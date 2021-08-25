Dawn Logo

In visit to GHQ, President Alvi acknowledges army's 'unparalleled contribution and sacrifices'

Dawn.comPublished August 25, 2021 - Updated August 25, 2021 05:28pm
President Dr Arif Alvi (L) in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ. — APP
President Dr Arif Alvi (L) in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ. — APP

President Dr Arif Alvi acknowledged Pakistan Army's "unparalleled contribution and sacrifices" for the country's security during a visit to general headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, according to a statement from the military's media wing.

"President [Alvi] acknowledged [the] unparalleled contribution and sacrifices rendered by [the] Pakistan Army towards [the] external and internal security of Pakistan," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

"He also commended [the] army’s prowess in the field of information technology and coordination mechanisms with other services/stakeholders."

The president was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa upon his arrival at the GHQ and presented with a guard of honour, the statement added.

He also laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs Monument and offered prayers.

The ISPR statement said the president and COAS discussed matters of national security and regional developments. The president was also apprised of the army's operational preparedness and given a briefing on cyber security by the military's communication and information technology branch.

Last week, Gen Bajwa said hostile forces were "trying to weaken the society and state through a hybrid war", adding that Pakistan Army was "fully cognisant" of the challenges and was prepared to tackle them.

"We will ensure the country's defence by focusing on core competencies and technology," he had said while addressing cadets at the Pakistan Military Academy, reminding them that "only strong armed forces can guarantee the defence of the motherland."

