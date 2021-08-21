Dawn Logo

‘Punish the perpetrators’: China presses Pakistan for ‘practical measures’ after Gwadar attack

Naveed SiddiquiPublished August 21, 2021 - Updated August 21, 2021 01:03pm
A damaged vehicle is seen at the blast site in Gwadar on Aug. 20, 2021. — Photo courtesy: Xinhua
A damaged vehicle is seen at the blast site in Gwadar on Aug. 20, 2021. — Photo courtesy: Xinhua

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan on Saturday “strongly condemned” a suicide attack targeting a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals in Balochistan's Gwadar district on Friday, asking Pakistan “to take practical and effective measures” to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.

At least two children were killed and three people were injured when a suicide bomber blew himself near the vehicle at around 7pm yesterday (Friday). Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani had confirmed it was a suicide attack.

Banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Majeed Brigade, had later in the day claimed responsibility for the attack.

In its statement today, the Chinese Embassy demanded Pakistan to properly treat the wounded and “conduct a thorough investigation on the attack, and severely punish the perpetrators.”

It also extended “its sincere sympathies to the injured of both countries” and expressed its deep condolences to the victims in Pakistan.

“At the same time, relevant departments at all levels in Pakistan must take practical and effective measures to accelerate to implement strengthened whole-process security measures and upgraded security cooperation mechanism to ensure that similar incidents will not happen again,” the embassy said.

The statement pointed out that the security situation in Pakistan had been severe of late as “there have been several terrorist attacks in succession, resulting in the casualties of several Chinese citizens.”

The embassy reminded the Chinese citizens in Pakistan to be “vigilant, strengthen safety precautions, reduce unnecessary outings, and take effective security protections.”

China is heavily involved in the development of the Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea as part of the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is itself part of China's Belt and Road infrastructure project.

There have been other attacks targeting Chinese nationals in the country in recent weeks.

Late last month, a Chinese engineer who had recently arrived in Karachi was shot at and wounded in a moving car by gunmen riding a motorcycle in the city's SITE area where he was supposed to repair imported machinery. The banned Balochistan Liberation Front had claimed responsibility for that attack.

On July 14, a bus carrying Chinese workers in the Dasu area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Kohistan district fell into a ravine after an explosion, killing 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals. The blast left 28 other people injured.

After initially suggesting that the incident was an accident, the government earlier this month said a suicide bomber had attacked the bus which was carrying Chinese workers to the under-construction Dasu dam.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said last week that India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Afghanistan’s National Dir­ectorate of Security (NDS) intelligence agencies were behind the attack.

Novoice
Aug 21, 2021 01:09pm
Sorry our leaders are busy planting trees for social media posts. You have to wait till new selection for any real action.
Reply Recommend 0
Raja
Aug 21, 2021 01:10pm
Do more
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Aug 21, 2021 01:11pm
The problem is these are the Indian terrorists who come from Afghanistan, after cowardly attacks they run back into Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
N K Ali
Aug 21, 2021 01:13pm
Punishment in Pakistan...Haaah! It is a far cry from the laws enacted and the main culprit is the influence peddling system that has got itself embedded in the marrow of our bones. Nossir! Punishment in Pakistan is unheard of and justice is voiced as a political statement. Salams
Reply Recommend 0
Imrangan duhai
Aug 21, 2021 01:14pm
Come on obey the orders from boss, kill all the freedom fighters.
Reply Recommend 0
The Mask
Aug 21, 2021 01:14pm
@Changez Khan, So convenient to blame others when own security is incompetent, isn't it?
Reply Recommend 0
Yua
Aug 21, 2021 01:15pm
China knows well who is behind these terror attacks.
Reply Recommend 0
Timur
Aug 21, 2021 01:17pm
The news doesn't address a news on Chinese fishing trawlers practically emptying fish from waters around Gwader.This has been well covered in western media but not a word on the demonstration that have taken place in Gwader. You can sell the national assets to China but atleast don't make locals sleep empty stomach to achieve political glories.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Aug 21, 2021 01:19pm
Culprits should be hanged along with their facilitators. Case should be resolved within fifteen days.
Reply Recommend 0
Abad Ahmed
Aug 21, 2021 01:21pm
Pakistan should never be trusted not just for the security and safety of chinese citizens but it's own citizens as well.. Sorry!!
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Aug 21, 2021 01:24pm
That is the progress of regime, even China is asking us to do more, if that is the charm of our great charismatic leader which selectors promised that after him world will treat us with respect. then I we are better off without it.
Reply Recommend 0
Sane Mind1st
Aug 21, 2021 01:29pm
@Changez Khan, like we do in Kashmir? Just askiing.
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
Aug 21, 2021 01:37pm
Where is the infamous Sheikh Rashid and his ''foreign hands'' mantra??
Reply Recommend 0
Saad Malik
Aug 21, 2021 01:41pm
@Changez Khan, There are indian terrorists no doubt india is behind these attacks because only india want to ruin china pakistan friendship but our agencies have to figure this out in order to make cpec successful
Reply Recommend 0
Fouji Bhai
Aug 21, 2021 01:46pm
Whether its Americans, Arabs or the Chinese, Pakistan constantly needs a Master telling it to "do more"!
Reply Recommend 0
Sameer
Aug 21, 2021 01:46pm
Forget punishment, getting a conviction from the justice system is itself nothing short of a miracle. Cases of Chinese will be dragged along just like the rest of us Pakistanis until the killers/corrupt/mafias be released.
Reply Recommend 0

