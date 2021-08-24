Dawn Logo

TTP in disarray after halt to Indian funding for the group: Fawad

Dawn.comPublished August 24, 2021 - Updated August 24, 2021 06:21pm
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — DawnNewsTV
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was in a state of "disarray" after Indian funding for the militant outfit had stopped.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad following a meeting of the federal cabinet, Chaudhry said: "We should be satisfied to know with regards to the TTP that for the first time the process of Indian funding [to them] — which had been going on for a long time — has ended and at this time they are in disarray."

Talking about the TTP's actions inside Pakistan, the minister said Pakistan was not a "weak country" and possessed the capability to overcome such challenges.

"These internal challenges are not a problem for us. Our [belief] is that once they stop having a funding stream from abroad then it will be a big blow for them and the rest we will handle ourselves."

He also said that the announcement by the Taliban that Afghanistan would not be allowed to be used for terrorism against any country was a very "positive" one.

"We think the Taliban authorities will act on this. [....] Pakistan's top terrorists from the BLA (Balochistan Liberation Army) and TTP are sitting in Afghanistan and we want them.

"We hope we will have cooperation from Afghanistan on this. Inside the country we will look at these matters ourselves," Chaudhry added.

His comments come a day after Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said the Afghan Taliban had reassured the government that the TTP would not be given permission to operate in Afghanistan against Pakistan.

Rashid said the government was in "full contact" with the Taliban on the issue of some TTP members such as Maulvi Faqir Mohammad being released after the takeover of Kabul.

Last week, the Foreign Office had said that Pakistan would ask the incoming government in Afghanistan to act against the TTP.

"Pakistan has been taking up the issue of the use of Afghan soil by the TTP for terrorist activities inside Pakistan with the previous Afghan government and would continue raising the issue with the incoming government in Kabul as well to ensure that the TTP is not provided any space in Afghanistan to operate against Pakistan,” the FO spokesperson had said.

'India should stay clear of Afghan interference'

Chaudhry said the cabinet meeting had also discussed the situation in Afghanistan, particularly Pakistan's "responsible role" in the formation of an Afghan government.

"We have close contact with Turkey, China and other countries [...] so on one hand we are continuing our contact with Afghan authorities and on the other, with foreign countries," he said.

He said the cabinet had also stated that "India should stay clear of interference in Afghanistan. India has no border with Afghanistan."

Dring the former Afghan government's tenure, Chaudhry said, India had used Afghanistan's land against Pakistan and "at this time too we are seeing a continuous effort visible on Indian media that the Afghan peace process is sabotaged."

The minister also provided updates about Pakistan's facilitation of evacuations from Afghanistan, saying that up till now "thousands of people" from different nationalities had been evacuated.

"Over 3,400 people have been evacuated through airplanes, [while] around 19,000 have come through the borders so Pakistan is one of the primary stakeholders in this whole process and we are trying to create this environment so that the people stranded in Kabul can be evacuated," he said.

Incidents of violence against women

The cabinet also held a discussion on the recent spate of violent incidents against women.

"While addressing the session, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that incidents like the one at Minar-i-Pakistan are very concerning for every segment of the society," Chaudhry said.

He said a response was being seen to developments on social media so "we have decided to hold a grand debate where people from different sectors will be invited to have a discussion on social media trends so we can have some guidance on where we want to go and what regulations should be brought."

Chaudhry said a high-level committee comprising religious scholars, intellectuals and civil society representatives would be formed to enlighten the government on the matter.

Covid-19 situation

Regarding the Covid-19 situation in Pakistan where a fourth wave of the disease is underway due to the spread of the Delta variant, Chaudhry noted that while "stability was seen" , the situation in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was concerning.

He said the number of occupied hospital beds had crossed 1,500 in the two provinces and the total oxygen being used was at 70 per cent capacity.

"If the situation doesn't improve then we will have to cut down industrial oxygen so we can continue oxygen supply to patients," he added.

The minister said the healthcare system in KP and Punjab was facing a great burden and there was a need to handle the situation to prevent it from worsening.

Adv Mahboob Soomro
Aug 24, 2021 05:42pm
Pakistan have this talented person who do not know what he is saying. Thus mans new declaration is this.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakiba Shingh
Aug 24, 2021 05:44pm
Same TTP that ISPR says are same as Afghan Taliban? The ones whose fighters were recently released from prison by Taliban? So pak assets released them and NDS jailed them. But of course India funds them!?
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
Aug 24, 2021 05:45pm
Did even one journalist sitting there ask him for evidence? Even one?
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed p
Aug 24, 2021 05:53pm
Seems government officials worried of TTP thus blaming India. Taliban released 2300 TTP fighters from jail and Pakistan had no say in this. I thought Pakistan controlled Taliban by funding them, training, and providing military support.
Reply Recommend 0
aamir
Aug 24, 2021 05:56pm
Indian real trouble makers.. killing innocent Kashmiri's and sponsoring state tarerrorism in Pakistan and meddling in other countries internal affairs like Germany, Canada and USA especially....
Reply Recommend 0
GeneralRani
Aug 24, 2021 05:57pm
Nothing will change. Pakistan invented the ideology of terrorism in the region some 40-50 yrs ago. Everyone in FATA, Baluchistan, Sindh have learned this trick including all terror organizations such as TTP, TLP. It's all on Auto Pilot now.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 24, 2021 06:03pm
TTP is in deep waters and their financial and like-minded supporters are worried as their preplanned agendas are flopped and shattered. This is a classical example of 'you shall reap what you shall sow'. No wonder, India is spreading false propaganda and shedding crocodile tears to divert attention from ground realities and their ambarrassed defeat.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Aug 24, 2021 06:08pm
Even Afghans know better than to believe what Pakistan's says.
Reply Recommend 0

