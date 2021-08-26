Dawn Logo

'3 years of Naya Pakistan': PM Imran briefs nation on PTI's performance so far

Dawn.comPublished August 26, 2021 - Updated August 26, 2021 06:55pm

As the PTI government completes three years in power, Prime Minister Imran Khan is presenting to the nation a review of his party's performance so far at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad.

The prime minister began the speech by welcoming "all our chief ministers, governors and the leaders of AJK who have just been elected" before commending Sindh Governor Imran Ismail for singing his famous "Tabdeeli" song prior to his speech.

"I'm no sure if he has more talent for singing or governance," PM Imran said about the governor.

He then recalled the time when his party was nascent and "had just five to six people who were mocked for being PTI representatives".

He then harked back to his career as a cricketer, explaining how his life as a sportsman, "where there are standing ovations one moment and curses the next", prepared him for a life of struggles.

"Until you go through struggles, you cannot do anything big," the prime minister said. "No leader became big with a shortcut. Quaid-e-Azam was a big leader. He struggled in his life and people will always remember him [for that]."

PM Imran then detailed the struggles his government faced on the economic front over the first three years of their mandated five-year tenure, saying he had inherited a country heading towards bankruptcy.

"We had no capital to settle loans. We had no foreign exchange. The current account deficit we faced was of $20 billion. If Saudi Arabia, China and UAE had not helped us at the time, rupee would have declined further and caused us some real damage," he said.

'PTI govt first to present performance report'

Earlier, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan said in a tweet that the PTI government was the first to present a performance report to the public on a regular basis.

According to Radio Pakistan, the prime minister will launch a performance report which will give an insight into the performance of each ministry.

Report 2018-21 has been compiled by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and "focuses [on] the accomplishments the government has made despite the global economic recession in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic," the report said.

It added the report was 251 pages long and outlined the "achievements of 44 public bodies, including ministries, divisions and departments, through infographics and relevant facts and figures".

The report will be accessible at the official website of the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publication, according to Radio Pakistan.

Referring to the launch of the report, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the PTI "can proudly present its performance of [the past] three years to the nation".

Taking a dig at the opposition, he questioned how many governments in Pakistan had been accountable in the past. "Those who ruled for thirty years are hiding their faces," he said.

"Three years [of performance in the areas of the] economy, foreign policy and internal stability will bring facts to light today."

Azhar Mashwani, Punjab chief minister's focal person for digital media, said that Insaf Youth Wing activists will be live streaming the premier's speech in seven cities, including Gilgit, Karachi, Multan, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Hyderabad.

