Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 24, 2021

Pakistan-Afghanistan ODI series postponed until next year

Reuters | Dawn.comPublished August 24, 2021 - Updated August 24, 2021 11:03am
In this file photo, Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan (R) is watched by Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed as he hits a six during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Headingley in Leeds on June 29. — AFP
In this file photo, Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan (R) is watched by Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed as he hits a six during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Headingley in Leeds on June 29. — AFP

A one-day series between Pakistan and Afghanistan, scheduled for next month in Sri Lanka, has been postponed until 2022 following the Taliban's takeover of power in Afghanistan.

The two countries were due to play three ODI matches in early September in Sri Lanka, but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said late on Monday that the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had requested the series be postponed.

“The PCB has accepted the ACB's request to postpone next month's ODI series due to players' mental health issues, disruption in flight operations in Kabul, lack of broadcast facilities and increased Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka,” the PCB tweeted.

"The two boards have agreed that the series, which was planned from September 1-8, will be rescheduled for 2022," the statement said.

“We have worked very closely with the ACB to make this series happen and were keen to play them in the inaugural bilateral series, but we understand their challenges and have, therefore, agreed to reschedule the series for 2022," PCB Director International Cricket Zakir Khan.

“The PCB historically enjoys an excellent relationship with the ACB and will do everything to ensure the series is played in 2022 as it is critical for both the sides in terms of direct qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup," he said.

With commercial flights from Kabul airport yet to resume, media reports said the Afghanistan team had been looking to travel to Pakistan by road and fly to Colombo via Dubai.

But the logistical challenges increased after Sri Lanka last week announced a 10-day lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, as surging infections and deaths overwhelm the island's health system.

The Taliban have said they would not interfere with men's cricket in the country, Afghanistan's biggest sporting success of recent years. The fate of the women's programme, however, remains unclear.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ABU TALIB
Aug 24, 2021 11:21am
As re-schedule then why not include more matches likely one or two Tests & T20 series.
Reply Recommend 0
Someone
Aug 24, 2021 11:26am
Only country agreed to play in Pakistan after over a decade also denied.
Reply Recommend 0
Lota
Aug 24, 2021 11:56am
If Afghanistan plays another series with another country within a short span after this cancellation, then surely there must be other reasons for them to pull out.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Aug 24, 2021 12:10pm
Great and now we can play with Zimbabwe. That is the best we can expect from (PCB) Punjab Cricket Board.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Abject surrender
Updated 24 Aug 2021

Abject surrender

While blame still accrues to the weak Ashraf Ghani regime, more decisive blame lies elsewhere with stronger states.
Minor aliens
24 Aug 2021

Minor aliens

The right to naturalisation should be facilitated.
Who to blame?
23 Aug 2021

Who to blame?

How many more will die before we learn to protect our children?

Editorial

24 Aug 2021

Fractured opposition

THE PML-N has thrown the challenge of formulating a no-confidence motion in the Senate to the PPP. The PML-N is...
Anti-China attacks
Updated 24 Aug 2021

Anti-China attacks

Clearly, efforts are afoot by hostile actors to damage the Pakistan-China relationship, specifically the flagship CPEC project.
24 Aug 2021

Crisis in football

IT was a quirky coincidence that the latest edition of the Pakistan Premier Football League kicked off on...
Misogynistic narrative
Updated 23 Aug 2021

Misogynistic narrative

Case after case of violence against women has laid bare the frightening extent of misogyny to be found in Pakistani society.
23 Aug 2021

Evading taxes

FINANCE MINISTER Shaukat Tarin has once again sought to reassure the country’s business community that the tax...
23 Aug 2021

Demotion to zoo status

AS reported by this newspaper recently, the Punjab Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Department has demoted to the...