Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 23, 2021

Fawad century, Shaheen's strikes give Pakistan hope of levelling Test series against WI

AFPPublished August 23, 2021 - Updated August 23, 2021 11:13am
Fawad Alam hits 4 during day three of the 2nd Test between West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park in Jamaica. — AFP
Fawad Alam hits 4 during day three of the 2nd Test between West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park in Jamaica. — AFP

Fawad Alam's fifth Test century and Shaheen Shah Afridi's new ball potency pushed Pakistan into the ascendancy on a truncated third day of the rain-affected second Test against the West Indies at Sabina Park on Sunday.

Fawad's unbeaten 124 lifted the tourists to 302 for nine declared in their first innings before Shaheen removed both openers swiftly and Faheem Ashraf added another wicket to have the home side at 39 for three in reply at stumps.

Edged by one wicket in a thrilling finale to the first Test on the same ground a week earlier, Pakistan's quest for a series-levelling victory has been frustrated by showers and inefficient covering of the playing square.

All of the second day was lost to showers and a sodden outfield while play did not properly get underway on day three until early afternoon as a damp area at the southern end of the pitch, in line with the bowlers' run-ups, was a source of concern for the West Indies.

Initial attempts to get play going in the morning following another 90-minute delay resulted in just eight deliveries being bowled before the complaints of Jason Holder, supported by his fellow bowlers and captain Kraigg Brathwaite, were eventually heeded by the match officials who engaged in lengthy deliberation before suspending play.

When play finally commenced in the heat of the afternoon, Pakistan, who resumed from the overnight position of 212 for four, were almost entirely reliant on Fawad to push them up to the 300-run mark.

Two wickets for Jayden Seales and two in two balls for Holder kept the tourists in check.

However, Fawad, who resumed his innings on 76 after retiring through heat exhaustion and severe cramps on the opening day, would not be denied a fourth Test century in 12 innings.

It was an innings which reinforced the value of his return to the international scene after being ignored for 11 years after his debut in senior Pakistan colours in 2009.

'Motivated by dad'

Having returned to the crease at the fall of Faheem's wicket, and then seeing Mohammad Rizwan and Nauman Ali depart in quick succession, the 35-year-old left-hander stayed focused and reached the cherished landmark with a pull for two off Kyle Mayers.

Despite the disappointment of contributing to the run out of Hasan Ali, his unbeaten 124, which occupied over six hours in which he faced 213 deliveries and stroked 17 fours, was a stellar effort.

“It was very challenging out there and what Babar (Azam) and I did on the first day was very important,” said Fawad at the end of the day in reflecting on his and the team's effort.

“You always feel proud when you score a century for your country so I am very happy right now. My dad has always been my motivation. He told me to keep on trying and my time will come and now it has and I am trying to make the most of it.”

Kemar Roach and Seales led the West Indies bowling effort with three wickets each.

Shaheen then made the most of his opportunity with the new ball by removing Kieran Powell and Brathwaite in successive overs.

When Faheem bowled Roston Chase it brought in night watchman Alzarri Joseph who hung on with Nkrumah Bonner to carry the fight for the West Indies into the fourth day.

West Indies lead the series after winning the first Test by one wicket at the same venue a week earlier.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Factsmatter
Aug 23, 2021 11:18am
Nice work by Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Vaqar Awan
Aug 23, 2021 11:30am
A brave decision by Pakistan to declare its innings. Still a day lost to rain can prove costly for Pakistan and frustrating too. Chances are that this test match is going to be draw and fatal blow to our team. Since 2 days are left, Pakistan should get West Indies out as soon as possible and rest hope for miracle to happen.
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid
Aug 23, 2021 11:47am
SSA is an excellent bowler, WA in the making??
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Press and Taliban
Updated 23 Aug 2021

Press and Taliban

Afghan media may be among the Taliban’s first victims.
Education as politics
23 Aug 2021

Education as politics

Increasingly it seems, more opportunities in higher education and the workforce are reserved for those on ...
State of uncertainty
Updated 23 Aug 2021

State of uncertainty

Most consequential for Pakistan is whether the situation stabilises and peace is established in Afghanistan.

Editorial

Misogynistic narrative
Updated 23 Aug 2021

Misogynistic narrative

Case after case of violence against women has laid bare the frightening extent of misogyny to be found in Pakistani society.
23 Aug 2021

Evading taxes

FINANCE MINISTER Shaukat Tarin has once again sought to reassure the country’s business community that the tax...
23 Aug 2021

Demotion to zoo status

AS reported by this newspaper recently, the Punjab Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Department has demoted to the...
22 Aug 2021

Intimidating the press

THE Supreme Court of Pakistan has summoned senior officials from the interior ministry, FIA and the Islamabad Police...
22 Aug 2021

Falling Covid numbers

CONFIRMED Covid-19 cases in the country appear to be falling, but it is no time to be complacent. Daily cases have...
Afghan Taliban flags
Updated 22 Aug 2021

Afghan Taliban flags

AS the Afghan Taliban solidify their grip on power, valid questions have emerged about how the movement’s taking ...