply Recommend 0
DEV
Aug 26, 2021 08:27pm
Inhumane and shameful act....
Reply Recommend 0
BAXAR
Aug 26, 2021 08:28pm
@Aftab Hussain , "The USA has done it. Surely." They attracted it, at least.
Reply Recommend 0
Shrat Kalt
Aug 26, 2021 08:29pm
@Dr. AsHamed., Probably ISIS. There could be Taliban factions not interested in cooperating with evacuation
Reply Recommend 0
BAXAR
Aug 26, 2021 08:30pm
@kamal chowkidar, "Transition to peaceful Afghanistan under Taliban has started." It is on the request of the USA that Taliban were playing the role of immigration officers, instead of taking care of the security.
Reply Recommend 0
Maud
Aug 26, 2021 08:32pm
Very painful, though these could be "cooked up" explosions for some ulterior motives.
Reply Recommend 0
BAXAR
Aug 26, 2021 08:41pm
@doubtful, " Why isn't Taliban providing security for these people? " Were the US, NATO and the now defunct Afghan army providing it, just a couple of week ago?
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Aug 26, 2021 08:45pm
@BAXAR, It is time for the Taliban cheerleaders to stop making excuses for the behavior of Taliban.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Aug 26, 2021 08:46pm
Yesterday they said of a possible attack. And today it happened. Well planned work of CIA.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Tarik
Aug 26, 2021 09:03pm
Definitely India behind this they don’t want peace in Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
Aug 26, 2021 09:07pm
USA and UK warned of attack but did nothing to beef up security -
Reply Recommend 0
M Shaking Sweating
Aug 26, 2021 09:11pm
Wait and watch, where it will lead to.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 26, 2021 09:15pm
Very sad news. Why would the US do it? And why would Taliban do it? Are people forgetting that this is a war ravaged country, any splinter group could have been behind this..
Reply Recommend 0
Kaspar
Aug 26, 2021 09:16pm
Can the tiger change its spots?
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Aug 26, 2021 09:19pm
Afghanistan has lost its prestige of a peaceful nation
Reply Recommend 0
John Reager
Aug 26, 2021 09:25pm
Time for US army take action on the culprits.
Reply Recommend 0
Mussett
Aug 26, 2021 09:27pm
Coming here sooner than later.
Reply Recommend 0
SB
Aug 26, 2021 09:28pm
@Dr Tarik, If India was behind it and US still remainssilent, India certainly has lot of clout.
Reply Recommend 0
Surgical Strike
Aug 26, 2021 09:45pm
It seems India has partnered with Daesh to create an atmosphere of violence.
Reply Recommend 0
Surgical Strike
Aug 26, 2021 09:45pm
World needs to take notice of Indian hand here
Reply Recommend 0
KJ
Aug 26, 2021 09:46pm
@Justice For All: "USA and UK warned of attack but did nothing to beef up security -" This situation was unavoidable. This was expected to happen, as soon as the American presence diminished. American presence would diminish at some point or the other, no matter what. It was a question of when, and not a question of whether it can be avoided, which it can not.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Aug 26, 2021 09:52pm
What else can we expect with the return of the Taliban to Afghanistan? All sorts of other fanatical terrorist groups are also back in that poor country now , in the wake of the infidel Taliban .
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Aug 26, 2021 09:52pm
The fallout from the US failure in Afghanistan begins! Imagine how many suicide bombers wanna-bes managed to slip on to flights bound for Europe and the US???
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Aug 26, 2021 09:53pm
The moment Putin ordered evacuation of Russian embassy it was clear that civil war is imminent. Please spare the Aghans and their country - they had enough of destruction and bloodshed!
Reply Recommend 0
Sohail Ahmed
Aug 26, 2021 09:58pm
@Syed Ahmed, ISIS and AlQaida are Western proxies
Reply Recommend 0
It's me
Aug 26, 2021 09:58pm
@Aftab Hussain , they usually do it indirectly so no fingers point back at them.
Reply Recommend 0
It's me
Aug 26, 2021 09:59pm
@kamal chowkidar, it had been going all along peacefully when the enemies realized they had to rock the boat since all were blaming the West. Results are evident.
Reply Recommend 0
It's me
Aug 26, 2021 10:00pm
@Nasir S., are you an Afghani trying hard to get a green card?
Reply Recommend 0
It's me
Aug 26, 2021 10:00pm
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, totally agree.
Reply Recommend 0
It's me
Aug 26, 2021 10:01pm
@ZAK, they predict and it happens. Connect the dots.
Reply Recommend 0
Irfan
Aug 26, 2021 10:08pm
India involvement .
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 26, 2021 10:19pm
Like many, I also would like to know, how US knew about the suicide attack three days ago. You don't have to be rocket scientist to work it out the real masterminds behind the Kabul's attack. I say to Afghan people: don't panic, be vigilant, act wisely and don't be fooled by US and Indian's evil games to divert attention from embarrassing defeat.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed p
Aug 26, 2021 10:36pm
ISIS is been blamed for Kabul airport bombing. Who created ISIS freedom fighters?
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Aug 26, 2021 10:36pm
I don’t understand why tailbs would do that? They are forming a government and what is this
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Aug 26, 2021 10:38pm
How many Taliban died ? None. That means Taliban knew it and it was done under their blessings.
Reply Recommend 0
AH
Aug 26, 2021 10:40pm
@Chrís Dăń, It's USA that's behind this.
Reply Recommend 0
Afreen
Aug 26, 2021 10:40pm
The city is getting back to normal
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 26, 2021 10:41pm
@kamal chowkidar, Transition to peaceful Afghanistan under Taliban has started Main suspect is Daesh which is funded by India, an avowed spoiler of peace in Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Aug 26, 2021 10:42pm
Good or bad terrorists?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 26, 2021 10:43pm
An explosion outside Kabul airport on Thursday killed at least 13 people, including children, and wounded many Taliban guards, a Taliban official told US and all others should leave asap, then let Taliban deal with Indian funded Daesh, their style.
Reply Recommend 0
Mawlawi Yasir
Aug 26, 2021 10:45pm
This can be a planned excuse for mass destruction in Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Aug 26, 2021 10:55pm
So where is OIC? Ummah? Cowards as usual
Reply Recommend 0

