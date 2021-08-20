Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 20, 2021

2 children killed in suicide attack on vehicle carrying Chinese nationals in Gwadar

Ghalib NihadPublished August 20, 2021 - Updated August 20, 2021 11:08pm
The blast took place in Baloch Ward near Gwadar's Eastbay Expressway. — File photo
The blast took place in Baloch Ward near Gwadar's Eastbay Expressway. — File photo

At least two children were killed in a "suicide attack" targeting a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals in Balochistan's Gwadar district on Friday, the provincial government's spokesperson said.

Three people, including the car's driver, were also injured when a suicide bomber blew himself near the vehicle.

"Strongly condemn suicide attack on Chinese nationals' vehicle in Gwadar," Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani tweeted.

He said two children playing nearby had died in the explosion, while one Chinese national sustained minor injuries.

The Gwadar police control room earlier said three children had been injured in the incident. The injured were shifted to GDA Hospital in Gwadar.

The blast took place shortly after 7pm in Baloch Ward near Gwadar's Eastbay Expressway.

Shahwani said police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) teams were at the crime scene, and an investigation into the incident had been launched. He lamented that "innocent children" had died in the attack.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The incident comes less than two weeks after a motorcycle bomb blast took place at Quetta's Hali Road roundabout, near Balo­chistan Assembly and the High Court, leaving two policemen martyred and 21 others, including 12 policemen, injured.

China is heavily involved in the development of the Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea as part of the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is itself part of China's Belt and Road infrastructure project.

There have been other attacks targeting Chinese nationals in the country in recent weeks.

Late last month, a Chinese engineer who had recently arrived in Karachi was shot at and wounded in a moving car by gunmen riding a motorcycle in the city's SITE area where he was supposed to repair imported machinery.The banned Balochistan Liberation Front had claimed responsibility for that attack.

On July 14, a bus carrying Chinese workers in the Dasu area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Kohistan district fell into a ravine after an explosion, killing 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals. The blast left 28 other people injured.

After initially suggesting that the incident was an accident, the government earlier this month said a suicide bomber had attacked the bus which was carrying Chinese workers to the under-construction Dasu dam.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said last week that India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Afghanistan’s National Dir­ectorate of Security (NDS) intelligence agencies were behind the attack.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (22)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Shah Nawaz
Aug 20, 2021 08:44pm
Of course it’s India - who else would want instability in Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Aug 20, 2021 08:53pm
Please investigate the foreign hand.
Reply Recommend 0
ST
Aug 20, 2021 08:56pm
So sad and shocking . I HOPE no casualties
Reply Recommend 0
Surya Kant Agrawal
Aug 20, 2021 08:57pm
Very unfortunate
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Aug 20, 2021 08:59pm
Is this Taliban or India Modi's?
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Aug 20, 2021 09:12pm
Chinese Children or Pakistani children ??
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Aug 20, 2021 09:55pm
@M Emad, local children nearby use spectacles.
Reply Recommend 0
S r
Aug 20, 2021 09:57pm
Blame it on India and close the case
Reply Recommend 0
Jille Hilali
Aug 20, 2021 10:01pm
Who to blame Now.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Aug 20, 2021 10:01pm
The Taliban backstabbing China, after promising to take care of ETIM.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed K
Aug 20, 2021 10:04pm
Any Chinese killed? Is this start of suicide bombing?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice For All
Aug 20, 2021 10:04pm
Why is Pakistan not providing extra security to the Chinese and such sensitive area's?
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Aug 20, 2021 10:06pm
Its time to take some preemptive action - these bad actors and their masters need a stern message.
Reply Recommend 0
Veeran
Aug 20, 2021 10:09pm
@Shah Nawaz, Who believes you ? Is china believes you ? !!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Passi
Aug 20, 2021 10:09pm
@Farhan khan, both
Reply Recommend 0
Mussett
Aug 20, 2021 10:23pm
Best news of the day
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Aug 20, 2021 10:25pm
Effects of TALIBAN takeover in Afghanistan are being felt here.
Reply Recommend 0
Zaria Sikander
Aug 20, 2021 10:29pm
Very sad, the government must strict security at Gwadar.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan_mere_shaan
Aug 20, 2021 10:32pm
Well I guess Indians wanted a last stand of their investment in Afghanistan. Sad incident though.
Reply Recommend 0
sultan, Eng
Aug 20, 2021 10:40pm
@Brownman, nice try, but you can't fool the Chinese
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar Ali
Aug 20, 2021 10:43pm
Indian terrorists of course...
Reply Recommend 0
Jp
Aug 20, 2021 10:48pm
@Shah Nawaz, one track mind
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Taliban’s road ahead
Updated 19 Aug 2021

Taliban’s road ahead

Without international legitimacy they cannot unlock the reserves or reactivate donor funding lines.
The perfect man
Updated 20 Aug 2021

The perfect man

Imam Husain exemplified perfection in every sense of the word.
Return of the Taliban
Updated 18 Aug 2021

Return of the Taliban

The new dispensation in Afghanistan will be required to alleviate the concerns over human rights issues.

Editorial

Militancy concerns
Updated 20 Aug 2021

Militancy concerns

Taliban are saying all the right things to a world jittery about possibility of Afghanistan becoming a safe haven for terrorists.
Horrific assault
Updated 19 Aug 2021

Horrific assault

There is a tremendous amount of work to be done to correct the public narrative around women’s rights.
19 Aug 2021

Decreasing FDI flows

THE consistent decline in FDI flows into Pakistan in recent years should worry our economic managers. The net flows...
Price of US follies
Updated 18 Aug 2021

Price of US follies

The birth of terror organisations like the Islamic State and Al Qaeda are by-products of America’s ideologically fuelled policies.
18 Aug 2021

Grotesque stunt

EVEN by the standards of the megalomaniacal Narendra Modi, it was an astonishingly ill-timed publicity stunt. A few...
18 Aug 2021

Facilitating SMEs

THE new three-year State Bank refinance scheme — SME Asaan Finance — for providing collateral-free bank loans to...