IMF chief thanks PM for evacuation of staff from Kabul

ISLAMABAD: The International Mone­­tary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Tuesday thanked Pakistan for helping in evacuation of fund staff and their families from Afghanistan after its takeover by Taliban.

“I wish to offer may deep and sincere gratitude on behalf of the IMF and its staff for Pakistan’s assistance, in the safe and swift evacuation of fund personnel and their families from Afghanistan,” wrote Georgieva in a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The IMF chief’s letter released by PM Office said Pakistan’s efforts at the highest levels, amid immensely difficult and complex circumstances, to help the fund by securing a corridor to the airport and arranging the convoy that included staff, were absolutely critical to this successful evacuation.

She thanked the prime minister, the ministers for foreign affairs, finance and defence, as well as the governor State Bank, for playing an instrumental role in the evacuation of IMF staff and their families from Afghanistan. “We are grateful for the partnership between Pakistan and the Fund and look forward to continuing our cooperation,” said Kristalina Georgieva.

The IMF chief’s letter coincided with transfer of $2.75bn to Pakistan’s account, as part of an additional $650bn support to its members to fight economic difficulties arising out of the pandemic.

Published in Dawn, August 25th, 2021