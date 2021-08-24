Dawn Logo

Pakistan conducts successful test of 'indigenously developed' Fatah-1 guided MLRS: ISPR

Dawn.comPublished August 24, 2021 - Updated August 24, 2021 05:29pm
“The weapon system will give Pakistan Army capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory,” according to ISPR. — Photo by ISPR
Pakistan Army on Tuesday conducted a successful test of indigenously developed “Fatah-1” guided Multi Launch Rocket System (MLRS), according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military's media wing, in a statement, said the extended-range rocket system was capable of delivering a conventional warhead.

“The weapon system will give Pakistan Army capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory,” the ISPR added.

The president, prime minister, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee and the chief of army staff congratulated the participating troops and scientists on the successful launch.

The guided MLRS was primarily developed to hit targets without leaving behind unexploded ordnance. The extended range guided MLRS is a developed variant of the guided MLRS family, usually with an extended range of up to 150km.

The development of a conventional system by Pakistan seems to be a response to the Indian focus on the development of its conventional capabilities, besides improving response options to India’s Cold Start Doctrine.

Comments (7)
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 24, 2021 05:31pm
Great move and excellent news sending shocking waves in the corridors of power at Old and New Delhi dominated by racist, liar, bigot, prejudiced, wicked and biased Modi and his fascist, crooked, cunning, corrupt, cruel, crafty and criminal R.S.S. and BJP cronies.
Reply Recommend 0
Ben Oz
Aug 24, 2021 05:32pm
Weapons from IMF funds instead of controlling inflation !
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Aug 24, 2021 05:34pm
We are sending a strong message to India and its QUAD group, don’t mess with Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Tumgan Dulogho
Aug 24, 2021 05:45pm
Yawn!
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Aug 24, 2021 05:52pm
Our country’s governance is based on the structure of East India Company . If you have any doubt visit any of the garrison cities , you will be amazed to see dark skin “Englishmen” ruling this country on the same principle
Reply Recommend 0
Adil Mustafa
Aug 24, 2021 05:53pm
Excellent! Indigenous tech! Well done!
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Aug 24, 2021 05:55pm
Great missile. This will solve Pakistan’s hunger and toilet problems, and also increase gdp.
Reply Recommend 0

