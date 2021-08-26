Dawn Logo

Ramiz Raja emerges as leading contender to take over as PCB chairman

Abdul GhaffarPublished August 26, 2021 - Updated August 26, 2021 11:17pm
Famed commentator Ramiz Raja (pictured) appears set to take over from Ehsan Mani as PCB chairman. — Reuters/File
Famed commentator Ramiz Raja (pictured) appears set to take over from Ehsan Mani as PCB chairman. — Reuters/File

Cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja could soon embark on a new career in sports administration as he says he has been nominated by Prime Minister Imran Khan to become the next chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

In an interview with Dawn.com, Raja confirmed to "have been informed by the Prime Minister's Office" that he is PM Imran's choice to take over the PCB from Ehsan Mani.

Raja said an official notification of his nomination by the prime minister, also the PCB's patron-in-chief, will be issued soon, following which he would contest PCB elections and become the new chairman of the board.

Meanwhile, Mani, whose three-year term ended on Wednesday, is all but out of the door as a senior PCB official, on condition of anonymity, said that "he will not be continuing as the PCB chairman."

It is pertinent to mention here that the practice of the government's head nominating PCB chairmen is in stark contrast to PM Imran's former position on the subject. Back in 2015, he had demanded a "democratically elected cricket board", saying that the PCB would be powerful only if it had elected officials.

Ehsan Mani wanted another term to complete 'unfinished' tasks: sources

Raja's nomination, if true, comes after PM Imran held separate meetings with both Mani and Raja earlier this week.

Sources said the prime minister wanted to replace Mani, who had sought a second term to complete "unfinished" tasks.

A source said Mani was a bit "off colour" when he came out of the PM’s Office after the meeting.

After meeting Mani, the prime minister met Ramiz who also served Pakistan captain during his playing days.

Earlier, sources had said that the prime minister would approve two names for PCB’s Board of Governors and there are certain chances that both Mani and Ramiz will be nominated as BoG members as only a member of the Board of Governors can contest elections for the post of PCB chairman.

There are chances that Mani will retain his position as the BoG member and another member Asad Ali Khan will be replaced by Ramiz, sources had revealed.

Meanwhile, sources said during his meeting with Mani, the prime minister showed his displeasure over Pakistan’s poor performance in England where the national team lost the T20 series 1-2 besides suffering a 0-3 ODI whitewash in July this year.

Mani was appointed as BoG member by the prime minister three years ago, and subsequently he contested and won elections to become PCB head in September 2018, replacing Najam Sethi who had resigned.

Outgoing chairman Mani's legacy

During three years as PCB chairman, Mani who also served as the president of the International Cricket Council played good role for restoring international cricket in Pakistan. On the other hand, the transformation of the domestic structure which ended departments’ role in the game resulting in many departmental cricketers getting jobless also took place during his time in office.

Mani also got PCB’s new constitution approved.

However during his tenure, club cricket faced a tough challenge as there was no recognised and approved contest at club level, which is the nursery of cricket.

While the PCB is yet to complete the registration process of the six newly formed provincial associations. Besides gradually bringing the Pakistan Super League T20 tournament, PCB’s flagship event, to Pakistan from 2019 and afterwards, the Mani-led PCB regime also submitted expression of interest for hosting six international events during the 2024-2031 ICC Future Tours Programme.

