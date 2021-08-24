Dawn Logo

'Fake news': Punjab govt denies reports of ban on entry of TikTokers at parks

Dawn.comPublished August 24, 2021 - Updated August 24, 2021 12:46pm
Some news outlets had reported that a ban would be placed on the entry of TikTokers and Youtubers in parks across Punjab. — AFP/File
The Punjab government has refuted reports of authorities enforcing a ban on the entry of TikTokers in parks across the province.

Azhar Mashwani, the Punjab chief minister's focal person for digital media, issued a denial after Geo News reported that the Punjab government had enforced a ban on the entry of TikTokers in the province's parks.

The report said that only state media would be allowed to shoot videos in parks and said that permission to make videos for social media would depend on the submission of a script in advance, while security personnel deployed at the parks will monitor Tiktokers and YouTubers.

"Fake News. No such decision taken so far by government. Currently, TikTok is banned in Pakistan," Mashwani said.

The Punjab Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General (DG) Jawad Ahmad Qureshi also issued a denial.

In a statement, Qureshi said that the authority denied all rumours pertaining to the ban on TikTokers in parks across Lahore.

He said that no written notification to bar TikTokers and YouTubers from entering parks had been issued.

Speaking to Dawn.com, he said that it was not the authority's job to ensure security in parks, and the department's responsibilities were limited to maintaining facilities and the security equipment.

The DG, however, added that plans were under consideration to declare one day of the week as "family day", when only families would be allowed to visit parks. He said his department was making efforts to improve the security equipment at the province's parks.

The news reports surfaced after videos emerged of a female TikToker and her companions being harassed and assaulted at Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day.

The videos went viral on social outrage, sparking public outrage and drawing police attention.

Read: The mob assault near Minar-i-Pakistan and why ‘Mera Jism, Meri Marzi’ matters more than ever

On Monday, police arrested 34 more suspects in connection with case, taking the total number of suspects in custody to 126.

