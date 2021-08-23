Dawn Logo

Pakistan's role for inclusive arrangement in Afghanistan being recognised world over: Qureshi

Dawn.comPublished August 23, 2021 - Updated August 23, 2021 09:22pm
Shah Mehmood Qureshi says an immediate scare of a huge influx has somewhat subsided because of "calm" situation in Afghanistan. — DawnNewsTV
Shah Mehmood Qureshi says an immediate scare of a huge influx has somewhat subsided because of "calm" situation in Afghanistan. — DawnNewsTV

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said Pakistan's role in the push to create an "inclusive" political arrangement in Afghanistan following US withdrawal was being "recognised world over".

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said that Pakistan, with the help of some regional players, was facilitating an arrangement in Afghanistan that would have "broad-based representation and wider acceptability".

“Every foreign minister who is engaged with me, their views are in sync with us,” Qureshi added.

He said the countries in talks with Pakistan felt the latter was playing a "very vital and critical role" in the current challenging environment in Afghanistan. “A very few embassies… to be precise, only five are operating in Afghanistan and Pakistan's is one of them,” he said.

He said other countries in the region wanted Pakistan to assist in the ongoing evacuation process of people stuck in Afghanistan. “They (regional players) want Pakistan to promote an inclusive arrangement, which Pakistan also believes in,” he said.

Qureshi said Pakistan sees Afghanistan as a country with a number of ethnic groups — all of whom are important and need representation in the country's political setup.

He mentioned his plans of visiting a quartet of regional players, saying “I will be leaving for four countries [namely] Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran” to discuss the Afghan situation.

Qureshi further said that he also plans on visiting China to discuss the role that Afghanistan's immediate neighbours could play in the current political climate. “The objective is to hear their assessment and see what immediate challenges the neighbours are facing and can face,” he noted.

He said discussions were also planned to chalk out a collective strategy of dealing with Afghan refugees.

The foreign minister said any immediate scare of a mass influx of refugees had "somewhat subsided" because of the situation in Afghanistan which “is more or less calm, but that need can arise in days to come".

He also said that as many as 409 people were given visa-on-arrival in Islamabad following their evacuation from Afghanistan. “Our embassy and our ambassador are constantly in touch with local authorities in Kabul, ensuring safety and safe transportation of those people who are coming into our embassy and then have to be transported at the airport.”

He described the situation in Kabul as "calm" but acknowledged that there was "some pressure around the airport".

"We have set up an Evacuation Operation Cell at the Ministry of Interior, which is operational since Aug 16, the minister said, adding that all stakeholders were under working under one roof to facilitate matters.

He said the PIA had operated five flights between Islamabad and Kabul since August 16. “All these flights have brought 542 foreign nationals and 91 Pakistanis,” he said.

Skeptic 2
Aug 23, 2021 09:31pm
Does the world really care what Pakistan or FM Qureshi is doing or saying?
Reply Recommend 0
Talha
Aug 23, 2021 09:32pm
Yes but they will not say it in as many words.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahul
Aug 23, 2021 09:34pm
World over.....really ? Please show us the proof ?
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Aug 23, 2021 10:00pm
Good job by FM Mr.Qureshi as most influential foreign minister after Aga Shahi, Pakistan need to play an important role to bring stable government in Afghanistan right now.
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Aug 23, 2021 10:04pm
But don't boast too much
Reply Recommend 0
Jeff
Aug 23, 2021 10:13pm
Does China is considered world?
Reply Recommend 0
@who
Aug 23, 2021 10:15pm
And that world consists of how many countries
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Aug 23, 2021 10:22pm
Why is the world not saying what are are saying, and you are the only one saying this. Show actionable evidence.
Reply Recommend 0
Expat (usa)
Aug 23, 2021 10:25pm
Except Joe Biden.
Reply Recommend 0
ahmed
Aug 23, 2021 10:28pm
did FM go to Kabel on sunday?
Reply Recommend 0