Salman
Aug 26, 2021 04:48pm
Ramiz Raja is one racist guy with special bias against Karachi players- seems like Karachites should simply stop expecting any fair treatment from PCB under his watch.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 26, 2021 04:54pm
Welcome to the distinguished club and the unique clubhouse. Let's wait and see how he can positively change greenshirt cricket and the plight of greenshirt cricketers at domestic as well as international fronts?
Reply Recommend 0
tQ
Aug 26, 2021 04:54pm
Pathetic cricketer but a top class sycophant!
Reply Recommend 0
cross border non state actor
Aug 26, 2021 04:55pm
Welcome to the club house and hang though.
Reply Recommend 0
Rehan
Aug 26, 2021 05:00pm
Not a prudent choice though, but hope that there will be no nepotism and he will take right and bold decisions for Pakistan cricket
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Aug 26, 2021 05:04pm
Majid Khan, Imran Khan and Rameez Raja are the people who destroyed Pakistan cricket on prejudice basis.
Reply Recommend 0
Kamran
Aug 26, 2021 05:10pm
Umar Akmal will return also.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq Khan
Aug 26, 2021 05:12pm
a bold decision to make Rameez Raja as PCB chairman he has a bold knowledge of cricketing around the world
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Aug 26, 2021 05:21pm
Victory for cricket and cricketers. A welcome change. Rameez Raja will restore the pride of Pakistan cricket in the world. A great English speaker from the nation who can reply unequivocally to any question. A big blow to big 3 by PMIK.
Reply Recommend 0
MansoorK
Aug 26, 2021 05:24pm
Ramiz Raja is the worst choice for this position - only good at flattery. He represented Pakistan in almost 60 test matches with nothing to show up. By massaging Lt. General Tauqeer Zia, he became CEO of PCB and wore two additional cap at the same time. He supported the hegemony of the Big Three and advised GOP to surrender. That unconditional support for India helped him to land a job at the IPL circus. His worst crime though is his virulent hatred for Karachiites. PMIK, do not do this.
Reply Recommend 0
Absolutely not
Aug 26, 2021 05:33pm
Great. incompetence and nepotism will now destroy PCB.
Reply Recommend 0
Noman
Aug 26, 2021 05:34pm
Sorry Dawn, but this contradiction goes beyond 2015. Imran Khan has been writing about being against the PM picking the PCB chairman since the 70s. He's been speaking about it too. Just another piece of contradiction from him.
Reply Recommend 0
TruthMatters
Aug 26, 2021 05:34pm
@Salman, it’s no secret that he hates Fawad Alam. But unsurprisingly, Fawad’s been the only test centurion for Pakistan the last coupla times he had been allowed to play. Meanwhile, the entire batting lineup would collapse in spectacular fashion around him. This time at Sabina Park was no different, save of course for Babar’s 75. Having said that, Ramiz would need to change his racist ways or the PCB/team will continue to suffer one defeat after another to struggling, low-tier and teams.
Reply Recommend 0
Ben Melbourne
Aug 26, 2021 05:42pm
Ramiz is more of an English teacher than a Cricketer, how is he even eligible for this post.
Reply Recommend 0
NYS
Aug 26, 2021 06:01pm
Good decision so far PCB
Reply Recommend 0
NYS
Aug 26, 2021 06:02pm
NYS
Aug 26, 2021 06:02pm
Tamza
Aug 26, 2021 06:13pm
For a nominee to ‘leak’ such information is in bad taste, and reason enough to not nominate him.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Rizvi
Aug 26, 2021 06:14pm
Great Choice! Time to reset Pak Cricket's GPS starting by send Waqar-Misbah-Hafeez & Co. Packing home once and for all! Put Rashid Latif, Shoaib Akhtar & Younis Khan as Selection Panel with a foreign "Qualified" Coach like Andy Flower!
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid Ali Khuhro
Aug 26, 2021 06:15pm
Dear Rameez, you earned big respect for being a commentator. Ab aap in relu katun ke darmiyan aa kar khuwar honge. Mark my these words.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
Aug 26, 2021 06:17pm
Only good point in Ramiz, he speaks fantastic English, no further achievements.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Akram
Aug 26, 2021 06:17pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, You come across as being a bit of a banker
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad Jawad
Aug 26, 2021 06:17pm
Hopefully Ramiz Raja will draw experience from his cricketing and commentating days and do a good job for Pakistani cricket and Pakistan. Good luck to you Sir.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Aug 26, 2021 06:19pm
@tQ, he has been a okay player. Lets see. Hold your breath for some months and then judge him.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Wadood
Aug 26, 2021 06:30pm
good change and hope it will be good
Reply Recommend 0
Hafiz
Aug 26, 2021 06:40pm
Eshan Mani wanted another term. I don’t blame him, a cozy job, business class ticket, nice daily allowance and to to top that with a big fat salary.
Reply Recommend 0
MK
Aug 26, 2021 06:41pm
Pathetic player of his time with Zero governance experience is given a top position.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz
Aug 26, 2021 06:56pm
Ramiz has been everywhere he has connections everywhere unlike Mani he has age on his side and he knows what it takes to be at the top...it is great change there is no one more qualified then Ramiz in his younger generation...merit based selection should be his priority
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Aug 26, 2021 07:15pm
Where is the official letter released by PM office?
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad - Karachi
Aug 26, 2021 07:20pm
Congrats Ramiz Raja, as new Chairman of PCB, I wish him all good luck and expect him fair roll interms of selecting players from all major cities such as Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Hyderabad and Sialkot. Also appoint one captain for Test, one captain for ODI and one captain for T20, three captain for each format of team. Good luck Ramiz.
Reply Recommend 0
TZaman
Aug 26, 2021 08:01pm
Mr. Ramiz Raja is absolutely not suitable for chairmanship. He is partial and does not know how to honour people.
Reply Recommend 0
Tman
Aug 26, 2021 08:55pm
The cricket board must be independent of politics. IK should have no hand in selecting people for such sports position. Imagine Nawaz Sharif or Zardari picking people for such positions.
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Aug 26, 2021 09:20pm
Why the PM Office has not issued this statement? This is how country affairs are being run, I guess.
Reply Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Aug 26, 2021 09:22pm
@Noman, it is called U-turn.
Reply Recommend 0
Gfg
Aug 26, 2021 09:29pm
Worst choice highly disappointed. Rather Wasim akram or Aqib Javed would also have served well though not eligible.
Reply Recommend 0
Subhi
Aug 26, 2021 09:31pm
Rameez Raja is deserving candidate for the post from the current available stock of resources within Pakistan. Do not expect 360 turn around within a month from his date of joining. This will take time and people of Pakistan should show patience and faith in Rameez Raja.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Aug 26, 2021 09:37pm
@Tman, IK is a former champion. The most competent judge to choose head of PCB.
Reply Recommend 0
Funny
Aug 26, 2021 10:07pm
He is a good BCCI supporter. I am sure there will be cricket matches with India now.
Reply Recommend 0
Rizwan Hamid- USA
Aug 26, 2021 10:15pm
"PM Imran showed displeasure at Pakistan's poor performance in England..." So now the PCB Chairman is paying the price for the failure of the coaches and selectors.
Reply Recommend 0
Taimour Rashid
Aug 26, 2021 10:20pm
Great Move by the Skipper.
Reply Recommend 0
Taimour Rashid
Aug 26, 2021 10:20pm
Irfan Huq
Aug 26, 2021 10:29pm
@Tman, He is used to being selected and be selective.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Azmat
Aug 26, 2021 10:31pm
Hi, For a very long time I have been waiting to hear this news. At last PM made a call which is totally worth it. Not only this decision will favour Pakistan but will give as the style and panache that Mr Rameez Raja has acquired. Would like to Congratulate Rameez Bhi for his Hard work for our Country in any form possible. Thank you
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Aug 26, 2021 10:47pm
He is full of praises for India
Reply Recommend 0

