Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 22, 2021

Pakistan's scrabble prodigy Syed Imaad Ali wins world youth title in Karachi

Abdul GhaffarPublished August 22, 2021 - Updated August 22, 2021 05:58pm
Syed Imaad Ali holds the trophy after winning the World English Scrabble Players Association Youth Cup in Karachi. — Photo courtesy Quetta Gladiators Twitter
Syed Imaad Ali holds the trophy after winning the World English Scrabble Players Association Youth Cup in Karachi. — Photo courtesy Quetta Gladiators Twitter
Syed Imaad Ali — Photo courtesy Irshad Ali Twitter
Syed Imaad Ali — Photo courtesy Irshad Ali Twitter

Syed Imaad Ali bagged the World English Scrabble Players Association (WESPA) Youth Cup (formerly known as the World Youth Scrabble Championship) in the final in Karachi on Sunday.

The 15-year-old talent defeated his opponent in nine out of 13 games in Sunday's finals as Pakistan finished first in the tournament, with Hasham Hadi Khan — another Pakistani to qualify for the final with 26 wins — coming in fourth after winning in seven games.

Ali opened up an early lead in the tournament and had soared to the top position with 11 wins and one tie by the completion of the first 12 rounds.

After today's feat, he is now the first and only scrabble player to win the World Youth title twice. He previously won the 2018 championship in Dubai, clinched the Junior World Scrabble Champion­ship in Torquay, England, in November 2019, and was also the youngest player to do so.

Two more Pakistani players — Ali Salman and Usman Shaukat — remained in the top ten till the last round of the championship's group stage but were unlucky to miss out narrowly after losing their last games.

Pakistan was awarded the rights to hold the WESPA Youth Cup for the second year running.

The championship has been played annually since 2006 in different parts of the world but could not be played after 2019 due to the pandemic outbreak.

Pakistan had offered to host the 2020 edition online for the first time to make sure every that player was monitored and the games were played as fairly as before.

WESPA granted the hosting rights to Pakistan and the first-ever virtual championship was played in 2020.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Saim
Aug 22, 2021 06:20pm
So proud. Great job brother.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Women to face the brunt
22 Aug 2021

Women to face the brunt

Do such numbers of those who lost their lives on the battlefield, belong to a force with no appetite for a fight?
AGP’s appointment
22 Aug 2021

AGP’s appointment

The AGP’s office must be brought on a par with its global counterparts.
Approach the bench
22 Aug 2021

Approach the bench

Should high court judges be favoured for the SC based on seniority alone?

Editorial

22 Aug 2021

Intimidating the press

THE Supreme Court of Pakistan has summoned senior officials from the interior ministry, FIA and the Islamabad Police...
22 Aug 2021

Falling Covid numbers

CONFIRMED Covid-19 cases in the country appear to be falling, but it is no time to be complacent. Daily cases have...
Afghan Taliban flags
Updated 22 Aug 2021

Afghan Taliban flags

AS the Afghan Taliban solidify their grip on power, valid questions have emerged about how the movement’s taking ...
21 Aug 2021

Hard times

POLICYMAKERS and economists tend to look at inflation, the pace at which everyday prices of goods and services...
Anti-Taliban protests
Updated 21 Aug 2021

Anti-Taliban protests

Taliban can talk all they want about inclusivity, but whether or not they will abide by their promises is yet to be seen.
21 Aug 2021

Inter-sect tolerance

FOR some years now, the first 10 days of Muharram have been a relatively violence-free period — a marked ...