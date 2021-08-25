Dawn Logo

August 25, 2021

Justice Isa questions formation of larger bench in journalists’ harassment case

Haseeb BhattiPublished August 25, 2021 - Updated August 25, 2021 02:39pm
Justice Qazi Faez Isa says in letter to chief justice that if new bench continues to hear journalists' harassment case then it will be a transgression of the Constitution. — SC website/File
Justice Qazi Faez Isa says in letter to chief justice that if new bench continues to hear journalists' harassment case then it will be a transgression of the Constitution.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa has penned a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), questioning the decision to form a larger bench in the journalists’ harassment case and terming the formation of the new bench a transgression of the Constitution, it emerged on Wednesday.

On August 20, a two-judge Supreme Court (SC) bench, comprising Justice Isa and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, had taken up the case on an application moved by the Press Association of the Supreme Court, which highlighted frequent incidents of harassment of journalists.

In an order issued the same day, the two-judge bench said that since the application had raised matters of public importance with reference to the enforcement of fundamental rights, it met the criteria for invoking the suo motu jurisdiction of the SC under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

However, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who is the acting chief justice at present since Justice Gulzar Ahmed is abroad on leave, proceeded to constitute a larger five-judge bench on Saturday to provide clarity with regard to the invocation of the court’s suo motu jurisdiction.

The larger bench includes Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmad and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

The new bench then put the Aug 20 order in abeyance on Monday and observed that its implementation may obscure and unsettle the practice of invoking suo motu jurisdiction.

Responding to the development, in a letter to the CJP dated Aug 24, Justice Isa said the Constitution detailed the different jurisdictions of the SC and they could also be conferred by law.

"No jurisdiction is conferred which permits one bench to monitor the working of another bench, let alone to hold its orders in abeyance," Justice Isa wrote.

He added that the Constitution did not permit "monitoring jurisdiction" and therefore, the five-member bench did not have the jurisdiction to hear the case.

"If they continue hearing it they will transgress the Constitution. Consequently, any purported order passed by the purported larger bench would be a constitutional nullity, void and of no legal effect," said Justice Isa.

He also said that the two-member bench — comprising him and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel — was not informed about the formation of the larger bench, and had not decided anything in the case.

He said that once the case was decided, if anyone felt that it was not dealt with in accordance to the Constitution or the law then they had the option to review it.

Justice Isa argued that if one bench started to monitor the activities and orders of another bench then it would lead to "chaos and the collapse of the judicial system".

"Once the honourable chief justice has constituted the benches then cases should be fixed in routine before such benches without any filtration," he said.

Regarding the Aug 23 order, Justice Isa said it was subject to "a number of misconceptions", adding that the Aug 20 order was passed only after it was noted that the matter was of public importance seeking enforcement of fundamental rights.

He said that the case was "urgent and time sensitive" and needed immediate attention.

"To shy away from exercising powers vested in this court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution [...] in a matter of extreme urgency involving the lives of journalists would, in my opinion, constitute dereliction of duty," he said.

He pointed out that suo motu notices had been taken in the past without considering whether the issues came within the purview of Article 184(3) or fulfilled its mandatory requirements.

Justice Isa also criticised the SC registrar, saying that he had acted to "serve the interest of the executive and to protect his colleagues".

Pointing out that he had worked in the Prime Minister's Office prior to becoming a registrar, Justice Isa said the Constitution mandated the separation of the judiciary from the executive and critiqued the induction of government servants as registrars.

