Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 20, 2021

TikToker assault case: 24 arrested through 'geo-fencing and Nadra match', says Shireen Mazari

Dawn.com | Imran GabolPublished August 20, 2021 - Updated August 20, 2021 04:52pm
Punjab IG Inam Ghani has also suspended senior police officers for alleged negligence in the case. — Twitter screen grab
Punjab IG Inam Ghani has also suspended senior police officers for alleged negligence in the case. — Twitter screen grab

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari said on Friday that 24 men had been taken into custody through geo-fencing and matching record from National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) for harassing and assaulting a female TikToker and her companions at Lahore's Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day.

The incident had drawn police attention after videos of the episode went viral and sparked outrage on social media.

In a post on Twitter, the minister said “more arrests are expected today” in connection with the “condemnable” incident.

She said a police inquiry was also underway against alleged negligence of police officers in the assault case.

Minutes later, following a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and other senior officials, the provincial police chief said senior police officers had been suspended for negligence and delayed response in dealing with the incident.

“We have suspended SHO and SDPO whereas Divisional SP, SSP Operations and DIG Operations Lahore have been removed from their posts,” Inspector General Inam Ghani wrote on Twitter.

Ghani said “strict departmental action will be taken once inquiry committee submits its detailed report on the role and response of other officers.”

On Aug 17, the Lorry Adda police had registered a case against nearly 400 suspects for harassing and assaulting a woman at Azadi Flyover.

The first-information report (FIR) was registered under sections 354-A (assault or use of criminal force against woman and stripping her of her clothes), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to commit the theft), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In the FIR registered at the Lorry Adda police station, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the complainant stated that she, along with six companions, were filming a video near Minar-i-Pakistan on Independence Day when around 300 to 400 people "attacked us".

She said that she and her companions made a lot of effort to escape from the crowd. Observing the situation, the park's security guard opened the gate to the enclosure around Minar-i-Pakistan, the FIR quotes her as saying.

"However, the crowd was huge and people were scaling the enclosure and coming towards us. People were pushing and pulling me to the extent that they tore my clothes. Several people tried to help me but the crowd was too huge and they kept throwing me in the air," she said.

Azhar Mashwani, Punjab chief minister's focal person for digital media, had on Wednesday said that "strong and non-bailable clauses" had been added to the FIR.

He added that CM Buzdar had ordered police to arrest all culprits "ASAP [as soon as possible]".

In a meeting on Thursday, Buzdar had formed a committee to investigate the role of the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) and look into the responsibility and negligence of PHA officials during the incident and submit a report in this regard.

Terming it a "test case", Buzdar had said it should be brought to its logical conclusion at the earliest.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
fida
Aug 20, 2021 05:11pm
Thoroughly disgusting and we call our country Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Mr. Imran Khan, where is your Naya Pakistan and Riyasat-e-Medina. In your 3 years thighs have gone from bad to worse.
Reply Recommend 0
Fareed ashraf
Aug 20, 2021 05:13pm
Such removals and suspensions are routine and serve no purpose. IG Punjab is now relieved he did his job to perfection.
Reply Recommend 0
Yasir Gurmani
Aug 20, 2021 05:14pm
It is unjustified to make police escape-goat in every incident. We have to revisit our family and educational structures. whether these social institution are visible and active to produce a sensible and disciplined product. Police is already under pressure due to abysmal performance of social institutions i,e. Family, educational institutions, religion etc
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Taliban’s road ahead
Updated 19 Aug 2021

Taliban’s road ahead

Without international legitimacy they cannot unlock the reserves or reactivate donor funding lines.
The perfect man
Updated 20 Aug 2021

The perfect man

Imam Husain exemplified perfection in every sense of the word.
Return of the Taliban
Updated 18 Aug 2021

Return of the Taliban

The new dispensation in Afghanistan will be required to alleviate the concerns over human rights issues.

Editorial

Militancy concerns
Updated 20 Aug 2021

Militancy concerns

Taliban are saying all the right things to a world jittery about possibility of Afghanistan becoming a safe haven for terrorists.
Horrific assault
Updated 19 Aug 2021

Horrific assault

There is a tremendous amount of work to be done to correct the public narrative around women’s rights.
19 Aug 2021

Decreasing FDI flows

THE consistent decline in FDI flows into Pakistan in recent years should worry our economic managers. The net flows...
Price of US follies
Updated 18 Aug 2021

Price of US follies

The birth of terror organisations like the Islamic State and Al Qaeda are by-products of America’s ideologically fuelled policies.
18 Aug 2021

Grotesque stunt

EVEN by the standards of the megalomaniacal Narendra Modi, it was an astonishingly ill-timed publicity stunt. A few...
18 Aug 2021

Facilitating SMEs

THE new three-year State Bank refinance scheme — SME Asaan Finance — for providing collateral-free bank loans to...