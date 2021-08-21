Dawn Logo

3.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Karachi

Qazi HassanPublished August 21, 2021 - Updated August 21, 2021 02:23pm
The tremors spread panic among locals, however, no casualties or damage were reported from the quake. — AFP/File
A moderate earthquake of magnitude 3.1 struck Karachi — the provincial capital of Sindh — on Saturday morning, according to the Pakistan’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

The centre said the earthquake, felt at 11:39am in various parts of the metropolis, originated 76 kilometres northeast of Karachi and had a depth of 15km.

The statement added the quake had a longitude of 67.57 east and latitude of 25.27 north.

The tremors spread panic among locals, however, no casualties or damage was reported.

Some Karachiites shared their experience of the tremors on Twitter.

In June this year, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 had struck Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. No casualties or damage to property were reported.

M. Saeed
Aug 21, 2021 02:28pm
The epicenter of the earthquake, 76 km North East of Karachi, must be in lower Sindh.
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Aug 21, 2021 02:28pm
Authorities need to prepare for the aftermath of natural disasters!
Reply Recommend 0

