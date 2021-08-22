Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 22, 2021

FO condemns extrajudicial killing of three more Kashmiri youths in IoK

APPPublished August 22, 2021 - Updated August 22, 2021 08:42am
A Kashmiri cycles past a barricade set up as road blockade as a paramilitary soldier stands guard in Srinagar, Indian-occupied Kashmir. — AP/File
A Kashmiri cycles past a barricade set up as road blockade as a paramilitary soldier stands guard in Srinagar, Indian-occupied Kashmir. — AP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan condemned on Saturday the extrajudicial killing of three more Kashmiri youths in the Pulwama area of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In intensified acts of state-sponsored terrorism, Indian forces had martyred six Kashmiris in the past three days, spokesperson for the Foreign Office said in a statement.

He said it was a matter of grave concern that the draconian military siege, extra-judicial killings, torture in custody, enforced disappearances and incarcerations were continuing unabated in IIOJK. The continuing spate of violence against innocent Kashmiris only betrayed India’s frustration over its failure to suppress their just struggle for their legitimate right to self-determination, the spokesperson said.

He said that gross and systematic human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian Occupation Forces in IIOJK warranted investigation by the UN commission of inquiry, as recommended by the OHCHR in its reports for 2018 and 2019.

“We once again call upon the international community to hold India to account for the grave and systematic human rights violations of the Kashmiri people and work for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people,” the spokesperson added.

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2021

Kashmir Unrest
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Women to face the brunt
22 Aug 2021

Women to face the brunt

Do such numbers of those who lost their lives on the battlefield, belong to a force with no appetite for a fight?
AGP’s appointment
22 Aug 2021

AGP’s appointment

The AGP’s office must be brought on a par with its global counterparts.
Approach the bench
22 Aug 2021

Approach the bench

Should high court judges be favoured for the SC based on seniority alone?

Editorial

22 Aug 2021

Intimidating the press

THE Supreme Court of Pakistan has summoned senior officials from the interior ministry, FIA and the Islamabad Police...
22 Aug 2021

Falling Covid numbers

CONFIRMED Covid-19 cases in the country appear to be falling, but it is no time to be complacent. Daily cases have...
Afghan Taliban flags
Updated 22 Aug 2021

Afghan Taliban flags

AS the Afghan Taliban solidify their grip on power, valid questions have emerged about how the movement’s taking ...
21 Aug 2021

Hard times

POLICYMAKERS and economists tend to look at inflation, the pace at which everyday prices of goods and services...
Anti-Taliban protests
Updated 21 Aug 2021

Anti-Taliban protests

Taliban can talk all they want about inclusivity, but whether or not they will abide by their promises is yet to be seen.
21 Aug 2021

Inter-sect tolerance

FOR some years now, the first 10 days of Muharram have been a relatively violence-free period — a marked ...