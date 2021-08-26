'3 years of Naya Pakistan': PM Imran to brief nation today on PTI's performance so far

As the PTI government completes three years in power, Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to present to the nation a review of his party's performance so far at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad later today.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan said in a tweet that the PTI government was the first to present a performance report to the public on a regular basis. He said that the premier will address the event at 3pm.

According to Radio Pakistan, the prime minister will launch a performance report which will give an insight into the performance of each ministry.

Report 2018-21 has been compiled by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and "focuses [on] the accomplishments the government has made despite the global economic recession in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic," the report said.

It added the report was 251 pages long and outlined the "achievements of 44 public bodies, including ministries, divisions and departments, through infographics and relevant facts and figures".

The report will be accessible at the official website of the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publication, according to Radio Pakistan.

Referring to the launch of the report, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the PTI "can proudly present its performance of [the past] three years to the nation".

Taking a dig at the opposition, he questioned how many governments in Pakistan had been accountable in the past. "Those who ruled for thirty years are hiding their faces," he said.

"Three years [of performance in the areas of the] economy, foreign policy and internal stability will bring facts to light today."

Azhar Mashwani, Punjab chief minister's focal person for digital media, said that Insaf Youth Wing activists will be live streaming the premier's speech in seven cities, including Gilgit, Karachi, Multan, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Hyderabad.