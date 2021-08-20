Dawn Logo

Asim Iftikhar replaces Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri as Foreign Office spokesperson

Naveed SiddiquiPublished August 20, 2021 - Updated August 20, 2021 04:48pm
Newly appointed Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar. — Photo provided by FO
Pakistan's former ambassador to Thailand, Asim Iftikhar, has been appointed as the new spokesperson for the Foreign Office in place of Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, the FO said in a statement on Friday.

Prior to his appointment as the spokesperson, Iftikhar held senior positions in Pakistan and in the country's foreign missions, the statement said.

Iftikhar graduated from the University of Engineering and Technology in 1991. He was appointed as a director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2009 and later also served as the director-general (United Nations) at the ministry from 2014 to 2017, according to the FO website.

Meanwhile, Chaudhri, who was appointed as the FO spokesperson in August last year, has been posted as the high commissioner to Australia and will leave soon to take up his post in the country, the FO statement further said.

This is the third time a Foreign Office spokesperson has been changed in less than two years.

On Aug 5, 2020, Chaudhri had replaced Aisha Farooqui who was appointed FO spokesperson in December 2019.

Farooqui was reportedly proceeding on a training course.

Rk
Aug 20, 2021 05:03pm
Who cares? He is tasked with mindlessly "rejecting" and "slamming".
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Aug 20, 2021 05:09pm
Let's hope he is more energetic and conveys Pakistan's perspectives more positively! Good luck!
Reply Recommend 0
Commentator
Aug 20, 2021 05:10pm
Rejections switched faces.
Reply Recommend 0
Danish
Aug 20, 2021 05:15pm
No difference in foreign policy. Policy made somewhere else. He just read like
Reply Recommend 0

