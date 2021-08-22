Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 22, 2021

At least 10 killed, dozens missing in flash floods in US state of Tennessee

APPublished August 22, 2021 - Updated August 22, 2021 03:00pm
Dickson Public Works personnel check the flooding on Old Pond Lane following heavy rainfall in Dickson, Tennessee, US on Aug 21. — AP
Dickson Public Works personnel check the flooding on Old Pond Lane following heavy rainfall in Dickson, Tennessee, US on Aug 21. — AP

Catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee — the central portion of the US state of Tennessee — left at least 10 people dead and dozens missing on Saturday as record-shattering rainfall washed away homes and rural roads, authorities said.

Business owner Kansas Klein watched in horror from a bridge on Saturday morning as cars and entire houses were swept down a road in Waverly, a town of about 4,500 people that Klein, 48, has called home for more than half his life.

Two girls who were holding on to a puppy and clinging to a wooden board swept past, far too fast for Klein and other onlookers to go down and grab hold of them.

After being told by authorities to go back, Klein returned a couple of hours later, shocked that the floodwaters had almost entirely receded and aghast at the destruction that was left behind.

“It was amazing how quick it came and how quick it left,” Klein said.

Klein said his restaurant, a decade-old New York-style pizzeria, was still standing, but the morning deluge of between 250 to 300 millimetres of rain in Humphreys County had caused floodwaters to reach 2.1 metres inside the eatery, rendering it a total loss.

After leaving his restaurant, Klein walked to the nearby public housing homes and heard yelling. A man had just recovered a baby’s body from one of the homes. Other bodies would soon follow.

“I’m looking at my restaurant, thinking how horrible it was that I lost my restaurant and then I walk around the corner and see someone’s baby dead — my restaurant doesn’t mean a whole lot right now,” Klein told the Associated Press in a phone interview on Saturday night, still in shock as he watched a local news channel air footage he had recorded on his phone hours ago.

The low-income homes — dozens of block buildings known as Brookside — appeared to have borne the brunt of the flash flood, Klein said.

“It was devastating: buildings were knocked down, half of them were destroyed,” Klein said. “People were pulling out bodies of people who had drowned and didn’t make it out.”

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told news outlets more than 30 people have been reported missing. It was not immediately clear how many had lived at Brookside, located about 96 kilometres west of Nashville.

Two of the bodies recovered were toddlers who had been swept away from their father, Davis told WSMV-TV.

Waverly couple Cindy Dunn, 48, and her husband Jimmy, 49, were rescued from their attic by a crew who used a bulldozer to reach them.

“Hell. That’s what we had to go through,” Cindy Dunn told The Tennessean.

She said her husband woke her up on Saturday, telling her that floodwaters had pushed her car to their backyard. Eventually, the water in their house rose to at least 1.8m high, forcing them to the attic. Dunn said the rooftop wasn’t an option.

“My husband is dealing with cancer. He’s going through chemotherapy. And I am an amputee. So there was no going anywhere besides the attic,” Dunn said.

Dunn said their home and neighbouring houses “are gone”.

Just to the east of Waverly, the town of McEwen was pummeled with about 430mm of rain in less than a day, prompting water rescues, road closures, and communications disruptions. That rainfall total smashed the state’s 24-hour record of 345mm from 1982, according to the National Weather Service Nashville, though Saturday’s numbers remained to be confirmed.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee tweeted on Saturday, “Tennesseans, please stay cautious of rising floodwaters caused by heavy rainfall in parts of Middle TN (Tennessee). We are actively working with emergency response officials and first responders as they support Tennesseans in flooded areas.”

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) activated its emergency operations centre and said agencies that include the Tennessee National Guard, the state Highway Patrol, and Fire Mutual Aid were responding to the flooding.

In a bulletin, TEMA called the situation “dangerous and evolving” and urged people to avoid travel in the affected counties.

Klein isn’t sure what the future holds for his family or his town.

He also isn’t sure what happened to the two girls and the puppy he witnessed who had been clinging to the board. He heard that a girl and a puppy had been rescued downstream and that the other girl was also saved, but he wasn’t sure it was them.

“This is the third 100-hundred year flood that we’ve had in about 10 years,” referencing 2010 and 2019 floods. “But this is 100 times worse than either one of them was. [...] The last report I saw was there were 31 missing. This is a small town so the odds are I know most of those people.”

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Women to face the brunt
22 Aug 2021

Women to face the brunt

Do such numbers of those who lost their lives on the battlefield, belong to a force with no appetite for a fight?
AGP’s appointment
22 Aug 2021

AGP’s appointment

The AGP’s office must be brought on a par with its global counterparts.
Approach the bench
22 Aug 2021

Approach the bench

Should high court judges be favoured for the SC based on seniority alone?

Editorial

22 Aug 2021

Intimidating the press

THE Supreme Court of Pakistan has summoned senior officials from the interior ministry, FIA and the Islamabad Police...
22 Aug 2021

Falling Covid numbers

CONFIRMED Covid-19 cases in the country appear to be falling, but it is no time to be complacent. Daily cases have...
Afghan Taliban flags
Updated 22 Aug 2021

Afghan Taliban flags

AS the Afghan Taliban solidify their grip on power, valid questions have emerged about how the movement’s taking ...
21 Aug 2021

Hard times

POLICYMAKERS and economists tend to look at inflation, the pace at which everyday prices of goods and services...
Anti-Taliban protests
Updated 21 Aug 2021

Anti-Taliban protests

Taliban can talk all they want about inclusivity, but whether or not they will abide by their promises is yet to be seen.
21 Aug 2021

Inter-sect tolerance

FOR some years now, the first 10 days of Muharram have been a relatively violence-free period — a marked ...