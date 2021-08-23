Dawn Logo

Hekmatyar asks India not to meddle in Afghan affairs

APPPublished August 23, 2021 - Updated August 23, 2021 08:21am
KABUL: Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan speaks to Hizb-i-Islami chief Gulbuddin Hekmatyar during a meeting at his office on Sunday. They discussed ongoing talks between the Taliban and different political groups for formation of new government in Afghanistan.—APP
ISLAMABAD: Former Afghan prime minister and Hizb-i-Islami (HI) chief Gulbuddin Hekmatyar has appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peaceful settlement of the Afghan conflict and asked India not to fight Kashmir war from Afghan soil.

“New Delhi should focus on its internal issues instead of issuing statements regarding the future of Afghanistan,” said Hekmatyar while talking to media in Kabul.

He said New Delhi should respect sovereignty of Afghanistan. He was appreciative of the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan as well for his stance on a peaceful and negotiated settlement of the Afghan issue. Hekmatyar expressed the hope that soon there would be a government in Kabul, which would be acceptable to the Afghan people and the international community.

Also on Sunday, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan called on the Hizb-i-Islami chief at his Kabul office.

They discussed the ongoing talks between the Taliban and political groups for the formation of a new government in Afghanistan.

Published in Dawn, August 23rd, 2021

Comments (6)
Zia Uddin, PhD
Aug 23, 2021 08:27am
Well done Ambassador Mansoor Ahmed Khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Aug 23, 2021 08:29am
Gulbadin Hikmatyar's statement is welcoming and relevant to present situation.
Reply Recommend 0
Katua Khan
Aug 23, 2021 08:30am
Pakistan is only exposing its hand!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 23, 2021 08:45am
India be like, "everything gone to ruin".
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 23, 2021 08:46am
India getting what India deserves. Humiliation and warnings.
Reply Recommend 0
Vijay
Aug 23, 2021 08:54am
What about billions of dollars India has invested bin Afghanistan for its progress.
Reply Recommend 0

