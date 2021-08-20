Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 20, 2021

'Disgusting': T-shirts depicting Afghans falling from US plane being sold online

Dawn.comPublished August 20, 2021 - Updated August 20, 2021 08:14pm
A picture of the T-shirt that was blasted for mocking Afghans who died after falling from a US plane at Kabul. — Photo: Twitter
A picture of the T-shirt that was blasted for mocking Afghans who died after falling from a US plane at Kabul. — Photo: Twitter

Social media users voiced their anger and disgust after some online retailers put up for sale a T-shirt showing Afghans falling to death from a US evacuation plane.

Thousands of Afghans have flocked to the Kabul airport this week in a bid to flee the country, following the Taliban's lightning offensive that ended with them assuming power when president Ashraf Ghani fled.

In a harrowing video from the airport on Monday, hundreds of people were seen running alongside a US Air Force plane as it gathered speed on the runway — several men desperately holding onto the side.

Further clips on social media appeared to show two people falling to their deaths from a C-17 aircraft after it took off.

Human remains were later found in a wheel well, the US military confirmed, adding that it was investigating the reported deaths linked to the C-17.

In an attempt to capitalise on the tragedy, some profiteers put up apparel for sale online that appeared to mock the Afghans who died falling from the plane.

The offensive tee is emblazoned with the text “Kabul Skydiving Club Est. 2021”, and features the silhouette of a military aircraft and two people plummeting from it.

The shirt surfaced on several online clothing stores, including Tee4Sport and TShirtAtLowPrice.com, according to news.com.au.

The apparel available for both men and women in various colours was also being sold by an Etsy shop called called 'conaneShop'.

“Featuring the scene of the plane flying in the sky and suddenly, there are two people falling from it, the Kabul Skydiving Club Shirt is officially becoming a phenomenon and goes viral on the Internet after that!” read one description.

Shocked by images of the T-shirt, netizens called upon Etsy, the parent e-commerce platform, to take down the post, with one Twitter user terming it a "disgusting way of making money".

While the brand selling the tee took down the advertisement following backlash, similar apparel was still available on websites such as TopTeeTrend, Gebli and TShirtAtLowPrice, among others, The Indian Express reported.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Tanvir Khan
Aug 20, 2021 08:51pm
American style of expressing their shame, pain, and anger after losing in Afghanistan against Afghan guerrillas in worn-out Rubber-Hawai-Chappals !!!
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Aug 20, 2021 08:55pm
The world is becoming day by day unfit for the human species.
Reply Recommend 0
ST
Aug 20, 2021 08:55pm
Very cruel.
Reply Recommend 0
Khanm
Aug 20, 2021 09:07pm
Classic example of capitalism..where money matters not the sympathy or empathy or feelings..Growth for the sake of growth is the ideology of the cancer cell..i cannot say any thing else cos the freedom of speech and expression would be compromised ..
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Taliban’s road ahead
Updated 19 Aug 2021

Taliban’s road ahead

Without international legitimacy they cannot unlock the reserves or reactivate donor funding lines.
The perfect man
Updated 20 Aug 2021

The perfect man

Imam Husain exemplified perfection in every sense of the word.
Return of the Taliban
Updated 18 Aug 2021

Return of the Taliban

The new dispensation in Afghanistan will be required to alleviate the concerns over human rights issues.

Editorial

Militancy concerns
Updated 20 Aug 2021

Militancy concerns

Taliban are saying all the right things to a world jittery about possibility of Afghanistan becoming a safe haven for terrorists.
Horrific assault
Updated 19 Aug 2021

Horrific assault

There is a tremendous amount of work to be done to correct the public narrative around women’s rights.
19 Aug 2021

Decreasing FDI flows

THE consistent decline in FDI flows into Pakistan in recent years should worry our economic managers. The net flows...
Price of US follies
Updated 18 Aug 2021

Price of US follies

The birth of terror organisations like the Islamic State and Al Qaeda are by-products of America’s ideologically fuelled policies.
18 Aug 2021

Grotesque stunt

EVEN by the standards of the megalomaniacal Narendra Modi, it was an astonishingly ill-timed publicity stunt. A few...
18 Aug 2021

Facilitating SMEs

THE new three-year State Bank refinance scheme — SME Asaan Finance — for providing collateral-free bank loans to...