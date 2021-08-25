Dawn Logo

IMF chief thanks PM for evacuation of staff from Kabul

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished August 25, 2021 - Updated August 25, 2021 08:52am
Kristalina Georgieva speaks at the World Bank/IMF annual spring meeting in Washington on April 18, 2018. — AP/File
Kristalina Georgieva speaks at the World Bank/IMF annual spring meeting in Washington on April 18, 2018. — AP/File

ISLAMABAD: The International Mone­­tary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday thanked Pakistan for helping in evacuation of fund staff and their families from Afghanistan after its takeover by Taliban.

“I wish to offer may deep and sincere gratitude on behalf of the IMF and its staff for Pakistan’s assistance, in the safe and swift evacuation of fund personnel and their families from Afghanistan,” wrote Georgieva in a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The IMF chief’s letter released by PM Office said Pakistan’s efforts at the highest levels, amid immensely difficult and complex circumstances, to help the fund by securing a corridor to the airport and arranging the convoy that included staff, were absolutely critical to this successful evacuation.

She thanked the prime minister, the ministers for foreign affairs, finance and defence, as well as the governor State Bank, for playing an instrumental role in the evacuation of IMF staff and their families from Afghanistan. “We are grateful for the partnership between Pakistan and the Fund and look forward to continuing our cooperation,” said Kristalina Georgieva.

The IMF chief’s letter coincided with transfer of $2.75bn to Pakistan’s account, as part of an additional $650bn support to its members to fight economic difficulties arising out of the pandemic.

Published in Dawn, August 25th, 2021

Justice
Aug 25, 2021 08:56am
After getting so much help from IMF for many years, IK can at least thank IMF by evacuating IMF's staff from Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Arshad
Aug 25, 2021 09:15am
Per the New York Times report, Pakistan has generally done VERY LITTLE to help the US, UK and Euro diplomats and families, and other western expats from leaving via Kabul Airport. This will reflect very badly on Pak's future for Loans, Grants in Aid, and other Aid from the western nations. Especially the Pak refusal on Bases, will be remembered for a long time. While USA leaves behind Afghans, Pakistan will also be considered much less important geo-politically and geo-economically.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Aug 25, 2021 09:17am
Our PMIK is Tom boy. No wonder he invites thankfulness from one and all.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 25, 2021 09:22am
Doesn't mean IMF will give more loans. The PIA plane that evacuated was flying only because fuel costs were paid by money already borrowed from the IMF.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 25, 2021 09:30am
Hold on...so what IMF offered to Pakistan was help? When our nation would be able to realize the universal truth "There ain't no such thing as free lunch". Grow up.
Reply Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Aug 25, 2021 09:41am
Superpower Pakistan is always thankful to its loan financers
Reply Recommend 0
Uyghur Ahmadi
Aug 25, 2021 09:42am
I’ll die before I ask money from IMF. Children who said this and when?
Reply Recommend 0
Johnny sins
Aug 25, 2021 09:42am
I hope superpower Pakistan will get new loans for there efforts
Reply Recommend 0

