Today's Paper | August 24, 2021

No extensions for US evacuations in Afghanistan, warn Taliban

AP | AFPPublished August 24, 2021 - Updated August 24, 2021 07:28pm
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says life is returning to normal in the country but chaos at the Kabul airport remains a problem. — AP/File
A Taliban spokesman says the US must complete its evacuation of people from Afghanistan by the August 31 date the Biden administration set for the withdrawal of all American troops.

Addressing a press conference, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said his group would accept no extensions to the deadline. He said life was returning to normal in the country but chaos at the airport remained a problem.

Many Afghans are desperate to flee the Taliban takeover of the country.

The spokesman said the United States should stop evacuating skilled Afghans, and warned Western forces against extending the Aug 31 deadline for airlifts out of the country.

The group said Americans were taking “Afghan experts” such as engineers out of the country.

“They have planes, they have the airport, they should get their citizens and contractors out of here,” said Mujahid.

The Taliban leader also said female Afghan government workers should stay home until security conditions in the country improved.

US-led troops have ramped up operations to get thousands of people out of Kabul, after the Taliban warned they would not allow the US to extend the deadline for a complete withdrawal.

President Biden has said he would stick to the schedule, but faced growing pressure to negotiate more time for the evacuations.

Germany said on Tuesday that Western allies simply could not fly every Afghan who needed protection out of Kabul before the cut-off date.

“Even if [the evacuation] goes on until August 31 or even a few days longer, it will not be enough to allow those who we, or the United States, want to fly out,” Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Bild TV.

Earlier, France said it would have to end evacuations from Kabul's airport on Thursday if the US stuck to the deadline, and Spain said it would not be able to rescue all Afghans who served Spanish missions.

Britain, meanwhile, has said it will lobby for an extension at a virtual G7 summit later on Tuesday.

'Not aware' of Taliban-CIA meeting

Mujahid during the news conference said he was not aware of any meeting between the Taliban and the CIA, but he did not deny that such a meeting took place.

Earlier in the day, the Washington Post reported that CIA chief William Burns held a secret meeting in Kabul with Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Monday.

The meeting, which if confirmed will have been the highest-level encounter between the Taliban and the Biden administration since the group's return to power, came as efforts to evacuate thousands of people from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan became increasingly urgent.

Burns is one of US President Joe Biden's most experienced diplomats, while Baradar, who headed the Taliban's political office in Qatar, is one of the top leaders in the regime that has taken power in Kabul.

A spokesperson for the CIA would not confirm the meeting to AFP, saying that the agency “never discusses the director's travels”.

The Washington Post, which cited anonymous US sources for the meeting, did not describe the content of the discussions between the Taliban co-founder and the CIA boss.

Comments (23)
Jock
Aug 24, 2021 07:14pm
Thats enough time to evacuate. Taliban is now fully in charge.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Aug 24, 2021 07:15pm
Biden is SO WEAK. America is done!
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Aug 24, 2021 07:16pm
Good. What is needed now is Biden doing a U-turn by trashing deal with Taliban.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Aug 24, 2021 07:17pm
Soon multinational companies be lining up to open their business in Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Aug 24, 2021 07:23pm
Very Good Warn. Why America is involving in other's countries matter? China is also a super power but they don't interrupt in any one's Matter.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Aug 24, 2021 07:24pm
Times have changed. US is now “requesting” Taliban to extend the deadline.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 24, 2021 07:33pm
@Farhan khan, China builds, America bombs!
Reply Recommend 0
cuban
Aug 24, 2021 07:33pm
USA isn't going to leave until it gets all the American's and supporting Afghan's out. Taliban strikes the airport and it will lose any chance of getting International credibility.
Reply Recommend 0
Gfg
Aug 24, 2021 07:34pm
Taliban shall not allow anyone in Afghanistan after 31 August deadline.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Aug 24, 2021 07:35pm
@Anti-Corruption , "Times have changed. US is now “requesting” Taliban to extend the deadline". That's what happens when an unelected get selected and moved into Whitehouse.
Reply Recommend 0
cuban
Aug 24, 2021 07:37pm
@Farhan khan, "Very Good Warn. Why America is involving in other's countries matter? China is also a super power but they don't interrupt in any one's Matter." You must have missed the part where they invaded Tibet - created a military island in the middle of disputed water - are blatantly fishing in Philippine waters - illegally took control of Hong Kong - or sent military aircraft into Taiwan air space.
Reply Recommend 0
Jahil Kaum
Aug 24, 2021 07:41pm
Apple , Tesla , Microsoft are dying to invest in Afganistan and super power pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Aug 24, 2021 07:41pm
@bhaRAT©, Agreed
Reply Recommend 0
BTW
Aug 24, 2021 07:42pm
Learned from PM IK's "Absolutely Not". Superpower Pakistan and allies.
Reply Recommend 0
BAXAR
Aug 24, 2021 07:43pm
@ANS, "Good. What is needed now is Biden doing a U-turn by trashing deal with Taliban." And do what? Send their troops again?
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 24, 2021 07:43pm
The table has now turned - CIA chief is having meetings with Talibans requesting them to extend evacuation time. Isn't this recognition of Talibans victory and control of Afghanistan? This shows that Afghas have kept their promise, pride and records intact after over 20 years occupation of US and NATO.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Aug 24, 2021 07:46pm
All foreign governments should evacuate their own citizens and let Afghans remain in Afghanistan
Reply Recommend 0
UHD
Aug 24, 2021 07:47pm
Taliban take over of Afghanistan will complicate Pakistan's coming out of grey list.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Aug 24, 2021 07:48pm
Talibans should allow extension to only those countries which recognize them
Reply Recommend 0
Truth exposed
Aug 24, 2021 07:55pm
Last 24 hours US evacuated 23000 Afghans. Commendable job to save Humanity.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 24, 2021 08:00pm
@kamal chowkidar, Guess which country elects fascists and criminals to power? (Hint: Modi & Yogi).
Reply Recommend 0
Doctor Muneeb
Aug 24, 2021 08:10pm
Engineers are very important.
Reply Recommend 0
rns
Aug 24, 2021 08:16pm
They should not test their luck too far. Biden may seem weak but he is not a coward. And If the push comes to shove this gentleman along with his buddies may find them selves again in Guantanamo bay.
Reply Recommend 0

