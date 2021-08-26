Dawn Logo

Kabul airport blast kills at least 13, including children: Taliban official

AFP | ReutersPublished August 26, 2021 - Updated August 26, 2021 08:20pm
US soldiers stand inside the airport wall as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday. — AP
Smoke rises from explosion outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday. — AP
An explosion outside Kabul airport on Thursday killed at least 13 people, including children, and wounded many Taliban guards, a Taliban official told Reuters.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said a second explosion went off outside the airport in the Afghan capital, adding that at least 13 were killed and 15 injured.

What we know so far

  • Two explosions went off outside the Kabul airport.
  • At least 13 people have been killed and more than 15 injured.
  • US officials say one of the explosions appears to be a suicide bomb.

A United States official said US service members were among the wounded, adding he was citing an initial report and cautioning that it could change. He said there were casualties but did not know how many or of what nationality.

Kabul's Emergency Hospital said in a tweet that it has received more than 30 patients so far while six others were already dead on arrival.

Thousands of people have been gathering outside the airport in recent days. Western troops are racing to evacuate foreigners and Afghans who helped Western countries during the 20-year war against the Taliban, and to get out themselves by an Aug 31 deadline.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said one blast occurred near the airport's Abbey Gate and the other close to the nearby Baron Hotel. Two US officials said at least one of the explosions appeared to be from a suicide bombing.

“We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties,” Kirby said on Twitter. “We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate.”

A US official told Reuters as many as three US service members were among those hurt, and that US casualty numbers were expected to increase, according to initial information. At least one of the US personnel was seriously hurt, an official said.

The US Embassy in Kabul described “a large explosion” and said there had been reports of gunfire.

US and allied officials have said they had intelligence that suicide bombers were threatening to attack the airport.

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the explosion, according to a White House official.

Biden was in a meeting with security officials about the situation in Afghanistan when the explosion was first reported, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Britain's defence ministry said it was working urgently to establish what had happened at Kabul airport following reports of an explosion.

“We are working urgently to establish what has happened in Kabul and its impact on the ongoing evacuation effort,” the defence ministry said on Twitter.

“Our primary concern remains the safety of our personnel, British citizens and the citizens of Afghanistan. We are in close contact with our US and other Nato allies at an operational level on the immediate response to this incident.”

Western nations warn citizens at airport

Earlier today, Western nations warned their citizens to immediately leave the surrounds of Kabul airport over a terrorist threat, as thousands of people try to reach a dwindling number of evacuation flights.

The US government and its allies raised the alarm with a series of coordinated and specific advisories for their citizens to avoid the airport.

“Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately,” said the US State Department, citing unspecified “security threats”.

Australia's department of foreign affairs said there was an “ongoing and very high threat of terrorist attack”. “Do not travel to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport. If you're in the area of the airport, move to a safe location and await further advice.”

London issued a similar warning, adding “if you can leave Afghanistan safely by other means, you should do so immediately.”

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Aftab Hussain
Aug 26, 2021 07:14pm
The USA has done it. Surely.
kamal chowkidar
Aug 26, 2021 07:22pm
Transition to peaceful Afghanistan under Taliban has started.
talib
Aug 26, 2021 07:34pm
apparently two attacks. One at hotel where Americans were and second at airport gate.
Nasir S.
Aug 26, 2021 07:37pm
The Taliban only speak the language of violence and bloodshed. Thru cannot pretend to be humans for too long.
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 26, 2021 07:39pm
In my view, it was a preplanned attack to create panic and justify US extension to evacuate their supporters. Based on the past history, I am skeptical and have my strong reservations - be vigilant, act wisely and don't behave under pressure.
talib
Aug 26, 2021 07:41pm
apparently two attacks. One at hotel where Americans were and second at airport gate.
Syed Ahmed
Aug 26, 2021 07:43pm
Definitely isis... They are the enemies of humanity. There's sole purpose in life is to sow as much misery as possible they will kill anyone for no reason. Taliban we're fighting for their Nation but I have no idea what isis is fighting for? But now Taliban will go after isis and Al-Qaeda because everyone knows they want to destroy Afghanistan. Several Taliban are dead and they're not going to leave isis and Al-Qaeda alone now.
Ghaznavi
Aug 26, 2021 07:43pm
It’s not taliban then who is it? Surely if western powers had intelligence they must know who it is.
Hajira Aslam
Aug 26, 2021 07:46pm
US is behind no doubt.They starting blame game now that the Taliban is creating choas which Afghan Afghan people getting afraid.
Chrís Dăń
Aug 26, 2021 07:57pm
It is Daesh who have accepted responsibility for this tragedy.
Rashid
Aug 26, 2021 08:01pm
India is a master in false-flag terror operations.
Skeptic 2
Aug 26, 2021 08:02pm
It is sad that so many innocent Afghans died in this brutal attack. Does anyone see any difference between the group responsible for this shameful attack and what Taliban has been doing for the past twenty years?
No Non Sense
Aug 26, 2021 08:02pm
When you release 5000 prisoners from the jail, what useful things can they do except this ghastly and barbaric thing?
Fastrack
Aug 26, 2021 08:03pm
Enough is enough. The world must come together against frustrated, terrorist India.
FAZ
Aug 26, 2021 08:04pm
May kis k hath py apna lahu talash karun..
ZAK
Aug 26, 2021 08:04pm
After 20 years of War on Terror what USA did right is predicted about the Terrorist attack at Kabul Airport.
Kevin
Aug 26, 2021 08:07pm
Indian hand
Faisal
Aug 26, 2021 08:10pm
@kamal chowkidar, You didn't read the news , their own guards have also been injured.
Jokhio
Aug 26, 2021 08:21pm
Only one culprit 'India'.
doubtful
Aug 26, 2021 08:26pm
Why not just let these people leave peacefully? Why isn't Taliban providing security for these people? If they can't/won't why don't they just ask the American's to extend their security perimeter?
Az Iz
Aug 26, 2021 08:26pm
It has to be anyone other than Taliban. Why would Taliban do it and look bad. Just saying the obvious.
Shershah
Aug 26, 2021 08:27pm
@Nasir S., Correctly said !!!!
DEV
Aug 26, 2021 08:27pm
Inhumane and shameful act....
BAXAR
Aug 26, 2021 08:28pm
@Aftab Hussain , "The USA has done it. Surely." They attracted it, at least.