More to follow

Comments (56)
taarsh
Aug 26, 2021 12:48pm
Nothing has been done for Karachi so far.
Reply Recommend 0
Justsaying
Aug 26, 2021 12:50pm
Three years of economy, foreign policy and internal stability will bring facts to light today
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Aug 26, 2021 12:52pm
Performance o.0, what's that ?.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Sultan
Aug 26, 2021 12:53pm
@taarsh, you can blame yourself for voting for PPP in Sindh.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Aug 26, 2021 12:55pm
Behind the government sits enthroned an invisible government owing no allegiance and acknowledging no responsibility to the people. To destroy this invisible government between corrupt business and corrupt politics is the first task of the statesmanship.
Reply Recommend 0
Uddin
Aug 26, 2021 12:59pm
@taarsh, Karachi is part of Sindh right ? Who is running Sindh government do u know!
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 26, 2021 01:00pm
While most of us are not satisfied with PTI's performance, it is a good practice to share performance update. This should be done every year by every government. I hope they are honest about their failures also.
Reply Recommend 0
Prof. Panda
Aug 26, 2021 01:01pm
They are incompetent and overconfident!
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Aug 26, 2021 01:09pm
If u are performing and people are satisfied then they will speak themselves loud and clear and then you dont required to address the nation and installed big screens to listen you sir you have not only failed and make life miserable for common men but you are making such big blunders that it negative effects will be feel for generations to come.
Reply Recommend 0
Atif Khan
Aug 26, 2021 01:13pm
@taarsh, That is PPP administration’s responsibility whose callousness and laziness will hound them in the next elections…
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Aug 26, 2021 01:18pm
Three years Performance, he works on planting trees, launching apps, 2 hours callings session with people, Inaugurating different useless project. We proud on him.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Aug 26, 2021 01:23pm
Would this report be similar to the anti-State report published recently against the journalists, who question PTI and its selectors?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 26, 2021 01:26pm
I don't think anything has been achieved yet. May be long way to go
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Aug 26, 2021 01:26pm
Liar
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Aug 26, 2021 01:26pm
The PM is really good with juggling words. I wish he was equally capable of delivering on ground.
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Aug 26, 2021 01:26pm
Liar
Reply Recommend 0
Cavalier
Aug 26, 2021 01:38pm
This can be broadcast live on comedy Central channel too. Is this a Joke ?, audit of performance or failure. ?Ask a normal person on the street,and he will tell you the performance.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamza Ehsan
Aug 26, 2021 01:45pm
@taarsh, karachi comes under the jurisdiction of PPP. Maybe karachites should try voting in someone more competent?
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Aug 26, 2021 01:48pm
Three years Performance, he works on planting trees, launching apps, 2 hours callings session with people, Inaugurating different useless project. We proud on him.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed Awan
Aug 26, 2021 02:06pm
The three years performance by PTI brought disastrous to country. The poor man is breathing his last.
Reply Recommend 0
Nawaz
Aug 26, 2021 02:08pm
With your E-Govt Rankin on 153 and no digital initiatives, what will be the report like? Probably number if trees or houses etc.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Aug 26, 2021 02:09pm
The biggest achievement is their publicity and propaganda. We will se a glimpse of that by the PM today.
Reply Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Aug 26, 2021 02:15pm
C+
Reply Recommend 0
Yasin
Aug 26, 2021 02:20pm
@taarsh, why so hurry? let the PM do his illusionary speech he must have something for everyone.
Reply Recommend 0
Danish
Aug 26, 2021 02:28pm
Biggest achievement Ik had is waaring sherwani. His life dream fullfilled. Never mind about othet false promises.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdur Razzaque
Aug 26, 2021 02:29pm
"Where there is a will; there is a way". Thanks PM for your good imanic intention and determination to make Pakistan a strong one. History will never ever forget you and your dedication.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Aug 26, 2021 02:32pm
Three years Performance, he works on planting trees, launching apps, 2 hours callings session with people, Inaugurating different useless project. We proud on him.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Pasha
Aug 26, 2021 02:32pm
Pakistan ruled by politicians only for 30 years? Who ruled other 45 years? Who is ruling from 3 years?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Pasha
Aug 26, 2021 02:34pm
IK govt good in taking credit for small things. It makes mountain of Moles. Let me tell you this, ground situation became worst after IL took over.
Reply Recommend 0
Sharjeel Syed
Aug 26, 2021 02:38pm
He is a motivational speaker :D
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Aug 26, 2021 02:45pm
