PM Imran asks provinces to introduce same syllabus in schools

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged the provinces to ensure implementation of uniform national curriculum and finalise their preparations for Dubai Expo, beginning in October, to highlight the immense investment opportunities Pakistan offers in tourism and other sectors.

While chairing a review meeting on the implementation of single national curriculum, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over the performance of federal education ministry and directed it to consult provinces to finalise Classes VI to XII curriculum by the yearend.

Mr Khan said the best solution to all social problems was following the Seerat of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as it was a beacon of hope for all generations due to its specific emphasis on ethics, morality and mannerism.

He also asked the education ministry to ensure constant review and necessary changes to the single national curriculum.

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood earlier gave a detailed briefing on the inclusion of content related to the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) in the curriculum and informed the meeting that scholars belonging to different schools of thought had been consulted in detail for the purpose.

The meeting, which was also attended by Special Assistant to the PM Dr Shahbaz Gill and parliamentary secretary Wajiha Akram, was further told that focus had been laid on the quality of teachers’ training and examinations.

Construction material

At a separate meeting, the prime minister reviewed skyrocketing prices of steel and cement. Market sources said steel price had jumped from Rs125,000 to Rs170,000 per tonne in two months while cement price had increased from Rs480 to Rs650 per 50kg bag in this period.

As the cost of construction material has been on the rise every passing day that may affect the prime minister’s vision of low-cost housing, Mr Khan directed the authorities concerned to ensure stability in prices of building material.

The premier also ordered setting up of one-window facility for businessmen and industrialists so that they could invest in the Special Economic Zones being established under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Dubai Expo 2020

While reviewing preparations for Pakistan’s participation in Dubai Expo 2020, Prime Minister Khan directed the authorities concerned to highlight projects such as the Ravi River project, central business district and tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern Areas to attract huge foreign investment in these areas.

The prime minister also directed the provincial governments and relevant authorities to highlight from the Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 the immense investment opportunities being offered by the government to investors.

He said the scope for foreign investment in domestic mineral resources, information technology and religious tourism must properly be publicized.

He also called for active participation of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the expo that would open up new avenues for trade and investment.

A detailed briefing was earlier given to the prime minister regarding the Pakistani Pavilion and its different sections at the Expo.

The mega event that will kick off on October 1 will continue for next six months.

The meeting was attended by Trade Adviser Abdul Razzak Dawood, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Mr Gill, the secretaries of relevant ministries, chief executive of the Trade Development Authority and other senior officials.

Arbab meets Imran

Former chief minister of Sindh Arbab Ghulam Rahim, who recently joined the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), met Prime Minister Khan for a fourth time in recent weeks and discussed with the latter political situation in the province and PTI’s reorganisation there.

Published in Dawn, August 24th, 2021