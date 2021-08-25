Dawn Logo

August 25, 2021

'Ashamed and pained' at Minar-i-Pakistan assault incident: PM Imran

Dawn.comPublished August 25, 2021 - Updated August 25, 2021 07:40pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the Punjab Education Convention 2021 in Lahore on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said he was "ashamed and pained" by the assault of a female TikToker by hundreds of men near Minar-i-Pakistan earlier this month, citing the lack of proper upbringing as a "very big reason for the destruction we are seeing in society".

In his first public remarks since the August 14 incident that sparked outrage across the country, the premier said the incidents of harassment and the sex crimes that were taking place now were "not a part of our culture or religion".

He made the comments while addressing the Punjab Education Convention 2021 in Lahore.

"When I was growing up, nobody could have thought that acts like this would happen [in Pakistan]. I have been to the entire world; the respect for women I saw while growing up existed in Muslim countries but not in the West. A big reason for the destruction we're seeing is that our children are not being brought up properly," he noted.

Read: Outrage is too mild a word for what Pakistanis are feeling about a woman's assault by 400 men in Lahore

The prime minister highlighted the need to train children properly and teach them Seerat-un-Nabi — biographies of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) — since he said children's exposure to things was greater than ever before in human history because of mobile phones.

"It is very necessary to train our children and there is only one way to do that — make them aware of the life of the Prophet [Muhammad]," he said, adding that children should be taught about the qualities that set the Prophet apart, including his honesty and righteousness.

Criticism of English-medium system

At the outset of his speech, Prime Minister Imran praised the Punjab government for "doing what no other province is doing". He termed the provincial government's work in the education sector "very important", saying education had not been a priority for previous governments.

He strongly criticised the English-medium educational system, saying it was inherited from the British, who built such schools to "create a class in India which is Indian in colour but thinks like us (the British), has our attitudes and through whom we can govern such a big continent".

Talking about his own experience, he recalled that when he graduated from Aitchison College and went to England for further studies, he felt like "I was made an English public-school boy, not a Pakistani. I was distanced from my culture and my religion through that educational system."

The premier said after independence from the British, Pakistan should have turned its focus on correcting the education system and developing a system to "create the nation".

Instead, three different education systems were formed: madressahs, Urdu-medium schools and English-medium schools for a select class, he added.

"The English medium [system] evolved in such a way that there was less emphasis on education and more emphasis on creating desi vilayati (local foreigners). The attitudes and mental slavery of another culture were absorbed."

The English medium system was not changed because politicians believed their children would be "privileged and get status in society" through it. As a result, English medium schools were increased, he added.

Single National Curriculum

"Our fault was that we did not develop a government education system. The private school system made us the slave of another culture," he said while terming the Single National Curriculum a "very big change".

He predicted that a time would come when people would realise that the Single National Curriculum was a "turning point".

Analysis: Dissecting the Single National Curriculum

The prime minister also criticised the use of English in functions, saying: "An entire function is held in English because of two ambassadors and it is being aired on TV which is being watched by the common man. How big an insult it is to our people who don't know English."

He said 80 per cent of the country's population did not understand English, questioning: "What are you telling them, that you're some low nation?"

He said the people's self-esteem was being "lowered" because of holding functions in English instead of Urdu.

English should not be a "status symbol", the premier stressed.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 25, 2021 07:03pm
The Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 25, 2021 07:06pm
Well said our great noble kindhearted leader. Also part of our culture is not planting seeds on port calls and not disowning our children
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan Riaz Bhutta
Aug 25, 2021 07:09pm
Hats off to you khan sb what an assessment. The Chinese, Arabs, European are not good at English but still, they are successful in their lives.
Reply Recommend 0
Atta
Aug 25, 2021 07:09pm
There is no need to be as they were all robots of pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
A
Aug 25, 2021 07:11pm
He now understands that clothes does not matter?
Reply Recommend 0
Hajira malik
Aug 25, 2021 07:13pm
I am totally agree with P.M Imran Kahn.Those countries,who's adopting another culture is actually the mental slavery.They try to breaking these shackles,whenever a national integration in the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Doc
Aug 25, 2021 07:26pm
Psychosexual development of this nation is all distorted. Men suffering from verbal abuse, and women from physical abuse at hands of each other. Yet we 'thekedaars' of glorious morals and history!
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Aug 25, 2021 07:28pm
It’s the leaders such as PMIK who encourage women to wear burqas who create this bad attitude of men toward women.
Reply Recommend 0
Attiya
Aug 25, 2021 07:28pm
He forgot to mention the role of religious scholars who never and ever condemn crimes against girls, women and children! After criticism from a large section of media, Maulana Ashrafi, a government advisor finally came out with a condemning statement which is a good start!
Reply Recommend 0
Pursuing
Aug 25, 2021 07:32pm
Shame on you for delivering this kind of naya pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Aug 25, 2021 07:37pm
When one believes that his faith gives him the authority to consider women to be inferior to men, there is no easy way to change him.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Khan
Aug 25, 2021 07:39pm
The rapists are rickshaw and taxi drivers, the seminary teachers, and not the English-bred boys Mr khan
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal
Aug 25, 2021 07:44pm
Then resign plz
Reply Recommend 0

