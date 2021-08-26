Dawn Logo

'3 years of Naya Pakistan': PM Imran to brief nation today on PTI's performance so far

Dawn.comPublished August 26, 2021 - Updated August 26, 2021 12:47pm
In this file photo, Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the fourth session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. — DawnNewsTV/File
In this file photo, Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the fourth session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. — DawnNewsTV/File

As the PTI government completes three years in power, Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to present to the nation a review of his party's performance so far at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad later today.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan said in a tweet that the PTI government was the first to present a performance report to the public on a regular basis. He said that the premier will address the event at 3pm.

According to Radio Pakistan, the prime minister will launch a performance report which will give an insight into the performance of each ministry.

Report 2018-21 has been compiled by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and "focuses [on] the accomplishments the government has made despite the global economic recession in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic," the report said.

It added the report was 251 pages long and outlined the "achievements of 44 public bodies, including ministries, divisions and departments, through infographics and relevant facts and figures".

The report will be accessible at the official website of the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publication, according to Radio Pakistan.

Referring to the launch of the report, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the PTI "can proudly present its performance of [the past] three years to the nation".

Taking a dig at the opposition, he questioned how many governments in Pakistan had been accountable in the past. "Those who ruled for thirty years are hiding their faces," he said.

"Three years [of performance in the areas of the] economy, foreign policy and internal stability will bring facts to light today."

Azhar Mashwani, Punjab chief minister's focal person for digital media, said that Insaf Youth Wing activists will be live streaming the premier's speech in seven cities, including Gilgit, Karachi, Multan, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Hyderabad.

taarsh
Aug 26, 2021 12:48pm
Nothing has been done for Karachi so far.
Reply Recommend 0
Atif Khan
Aug 26, 2021 01:13pm
@taarsh, That is PPP administration’s responsibility whose callousness and laziness will hound them in the next elections…
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Aug 26, 2021 01:26pm
Liar
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Aug 26, 2021 01:26pm
Liar
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed Awan
Aug 26, 2021 02:06pm
The three years performance by PTI brought disastrous to country. The poor man is breathing his last.
Reply Recommend 0
Nawaz
Aug 26, 2021 02:08pm
With your E-Govt Rankin on 153 and no digital initiatives, what will be the report like? Probably number if trees or houses etc.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Aug 26, 2021 02:09pm
The biggest achievement is their publicity and propaganda. We will se a glimpse of that by the PM today.
Reply Recommend 0

