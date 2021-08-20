Dawn Logo

Indian PM Modi's popularity fell from 66pc to 24pc in one year over handling of Covid-19 pandemic: survey

Dawn.comPublished August 20, 2021 - Updated August 20, 2021 07:03pm
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation to mark India's independence Day on Aug 15. — Reuters/File
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation to mark India's independence Day on Aug 15. — Reuters/File

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity ratings fell from 66 per cent to 24pc — a huge difference of 42pc — over the course of one year as Covid-19's second wave led to record deaths and infections in the country.

A survey, titled Mood of the Nation, conducted by Indian publication India Today had asked respondents, "Who is best suited to be the next prime minister of India?"

According to the results of the survey published last week, Modi was the top contender, followed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adyanath and Rahul Gandhi, the leader of India's main opposition party. However, Modi's popularity declined massively from 66pc in August 2020 to 38pc in Jan 2021 and finally to 24pc in Aug of this year.

Respondents cited Modi's handling of the coronavirus pandemic as the primary reason for lower ratings.

"While Modi was lauded for his handling of the first wave with a high 73pc approval rating in January 2021, the disruption experienced during the second wave has seen that figure drop to 49pc," the India Today report said.

Around 27pc of the respondents said that large gatherings, including election rallies, were responsible for the second wave in India, while 26pc said it was due to disregarding precautions against the coronavirus, Indian publication Scroll.in said in its report on the survey.

Read | Poll rallies to Kumbh Mela — Modi-Shah's conscience must take a look at latest Covid surge in India

The respondents also displayed mistrust in the government's data of cases and deaths due to the coronavirus, with 71pc saying infections and fatalities were higher than the Indian government's figures.

In July, India became the third country to surpass 400,000 Covid-19 deaths. The surge was blamed on the Delta variant and the government's complacency after Modi declared victory over the virus in January.

Read | India's Covid deaths 10 times higher than reported: study

In response to the question, "What is the biggest problem India currently faces?", 23pc said it was Covid-19, 19pc said it was inflation while 9pc cited unemployment as the biggest problem.

Jammu and Kashmir's statehood

Another significant finding of the survey was the response to the question, "What should the union government do to restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir?". Forty-one per cent of the respondents said full statehood should be restored while 25pc were in favour of restoring both the statehood as well as Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

As many as 51pc of the respondents said they are scared to protest or express anything on any platform for fear of being arrested.

Respondents were also asked about the performance of the main opposition party — Congress. According to the results, 34pc said it was average while 29pc said it was good.

More than 14,000 people participated in the India Today survey which was conducted between July 10 and 22, according to Scroll.in.

The survey covered residents of 19 states, 115 parliamentary and 230 assembly seats, it added.

