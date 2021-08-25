Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 25, 2021

Saudi Arabia adds Sinopharm, Sinovac to list of approved vaccines; booster after Chinese jabs mandatory

Dawn.comPublished August 25, 2021 - Updated August 25, 2021 03:05pm
Doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine against the coronavirus disease are seen at the Biblioteka kod Milutina restaurant in Kragujevac, Serbia. — Reuters/File
Doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine against the coronavirus disease are seen at the Biblioteka kod Milutina restaurant in Kragujevac, Serbia. — Reuters/File

Saudi Arabia has added the Sinopharm and Sinovac Covid-19 jabs to its list of approved vaccines, taking the total number to six, it emerged on Wednesday.

According to the Saudi Gazette, the Ministry of Health announced that there are a total of six approved vaccines in the Kingdom; Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BionTech, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sinopharm, and Sinovac.

“In the event of giving approval to any other vaccines, it will be announced at the time through the official channels approved by the Ministry of Health and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority,” the report quoted the ministry as saying.

It added that according to the ministry, there was a possibility regarding accepting the vaccination of those who had received two doses of the said Chinese vaccines, provided that they had received a booster dose of one of the other approved vaccines.

Saudi Arabia has also eased Covid-19 restrictions for fully vaccinated residents, allowing them to directly travel to the Kingdom from countries facing a travel ban, including Pakistan.

According to a report by the Saudi Gazette, it is only applicable for those who have a valid residency permit (Iqama) and left the Kingdom on an exit and re-entry visa after taking two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from Saudi Arabia.

Currently, the countries facing the travel ban are India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Turkey, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Lebanon, the report said.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 25, 2021 03:08pm
What other options have they got at this crucial, critical, carping, compelling and caviling juncture in time and history?
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 25, 2021 03:14pm
Bharat Biotech’s dodgy Covaxin not on the list?
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 25, 2021 03:16pm
To date, WHO has not approved made-in-India Covaxin
Reply Recommend 0
funnyman
Aug 25, 2021 03:34pm
Booster shot of different brands Highly discouraged by WHO, no scientific backing of the concept from US FDA, CDC, WHO, UK's NHS or even Saudi FDA But yes, lets demand booster shots. Typical Saudis. Maybe if thier fratricidal leaders spent more time and money on scientific research instead of chopping up journalists inside embassies and move the dead body parts in suitcases, things could be better
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Very angry men
Updated 25 Aug 2021

Very angry men

The government needs to take special notice of the current avalanche of violence against women.
Plot practices
25 Aug 2021

Plot practices

Land is now viewed as a tradable commodity instead of an asset.
Soviet twilight
25 Aug 2021

Soviet twilight

A coup bid sounded the USSR’s death knell 30 years ago.
Dispensable advice
24 Aug 2021

Dispensable advice

The existence of a freer debate and dissenting views does not necessarily feed into policymaking.

Editorial

Optimistic outlook?
Updated 25 Aug 2021

Optimistic outlook?

While improvement in business sentiments is a welcome development, investors are still flagging uncertainties.
25 Aug 2021

Death over life

MORE distressing numbers have emerged on that most extreme repudiation of the human instinct for survival — the ...
25 Aug 2021

Education disruption

FOR over a year now, the education sector has been particularly hard hit all across the world due to the Covid-19...
24 Aug 2021

Fractured opposition

THE PML-N has thrown the challenge of formulating a no-confidence motion in the Senate to the PPP. The PML-N is...
Anti-China attacks
Updated 24 Aug 2021

Anti-China attacks

Clearly, efforts are afoot by hostile actors to damage the Pakistan-China relationship, specifically the flagship CPEC project.
24 Aug 2021

Crisis in football

IT was a quirky coincidence that the latest edition of the Pakistan Premier Football League kicked off on...