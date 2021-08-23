Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 23, 2021

Rickshaw driver, accomplice arrested for allegedly raping woman, daughter in Lahore

Imran GabolPublished August 23, 2021 - Updated August 23, 2021 05:18pm
A woman's silhouette is seen in this file photo. — AP/File
A woman's silhouette is seen in this file photo. — AP/File

Chung Police on Monday arrested a rickshaw driver and another man for allegedly gang-raping a woman and her teenage daughter on Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Avenue in Lahore the previous day.

They had earlier today registered a first information report (FIR) against the two men on the woman's complaint under section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the 35-year-old woman told police that she and her 15-year-old daughter had reached Lahore from Vehari in a bus on Sunday at around 10pm. She said they hailed a green-coloured rickshaw at Thokar bus terminal to travel to her sister's house in Officers Colony, Saddar Cantonment Board.

The FIR quoted her as saying that the rickshaw driver and another man in the vehicle instead took them to a deserted place on LDA Avenue and raped her and her daughter.

The woman said she and her daughter started shouting after they saw the lights of a car that stopped near the spot, at which point the rickshaw driver and the other suspect left their vehicle behind and fled. She said the suspects took away her mobile phone and Rs5,000 cash with them.

Meanwhile, the woman said, someone called the police after listening to her shouts and subsequently police reached the scene.

She said she would be able to identify the suspects if they were produced before her, according to the FIR.

'Suspects involved in multiple rape cases'

Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, in a press conference after the arrests were made, identified the rickshaw driver as Umar Farooq, and his accomplice as Munsib.

He said the two men had past criminal records and were involved in multiple rape cases. "Suspect Umar Farooq is a habitual offender," he added.

Chung DSP Javed Siddiq took timely action along with his team and used the latest technology to arrest the suspects, the CCPO said.

Dogar said the case would be presented in court after completing all legal aspects so the suspects would be punished, adding that rape suspects were not deserving of any leniency.

Earlier today, Dogar issued a statement saying that an investigation had been launched and police had impounded the suspects' rickshaw.

He said teams had been formed for the arrest of the suspects and evidence had been collected from the crime scene.

The CCPO added that the victims would be taken to a hospital for medical examination.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also took notice of the incident and sought a report from the CCPO.

He directed him to arrest the suspects within 48 hours and make all efforts to deliver justice to the victims.