Farooq
Aug 25, 2021 01:44pm
This man would do any thing to stay in lime light. Previously government was against him, now all the judges who gave him relief are against him.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 25, 2021 01:46pm
What about the questions from Pakistani nation regarding his London properties ? When will he be answerable to that ?
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 25, 2021 01:46pm
and what about his money trail questions ?
Reply Recommend 0
A
Aug 25, 2021 01:53pm
Respected Justice will be made to shut his mouth or die. He should keep clear of corrupt army.
Reply Recommend 0
phulu mian
Aug 25, 2021 01:57pm
son of a lion.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz
Aug 25, 2021 01:59pm
@Salman, justice Isa is another Chaudhari Iftikhar. He considers himself above the law. He is allowed to buy properties abroad in his wife’s name without any money trail. Next time he will order PM to appear in his court to explain how his Bani Gala house dispute was settled.
Reply Recommend 0
Rock-'n'-roll
Aug 25, 2021 01:59pm
JI can question everything except his own biases and money trail .
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz
Aug 25, 2021 02:00pm
Justice Isa is behaving like Chaudhari Iftikhar.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz
Aug 25, 2021 02:01pm
What about Justice Isa foreign property.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz
Aug 25, 2021 02:03pm
Justice Isa is bringing back the time of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah.
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Aug 25, 2021 02:03pm
The Pareto Principle states that 80% of consequences come from 20% of the causes. Remove these few causes (Faez Isa) from the Supreme Court, most of the problems will be resolved.
Reply Recommend 0
Riaz
Aug 25, 2021 02:03pm
Justice Isa is another Justice Ch Iftikhar.
Reply Recommend 0
Asad
Aug 25, 2021 02:05pm
Formation of larger bench in such a hurry was a mystery and contrary to the regular pace of things in SC
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 25, 2021 02:06pm
@phulu mian, But his lion has absconded to the UK!!
Reply Recommend 0
zuk
Aug 25, 2021 02:07pm
Come 17th August 2023 Pakistanis would wake up to a new judicial system.
Reply Recommend 0
FAS
Aug 25, 2021 02:08pm
Deep pockets facilitator.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Aug 25, 2021 02:09pm
How about the money trail Mr. Judge?
Reply Recommend 0
A. ALI
Aug 25, 2021 02:09pm
Justice Isa is right, it's easier to fix one person rather than 5 people. But he won't give money trail.
Reply Recommend 0
Aatif
Aug 25, 2021 02:11pm
Washing dirty laundry in public benefits no one
Reply Recommend 0
Integrity
Aug 25, 2021 02:11pm
This man is a constant nuisance!
Reply Recommend 0
Aly
Aug 25, 2021 02:13pm
Like a failed guy working hard to satisfy ego..
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 25, 2021 02:15pm
Proud son of the soil, Qazi Faiz Issa
Reply Recommend 0
A. ALI
Aug 25, 2021 02:15pm
Paving ways how to let our media talk whatever they wish to, without accountability.
Reply Recommend 0
A. ALI
Aug 25, 2021 02:16pm
@Salman, the answer is simple, his grandfather bought those properties in U.K.
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Aug 25, 2021 02:17pm
He is so controversial because of his refusal to provide money trail for the foreign properties of his wife and his judgement to close hudaibiya paper case that it is better for him to resign or be removed
Reply Recommend 0
Waheed UK
Aug 25, 2021 02:18pm
Failure to provide money trail , politicising the judiciary, using the mass media for own goals and supporting political causes may also be considered by some as transgressions of Constitution!
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Aug 25, 2021 02:20pm
Justice Isa is beacon of light in the era of darkness...
Reply Recommend 0
shib
Aug 25, 2021 02:20pm
@Zeeshan, dear this question is unconstitutional.
Reply Recommend 0
shib
Aug 25, 2021 02:21pm
@phulu mian, lion with no money trail
Reply Recommend 0
shib
Aug 25, 2021 02:22pm
@Aatif, yes making himself dwarf in the eyes of masses.
Reply Recommend 0
Suhail ali
Aug 25, 2021 02:23pm
Why you close schools and college and university you tell me where is Corona virus
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz
Aug 25, 2021 02:26pm
I suppose protecting illegal money laundered abroad is constitutional!
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 25, 2021 02:31pm
@Ali, He is not Indian, "Ali"!!
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid Khan
Aug 25, 2021 02:31pm
This man is always a big problem. Why don't he quit and Join PML (N). In my opinion he is not for fit for this Judiciary job as he can't deliver justice. In fact looks like a representative of a special political party. A controversial so called Judge same like Iftikhar Choudhry.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Aug 25, 2021 02:35pm
What about his money trails? He is not above the law
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Aug 25, 2021 02:37pm
About time thst Faez Esa starts answering instead of asking. Another Iftikhar Chaudhry in the making.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 25, 2021 02:41pm
Bigger is always better.
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Aug 25, 2021 02:41pm
@phulu mian, lion don't hide behind any money trails questions
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Aug 25, 2021 02:43pm
Anything to stay in the news.
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Aug 25, 2021 02:44pm
People of Pakistan are questioning money trail from you and your beloved wife.
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Aug 25, 2021 02:46pm
@ shib, lion with money tail
Reply Recommend 0
AL
Aug 25, 2021 02:47pm
Well done Justice Isa. The whole nation is silently behind you.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 25, 2021 02:49pm
Why can't he understand that bigger is always better?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 25, 2021 02:54pm
@Riaz, Justice Isa is bringing back the time of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah. Except justice sajjad ali shah had no properties in London.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Aug 25, 2021 02:56pm
@Riaz, He has given a trail which neither has a face nor a tail.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 25, 2021 02:58pm
FBR should investigate him and his 3 london properties.
Reply Recommend 0

