Hekmatyar asks India not to meddle in Afghan affairs

ISLAMABAD: Former Afghan prime minister and Hizb-i-Islami (HI) chief Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peaceful settlement of the Afghan conflict and asked India not to fight Kashmir war from Afghan soil.

“New Delhi should focus on its internal issues instead of issuing statements regarding the future of Afghanistan,” said Hekmatyar while talking to media in Kabul.

He said New Delhi should respect sovereignty of Afghanistan. He was appreciative of the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan as well for his stance on a peaceful and negotiated settlement of the Afghan issue. Hekmatyar expressed the hope that soon there would be a government in Kabul, which would be acceptable to the Afghan people and the international community.

Also on Sunday, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan called on the Hizb-i-Islami chief at his Kabul office.

They discussed the ongoing talks between the Taliban and political groups for the formation of a new government in Afghanistan.

Published in Dawn, August 23rd, 2021