@taarsh, Check PTI Karachi page on Facebook and Instagram then you will see how much work has been done so far.
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Aug 26, 2021 02:46pm
Nice will vote him again and again, just because he is honest and anti-corrupt, so things will eventually improve.
Reply Recommend 0
Tanvir Khan
Aug 26, 2021 02:51pm
Explosive and unstoppable overpopulation in Pakistan is the primary cause of the destruction of our most precious ecosystems on which our livelihood depends. Secondly, Pakistani society is a deeply primitive sectarian society with fragmentary thinking. There are hundreds of self-centered states within the state of Pakistan! How can such a society thrive, and how can Prime Minister Imran Khan rightly rule it, although he is the most honest politician in Pakistan's history!?
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 26, 2021 02:56pm
@Masood, Are you talking about your Modi here?
Reply Recommend 0
Absolutely not
Aug 26, 2021 02:57pm
Never has there been do much promotion and marketing of non-existent performance
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Aug 26, 2021 03:09pm
@Amir Sultan, who has been elected from karachi .i.e PTI and Mr Taliban sorry imran khan himself. karachi and sindh is part of pakistan and federal government is fully responsible for its development especually when its collecting 80% of pakistan total tax from karachi alone if they only returned 5% to karachi it will be more developed then Dubai
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Aug 26, 2021 03:12pm
Lets start from Kashmir deal and then come to price hikes, economic failures, mismanagements and thousands of uturns.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Aug 26, 2021 03:30pm
IK govt performance was worse in the first year, and gradually improved, and is doing good presently. He is a honest man with vision and strong resolve, if compared with previous PM's IK is much, much better.
Reply Recommend 0
G.Man
Aug 26, 2021 03:33pm
3 years of doing nothing!
Reply Recommend 0
shehryar mughal
Aug 26, 2021 03:47pm
He has successfully distroyed economy, foreign relations, stability, GDP, job creation... He is almost done what he came for.
Reply Recommend 0
Yasin
Aug 26, 2021 03:49pm
Nobody can compete with the PTI government working on environmental issues.
Reply Recommend 0
To be honest
Aug 26, 2021 03:51pm
joblessness and inflation and nothing else, Nawaz sherif in his both tenures launched transports schemes i.e. coaches and yello cabs and then chingchi Rickshaws that created jobs for almst three generations, and then his development budgest expanded the size of economoy through more and better roads that also increased efficient access of rural areas to market place. It also increased a sense of awareness among rural communities. You dont have any vision or even thinking
Reply Recommend 0
Jp
Aug 26, 2021 03:57pm
Hahaha performance, rupee 165 Inflation 15% Unemployment 20% Increased IMF loans Dumped by US Forign policy disaster And many more
Reply Recommend 0
Mubeen
Aug 26, 2021 03:57pm
This self-congratulatory mindset has to end. If one has to praise oneself for contributing to the welfare of the people, it's not really much of a contribution.
Reply Recommend 0
akram
Aug 26, 2021 04:00pm
Karachi will develop - thanks to PPP
Reply Recommend 0
Gerry Dc
Aug 26, 2021 04:21pm
In 3 years the PTI govt has taken out the juice of the poor people. If fair election held PTI will fail miserably
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 26, 2021 04:23pm
The Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Aug 26, 2021 04:23pm
Offcourse it will be full of praises ! I wish he presents a comparison of essential items prices between 2018 and 2021 and compare it with the increase in salaries then the real performance would be known!
Reply Recommend 0
Warid RhMen
Aug 26, 2021 04:31pm
how many more mouths to feed? how much the deficits increase, government and trade? how many more enemies were created inside and outside the border
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Aug 26, 2021 04:39pm
This will be the first govt to praise itself by itself
Reply Recommend 0
Khurram
Aug 26, 2021 04:43pm
Who knows more about performance? Public or PM. Mehngai khtm kro awam khush. Baqi ap jo kro awam ko koi lena dena nahi
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Aug 26, 2021 05:22pm
3 years of nothing and 2 years of nothing more. Country is suffering while PMIK doesn’t even pay taxes at the market value. What a pity?
Reply Recommend 0
Fatcrack
Aug 26, 2021 05:23pm
Does he need to? Anything that is marginally and automatically got better he will claim as his achievement, every failure will be fault of India and previous government. And rest will be propaganda for reelection.
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Aug 26, 2021 05:24pm
If you guys really want to know how excellent your performance was, just have a glimpse at the foreign exchange rate of the rupee against dollar/pounds.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Aug 26, 2021 05:57pm
Please no tree count or blaming vulgar and provocative women . Please address without blaming NS - domestic violence against women - religious mafia and terrorists - Afghanistan policy - energy - economy Thank you
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Aug 26, 2021 06:03pm
Sorry I don't want to see you
Reply Recommend 0

