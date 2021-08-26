Dawn Logo

WFP chief thanks Pakistan for help in establishing ‘humanitarian air bridge’ to Afghanistan

Dawn.comPublished August 26, 2021 - Updated August 26, 2021 02:42pm
WFP executive director says Pakistan government "really helped" them in repair of the planes damaged in Kabul to put them back in service. — Prime Minister's official Facebook page
WFP executive director says Pakistan government "really helped" them in repair of the planes damaged in Kabul to put them back in service. — Prime Minister's official Facebook page

Executive director of the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) David Beasley has acknowledged Pakistan’s support for repairing damaged planes returning from Kabul and establishing a "humanitarian air bridge" to the war-torn country.

The WFP chief voiced his appreciation in a video from Islamabad airport which he posted on his official Twitter account on Thursday .

“Our damaged planes from Kabul have been repaired, and the WFP is now ready to establish a humanitarian air bridge between Islamabad-Kabul and other destinations in Afghanistan,” Beasley wrote.

“This will allow us to scale up to meet the needs of the Afghan people," he said.

In the video, Beasley said the Pakistan government “really helped” the WFP with overhauling and repairing the planes damaged in Kabul so that they could be put back in service.

Pointing to a passenger plane, he said: “We are about to do a test flight from Islamabad to Kabul that will be an air bridge, which hopefully goes well.”

He said the WFP was helping to evacuate passengers, UN personnel, and other humanitarian workers from Afghanistan.

“With all the devastation inside Afghanistan, we want to do what we can to bring life back to normal and give hope to people in desperation right now,” he said.

WFP chief calls on premier

The WFP executive director also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan later in the day and expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s role in facilitating the work of the UN agency in providing food assistance to people in Afghanistan.

According to a statement from the PM's office, Beasley also discussed ways of facilitating "the continued provision of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people" with the premier.

The prime minister appreciated the role of the agency as the leading international humanitarian organisation for delivering food assistance in emergencies and for working with nations worldwide to improve nutrition and build resilience.

He underlined that Pakistan had been a beneficiary of various WFP projects that were being implemented in the country, and valued its partnership with the organisation.

Discussing the situation in Afghanistan, the premier reiterated that the formation of an inclusive government and positive engagement of the international community was the way forward to avert a humanitarian crisis and secure peace and stability in the country.

Comments (12)
Cavalier
Aug 26, 2021 01:43pm
Pakistan can enjoy last few days of self propelled glories. Once,US, Europe and rest of the world out of Afghanistan, country's double game will come to an official end. No aid, no war on terror support and Taliban next door. Great times ahead
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 26, 2021 01:46pm
Imran Khan: Pragmatic, positive, progressive. Narendra Modi: Hateful, deceptive, self-destructive.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 26, 2021 01:48pm
What a truly great leader. Now watch the forever obsessed sad Indians (Emad, Justice) cry here again.
Reply Recommend 0
Kaun
Aug 26, 2021 01:55pm
Well done Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Aug 26, 2021 02:10pm
WFP is not a country but still thanked officially Pakistan, while the biggest beneficiary of the efforts of Pakistan in humanitarian initiatives is the US, which has not even cared to remotely thank Pakistan at state level. What a thankless nation.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Aug 26, 2021 02:37pm
Pakistan zindabad
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Aug 26, 2021 02:40pm
While India is busy to incite civil war in Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Aug 26, 2021 02:57pm
Why we are in comparison with india?
Reply Recommend 0
A. ALI
Aug 26, 2021 03:31pm
Our media should magnify even a small achievement of govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Harry
Aug 26, 2021 03:37pm
@Rashid, is there any discussion not remotely related to India u can leave India out of it ?
Reply Recommend 0
AK47
Aug 26, 2021 03:43pm
UN should probe who is the Father of Taliban?
Reply Recommend 0
ABU TALIB
Aug 26, 2021 03:46pm
Good work & appreciation pouring from every nook & corner.
Reply Recommend 0