Dr. Malaria,Fakir Ahmad
Aug 20, 2021 07:06pm
Relax , its a survey, not election results
Reply Recommend 0
Zain Imran
Aug 20, 2021 07:12pm
People in the 'world's largest democracy' fear getting arrested for expressing themselves. Pakistan has far more freedom.
Reply Recommend 0
Huttar G
Aug 20, 2021 07:13pm
Majority of people follow him blindly there so these surveys have no value. It shouldn’t be our concern anyway.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Aug 20, 2021 07:13pm
Survey doesn't say how many people were interviewed and the demographical data.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 20, 2021 07:14pm
But he will win again in elections
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Aug 20, 2021 07:14pm
What a shocker Narendra Modi got from 66% to 24%. This shows the Indians are honest people.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Aug 20, 2021 07:14pm
Great leader, PMIK has to learn from him
Reply Recommend 0
Madni
Aug 20, 2021 07:15pm
He’s probably planning another Pulwama after this survey;)
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Aug 20, 2021 07:16pm
Economy is everything. Without it, nothing matters.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajesh
Aug 20, 2021 07:17pm
Don't worry it will be back to 70%
Reply Recommend 0
acorn
Aug 20, 2021 07:17pm
Modi isn't alone - blow through the smoke and Covid was the downfall of Trump.
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Aug 20, 2021 07:21pm
"Indian PM Modi's popularity fell from 66pc to 24pc in one year over handling of Covid-19 pandemic: survey". Many such Fake surveys floating over the internet.
Reply Recommend 0
ABE
Aug 20, 2021 07:22pm
Really?? Is he still in the 'positive' category?? I though his popularity would be negative by now. But it is only a matter of time, before he's run out of his fancy new PMs house! After the slap on the face in Afghanistan, it is all but inevitable.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Aug 20, 2021 07:23pm
I am surprised such a racist and loser still has 24% approval ratings
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Aug 20, 2021 07:23pm
Now I can from the survey we have done, Imran Khan's popularity is over 200 percent.
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Aug 20, 2021 07:26pm
He is very popular and likely will be elected in 2024. 2029 it will be Yogi or Amit Shah.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Aug 20, 2021 07:27pm
But Mr. Modi will get 3rd term without any difficulty unless he chooses to retire.
Reply Recommend 0
Misbah
Aug 20, 2021 07:29pm
Just a survey by a local magazine nothing much. Ignore it.
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Aug 20, 2021 07:38pm
The more Pakistan speaks against him the stronger he gets
Reply Recommend 0
ahmed
Aug 20, 2021 07:41pm
Survey is snapshot of current population mood. Wait for another year and with Taliban taking over Afghanistan mood of the Indian people will change with the tide.
Reply Recommend 0
Nauman
Aug 20, 2021 07:42pm
Yet knowing indians they will most likely vote for him again next election. BJP is there to stay for a while
Reply Recommend 0
Babubhai
Aug 20, 2021 07:45pm
Next thing for PMM is to join Bollywood and there also would bring that industry down as well!
Reply Recommend 0
AM
Aug 20, 2021 07:46pm
India is finally showing signs of coming out of the cess pool of modifacsism
Reply Recommend 0
KhanRA
Aug 20, 2021 07:47pm
They just got more extreme by supporting Adityanath.
Reply Recommend 0
Harry
Aug 20, 2021 07:47pm
@Jamil Soomro, New York City , What a shocker Narendra Modi got from 66% to 24%. This shows the Indians are honest people.- nobody knows where this survey happened.
Reply Recommend 0
Azaad Insaan
Aug 20, 2021 07:49pm
@Zain Imran, Yes, Minar E Pakistan shows that
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Aug 20, 2021 07:50pm
Why we give importance to this Evil.
Reply Recommend 0
Azaad Insaan
Aug 20, 2021 07:51pm
The headline is misleading. Do the math guys.
Reply Recommend 0
Syd
Aug 20, 2021 07:51pm
Was this survey taken in Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 20, 2021 07:52pm
Write down, Modi's popularity will go down even further after Afghanistan's dreadful strategy and futile investment of 3 billions USD. Modi should resign immediately and be blamed for his incompetence, narrow vision and isolating India in the region.
Reply Recommend 0
Ismailkhan20
Aug 20, 2021 07:53pm
He want major conflict as communalism thrives his vote bank and his politics. His popularity will again go to 80% . Modi knows how to divide the people
Reply Recommend 0
M Emad
Aug 20, 2021 07:54pm
Indian PM Modi's popularity increase in Indian Kashmir in two years over political reforms, security & economic uplifts.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 20, 2021 07:57pm
@Justice, - keep day dreaming!
Reply Recommend 0
A Bostonian
Aug 20, 2021 08:02pm
He is about as bright as an eclipse to his country.
Reply Recommend 0
A4
Aug 20, 2021 08:08pm
Wow, sheer drop....how will he get re-elected now?
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Aug 20, 2021 08:11pm
@Azaad Insaan, The world knows what mobs in India do!!
Reply Recommend 0
A
Aug 20, 2021 08:11pm
He is still a match winner.
Reply Recommend 0
Naz Shah
Aug 20, 2021 08:11pm
ground reality is very different, these surveys dont reflect the actual situation where despite all the challenges India has fared very well
Reply Recommend 0
dr junaid ahmed
Aug 20, 2021 09:01pm
Day will be come to be proved, Modi's popularity had really been decreased.
Reply Recommend 0

