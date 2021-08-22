Dawn Logo

Israel strikes Gaza after dozens injured in border clashes

AFPPublished August 22, 2021 - Updated August 22, 2021 12:57pm
A wounded Palestinian is carried after taking part in a protest at Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City on August 21. — Reuters
A wounded Palestinian is carried after taking part in a protest at Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City on August 21. — Reuters

Israeli warplanes bombed Gaza on Saturday after clashes between its troops and Palestinian protesters left dozens injured, including an Israeli border policeman and a 13-year-old Palestinian boy who were both critically wounded.

The Israeli military said it carried out airstrikes against four weapons sites and that it had reinforced its Gaza division with additional troops.

The escalation came exactly three months since Israel and the enclave's rulers Hamas reached a truce following their deadliest fighting in years.

Israeli troops fired at Palestinian protesters who gathered near the Gaza border wall, the army and Palestinian witnesses said.

A Palestinian gunman fired at Israeli troops through an opening in the wall and crowds of young protesters hurled explosives over the barrier and tried to scale it.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry said the injured included a 13-year-old boy left in a critical condition after being hit in the head.

“Forty-one civilians were wounded with various injuries,” the ministry said in a statement, with Hamas saying “thousands” of protesters had taken part.

The Israel Border Police said a 21-year-old sniper in its undercover unit was critically wounded when he was shot by a Palestinian protester.

“His condition is critical and there is a risk to his life,” it said of the wounded officer.

Hamas call for protest

Israeli police commissioner Kobi Shabtai vowed in a statement that the force would “continue to act firmly and with all our might against those who want to harm us”.

Defence Minister Benny Gantz had warned that “these are definitely extremely serious events that will have a response”.

Shortly after his comments, the Israeli Air Force said on Twitter that its “fighter jets struck four weapons manufacturing and storage sites belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation”.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties from the strikes.

Hamas had called a protest on Saturday to mark the burning of Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque — the third-holiest site in Islam — 52 years ago

“Al Aqsa Mosque is a red line, and any attack on it will be met with valiant resistance from our people,” the movement said in a statement.

Late on Saturday, Hamas and other groups in Gaza issued a joint statement in which they “saluted the heroic youth” who clashed with Israeli forces.

The violence is some of the worst since the May 21 ceasefire came into force.

Over 11 days in May, Israel pounded Gaza with airstrikes as Hamas fighters responded with rockets fired from the enclave.

Gaza reconstruction

Hamas said it took action after Israeli security forces stormed Al Aqsa in May.

Reconstruction in Gaza has stalled since the ceasefire, in part because of a crippling blockade Israel has maintained on the enclave since Hamas seized power in 2007.

On Thursday, Israel announced it would allow funds from Qatar to reach impoverished Palestinians in Gaza. However, other restrictions remain.

The ceasefire Egypt brokered between Hamas and Israel has largely held, although there have been flare-ups.

On Monday Israel said its “Iron Dome” missile defence system intercepted a rocket fired by militants in Gaza into Israel, the first time since the recent battle.

That came after four Palestinians were killed in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

In 2018, Gazans began a protest movement demanding an end to Israel's blockade and a right for Palestinians to return to lands they fled after the Jewish state was founded.

The Hamas-backed weekly demonstrations sputtered as Israel killed some 350 Palestinians in Gaza over more than a year.