The latest incident comes amid renewed focus on violence against women in Pakistan, following the murders of Noor Mukadam and Quratul Ain in July and the assault of a TikToker on Independence Day this month.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (19)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
A. ALI
Aug 23, 2021 01:38pm
very alarming to read " he had previously been arrested in two rape cases last year and in 2018 – in Lahore and Okara, respectively." how did he get free? who bailed him out and why? Someone should seek clarification from relevant police stations and courts who let him free. an explanation is much awaited. i request readers to raise this point at every possible level, until the issue is cleared. dawn, thanks for giving such insight.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Aug 23, 2021 01:40pm
"The sources said the suspect's criminal record showed that he had previously been arrested in two rape cases last year and in 2018 – in Lahore and Okara, respectively." That means the rickshaw driver was a serial criminal but was not punished after being apprehended twice before. This should be the proof of repeat of such incidences, because of inaction by the LEAs in such cases.
Reply Recommend 0
Dispirited
Aug 23, 2021 01:47pm
He had previously been arrested in two rape cases and now this is third. How many will suffer just because of our lost ethical moral judgments. RIP Justice.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 23, 2021 01:52pm
"The sources said the suspect's criminal record showed that he had previously been arrested in two rape cases last year and in 2018 – in Lahore and Okara, respectively." Then why this serial rapist is he still out and about? One wonders how many more he has raped, who have kept quiet!!
Reply Recommend 0
Salman Canada
Aug 23, 2021 01:54pm
Just arresting them, releasing them on bail and subsequently aquitting them,ostensibly due to lack evidence, is the typical pattern in Pakistan. This is really shameful. When are we actually going to see someone given exemplary punishment?
Reply Recommend 0
Malik Munsaf
Aug 23, 2021 01:59pm
What is going on in PK? It’s not only police, but our courts need to wake up to deliver justice quickly. We need to set few examples to have some deterrance against such acts.
Reply Recommend 0
danish
Aug 23, 2021 02:05pm
What is happening in Punjab??? The province is becoming rapists abode.
Reply Recommend 0
Imaduddin
Aug 23, 2021 02:18pm
@bhaRAT©, Someone should be answerable / responsible
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Aug 23, 2021 02:18pm
Why our Police and Government is not taking any action against him. Our Police is busy to find out the 400 hundred culprit of Minar-e-Pakistan case.
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Aug 23, 2021 02:18pm
Why our Police and Government is not taking any action against him. Our Police is busy to find out the 400 hundred culprit of Minar-e-Pakistan case.
Reply Recommend 0
Anwar
Aug 23, 2021 02:19pm
Their ordeal has only started. Now the 'not all men' brigade will start finding ways to blame the ladies for the crime perpetrated against them
Reply Recommend 0
UZ
Aug 23, 2021 02:19pm
@danish, Missing of education and the availability of illicit content all around in the shape of (Tiktok, Tinder, Skout, etc). The problem is not with the apps, however, the problem is with the education and overpopulation. No immediate solution at the moment, therefore, short term solution is "parda" and long term solution is education and good training of kids at home.
Reply Recommend 0
abdul
Aug 23, 2021 02:20pm
Culprits should be arrested and exemplary punishment be served to them.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Aug 23, 2021 02:23pm
Suddenly rape cases starting coming into light. There are many that has not coming in public for various reasons. We have army of Ministers and it will be in the fitness of things to deal such cases special ministerial wing must be established. Separate courts to hear these cases housed in separate premises to give verdict in one month be established. Please execute court orders where cases in such cases are decided.
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon Malik
Aug 23, 2021 02:25pm
Well Naya Pakistan is frightening. We want old Pakistan. Also kick out this under training Buzdar. He mission to destroy Punjab is accomplished actually.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Aug 23, 2021 02:26pm
The rickshaw driver and his accomplice must be apprehended, duly tried, and given maximum sentence under the law. The citizens have a right to safe transportation. However, if anti-social elements are allowed to operate the rickshaws then their fundamental right to travel can be in serious jeopardy.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Aug 23, 2021 02:26pm
Rape apologists including IK have made this country a paradise for such. Sad indeed and we have to bear with them for 2 more years. Please take them out and put them behind bars for a safe Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
Aug 23, 2021 02:26pm
Get hold of those judges who granted him release/ bail ,once this system is there next time hands would shake before passing such relief.
Reply Recommend 0
Farooq
Aug 23, 2021 02:27pm
@danish, They are getting reported in Punjab but nothing much different in other provinces. Sad but true. What do you expect when you have rape apologist PM also.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Press and Taliban
Updated 23 Aug 2021

Press and Taliban

Afghan media may be among the Taliban’s first victims.
Education as politics
23 Aug 2021

Education as politics

Increasingly it seems, more opportunities in higher education and the workforce are reserved for those on ...
State of uncertainty
Updated 23 Aug 2021

State of uncertainty

Most consequential for Pakistan is whether the situation stabilises and peace is established in Afghanistan.

Editorial

Misogynistic narrative
Updated 23 Aug 2021

Misogynistic narrative

Case after case of violence against women has laid bare the frightening extent of misogyny to be found in Pakistani society.
23 Aug 2021

Evading taxes

FINANCE MINISTER Shaukat Tarin has once again sought to reassure the country’s business community that the tax...
23 Aug 2021

Demotion to zoo status

AS reported by this newspaper recently, the Punjab Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Department has demoted to the...
22 Aug 2021

Intimidating the press

THE Supreme Court of Pakistan has summoned senior officials from the interior ministry, FIA and the Islamabad Police...
22 Aug 2021

Falling Covid numbers

CONFIRMED Covid-19 cases in the country appear to be falling, but it is no time to be complacent. Daily cases have...
Afghan Taliban flags
Updated 22 Aug 2021

Afghan Taliban flags

AS the Afghan Taliban solidify their grip on power, valid questions have emerged about how the movement’s taking ...