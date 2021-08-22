Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 22, 2021

NCOC opens Kartarpur Darbar to Sikh pilgrims

Ikram JunaidiPublished August 22, 2021 - Updated August 22, 2021 07:21am
Workers clean the floor at the shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur. — AFP/File
Workers clean the floor at the shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday allowed Sikh pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur to perform rituals in connection with the death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji next month.

On the other hand, as many as 65 deaths and 3,084 new cases were reported in a single day, with the number of active cases rising to 89,044.

Meanwhile, another consignment of two million doses of a Chinese vaccine arrived on Saturday.

In another development, Pakistan provided lifesaving medical equipment, including 75 ventilators, to Sri Lanka to help it tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NCOC meeting unanimously decided to allow Sikh pilgrims to visit Kart­ar­pur next month under strict Covid-19 protocols.

It is worth mentioning here that due to the Delta variant, India had been in category C from May 22 till Aug 12, and special appro­val was required for people coming from the country, including Sikh pilgrims. However, now fully vaccinated persons with certificates will be allowed to enter Pakistan provided they show real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test reports which should not be more than 72 hours old.

Apart from this, Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) will also be conducted at airports and in case of a positive result, the individual will not be allowed to enter Pakistan. Besides, as per non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs), a maximum of 300 people will be permitted to assemble at a time at the darbar.

According to an official of the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS), Pakistan had introduced three categories to deal with coronavirus.

“Countries in category A are exempted from the mandatory Covid-19 test, travellers from areas falling in category B are required to present a negative PCR test that must be taken within 72 hours of the travel date while visitors from nations in category C are restricted and can travel only under specific NCOC guidelines,” the official said.

Meanwhile, a consignment of two million doses of Sinovac vaccine reached Pakistan.

An official of the NHS ministry said the vaccine was procured by the government and arrived in Islamabad from China on Saturday.

On the other hand, the NCOC data revealed that 65 patients succumbed to the virus and another 3,084 people got infected in the last 24 hours.

There were 89,044 active cases in the country as of August 21 out of whom 5,640 were admitted to hospitals across the country.

Medical aid for Sri Lanka

High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka retired Maj Gen Mohammad Saad Khattak along with Deputy High Commissioner Tanvir Ahmad called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at the Temple Trees and handed over lifesaving Covid-19 medical equipment on behalf of the Pakistani government.

The equipment included 75 ventilators and 150 C-PAP breathing aid machines manufactured in Pakistan.

“This is a robust expression of solidarity and support to Sri Lankan sisters and brothers in their fight against Covid-19 from the people and government of Pakistan. The high commissioner highlighted the government of Pakistan’s vision of regional partnerships for peace and sustainable development while reiterating its strong commitment to address the impact of the pandemic jointly with the regional countries particularly with friendly country Sri Lanka. It is also a testament to Pakistan’s strong commitment for promotion of regional cooperation under Saarc. This assistance of medical equipment is part of Pakistan’s Saarc Covid-19 emergency assistance to support regional efforts in the common fight against Covid-19 pandemic,” said a statement.

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2021

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Women to face the brunt
22 Aug 2021

Women to face the brunt

Do such numbers of those who lost their lives on the battlefield, belong to a force with no appetite for a fight?
AGP’s appointment
22 Aug 2021

AGP’s appointment

The AGP’s office must be brought on a par with its global counterparts.
Approach the bench
22 Aug 2021

Approach the bench

Should high court judges be favoured for the SC based on seniority alone?

Editorial

22 Aug 2021

Intimidating the press

THE Supreme Court of Pakistan has summoned senior officials from the interior ministry, FIA and the Islamabad Police...
22 Aug 2021

Falling Covid numbers

CONFIRMED Covid-19 cases in the country appear to be falling, but it is no time to be complacent. Daily cases have...
Afghan Taliban flags
Updated 22 Aug 2021

Afghan Taliban flags

AS the Afghan Taliban solidify their grip on power, valid questions have emerged about how the movement’s taking ...
21 Aug 2021

Hard times

POLICYMAKERS and economists tend to look at inflation, the pace at which everyday prices of goods and services...
Anti-Taliban protests
Updated 21 Aug 2021

Anti-Taliban protests

Taliban can talk all they want about inclusivity, but whether or not they will abide by their promises is yet to be seen.
21 Aug 2021

Inter-sect tolerance

FOR some years now, the first 10 days of Muharram have been a relatively violence-free period — a marked ...