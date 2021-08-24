Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 25, 2021

Pakistan condemns ‘unjust demolition’ of ancient mosque in India's Haryana

Naveed SiddiquiPublished August 24, 2021 - Updated August 25, 2021 12:38am
The Foreign Office urged the international community to "hold India accountable for systemic and blatant human rights violations of minorities, particularly Muslims". — AFP/File
The Foreign Office urged the international community to "hold India accountable for systemic and blatant human rights violations of minorities, particularly Muslims". — AFP/File

Pakistan on Tuesday condemned the "unjust demolition" of an ancient mosque in India's Haryana state, terming it another attack on the human rights of India's Muslim minority.

The Foreign Office statement came after Indian authorities, according to reports, demolished the large Bilal Mosque in Faridabad, Haryana, which is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Pakistan strongly condemns the unjust demolition of ancient Bilal Mosque in BJP-ruled Haryana by Indian authorities in consort with pliant judiciary under BJP-RSS regime," FO spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said.

The statement called the "Hindutva-driven BJP-RSS combine's perpetual targeting of Muslims and their places of worship" an "indelible blot on the so-called 'largest democracy'".

It recalled that the Indian Supreme Court in a controversial judgement in November 2019 had allowed the "extremist Hindu parties" to construct Ram Mandir at the site of the historic Babri Masjid, which was demolished by Hindu extremists in 1992.

Read: From the rubble of Ayodhya

"The Indian judiciary was also culpable in acquitting the criminals who had organised the destruction of the Babri Masjid in public glare," it added.

The FO further said that Muslims and their places of worship were attacked "with state complicity" during anti-Muslim pogroms in Gujarat in 2002 and in Delhi in February 2020, without there being any judicial accountability.

The targeting of Muslims and their religious sites and cultural heritage "continues unabated" in Indian-occupied Kashmir and in India, it added.

The FO urged the international community, United Nations, OIC and relevant human rights organisations to "hold India accountable for systemic and blatant human rights violations of minorities, particularly Muslims".

"We call upon India to ensure safety, security and well-being of its minorities, including Muslims and their places of worship and cultural sites," it said.

Pak India Ties , Indian Muslims
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Abject surrender
Updated 24 Aug 2021

Abject surrender

While blame still accrues to the weak Ashraf Ghani regime, more decisive blame lies elsewhere with stronger states.
Minor aliens
24 Aug 2021

Minor aliens

The right to naturalisation should be facilitated.
Who to blame?
23 Aug 2021

Who to blame?

How many more will die before we learn to protect our children?

Editorial

24 Aug 2021

Fractured opposition

THE PML-N has thrown the challenge of formulating a no-confidence motion in the Senate to the PPP. The PML-N is...
Anti-China attacks
Updated 24 Aug 2021

Anti-China attacks

Clearly, efforts are afoot by hostile actors to damage the Pakistan-China relationship, specifically the flagship CPEC project.
24 Aug 2021

Crisis in football

IT was a quirky coincidence that the latest edition of the Pakistan Premier Football League kicked off on...
Misogynistic narrative
Updated 23 Aug 2021

Misogynistic narrative

Case after case of violence against women has laid bare the frightening extent of misogyny to be found in Pakistani society.
23 Aug 2021

Evading taxes

FINANCE MINISTER Shaukat Tarin has once again sought to reassure the country’s business community that the tax...
23 Aug 2021

Demotion to zoo status

AS reported by this newspaper recently, the Punjab Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Department has demoted to the...