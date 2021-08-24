Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 24, 2021

Pakistan on top in second West Indies Test

AFPPublished August 24, 2021 - Updated August 24, 2021 11:54am
Jayden Seales (C) of West Indies expresses disappointment as Abid Ali (R) and Imran Butt (L) run during day 4 of the 2nd Test between West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, on August 23. — AFP
Jayden Seales (C) of West Indies expresses disappointment as Abid Ali (R) and Imran Butt (L) run during day 4 of the 2nd Test between West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, on August 23. — AFP
Imran Butt (L), Azhar Ali (2L), Babar Azam (2R) and Shaheen Afridi (R) of Pakistan celebrate the dismissal of Alzarri Joseph of West Indies during day 4 of the 2nd Test between West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, on August 23. — AFP
Imran Butt (L), Azhar Ali (2L), Babar Azam (2R) and Shaheen Afridi (R) of Pakistan celebrate the dismissal of Alzarri Joseph of West Indies during day 4 of the 2nd Test between West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, on August 23. — AFP

Pakistan threw down the gauntlet to the West Indies on the penultimate day of the two-match Test series on Monday, setting the hosts 329 to win as the visitors chase a series-levelling victory at Jamaica's Sabina Park.

West Indies will start Tuesday's final day at 49 for one, 280 runs away from the target as Pakistan bid to square the series after losing a thriller by one wicket in the first Test at the same venue.

A fourth day's play almost completely dominated by the visitors saw Shaheen Shah Afridi claim Test-best innings figures of six for 51 as the West Indies were routed for 150 in the first innings just after the lunch interval.

Building on a healthy advantage of 152, Pakistanis threw caution to the wind in racing to 176 for six at better than a run-a-ball through the afternoon, declaring for the second time in the match when captain Babar Azam was dismissed to give bowlers more than 90 minutes to attack the home side's top order.

However, the West Indies opening pair of skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell was negotiating that potentially tricky period comfortably until Powell was a run-out victim of his own carelessness in completing a third run.

It left Brathwaite and Alzarri Joseph, night watchman for the second day in a row, to reach the close.

Resuming at the overnight position of 39 for three in reply to the tourists' first innings effort of 302 for nine declared, the home side lost their last six wickets for 45 runs to be dismissed shortly after lunch as 21-year-old Afridi reinforced his domination of the Caribbean batsmen to take his wicket tally in the series to 14.

“For me, it was about keeping a good line throughout because with the support of the other bowlers we always felt we had a chance,” he said.

As impressively as Afridi bowled, it was Mohammad Abbas who triggered the pivotal collapse with a three-wicket burst in the last half-hour of the morning session as the West Indies crashed from 105 for four to 116 for eight.

Abbas, who had gone wicketless before that spell, made amends with the wickets of topscorer Nkrumah Bonner (37) and Kyle Mayers off successive balls before adding Joshua da Silva in the penultimate over before lunch.

Afridi, who disposed of night watchman Joseph swiftly at the start of the day, joined in the midday clatter of wickets by having Jermaine Blackwood taken for 33 by a diving Fawad Alam at gully.

Bonner and Blackwood put on 60 for the fifth wicket in the only period of play when Pakistan's bowlers appeared to be growing in frustration.

Their effort could not be sustained though, and having taken the first two wickets of the innings late on the third day, Afridi terminated the bold hitting of Jason Holder and had Kemar Roach taken at mid-on to complete an effective mopping up job in the early afternoon.

Emboldened by their dominant position in starting the second innings with a lead of 152 runs, Abid Ali and Imran Butt cut loose to put on 70 by just the 10th over of the second innings.

Both fell before tea but Pakistan continued to press the accelerator, even promoting Hasan Ali to provide some hefty blows although the efforts were frustrated by negative West Indies tactics which earned Brathwaite a sharp lecture from umpire Joel Wilson.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Abject surrender
Updated 24 Aug 2021

Abject surrender

While blame still accrues to the weak Ashraf Ghani regime, more decisive blame lies elsewhere with stronger states.
Minor aliens
24 Aug 2021

Minor aliens

The right to naturalisation should be facilitated.
Who to blame?
23 Aug 2021

Who to blame?

How many more will die before we learn to protect our children?

Editorial

24 Aug 2021

Fractured opposition

THE PML-N has thrown the challenge of formulating a no-confidence motion in the Senate to the PPP. The PML-N is...
Anti-China attacks
Updated 24 Aug 2021

Anti-China attacks

Clearly, efforts are afoot by hostile actors to damage the Pakistan-China relationship, specifically the flagship CPEC project.
24 Aug 2021

Crisis in football

IT was a quirky coincidence that the latest edition of the Pakistan Premier Football League kicked off on...
Misogynistic narrative
Updated 23 Aug 2021

Misogynistic narrative

Case after case of violence against women has laid bare the frightening extent of misogyny to be found in Pakistani society.
23 Aug 2021

Evading taxes

FINANCE MINISTER Shaukat Tarin has once again sought to reassure the country’s business community that the tax...
23 Aug 2021

Demotion to zoo status

AS reported by this newspaper recently, the Punjab Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Department has demoted to the...