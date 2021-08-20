Dawn Logo

PM Imran says will honour cop on Pakistan Day for 'dedication to duty'

Published August 20, 2021 - Updated August 20, 2021 03:05pm
This collage shows the policeman rescuing the citizen. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the government will honour Constable Jamal Kalhoro for his "dedication to duty" on Pakistan Day (March 23) after the official saved a citizen from being crushed by a train.

The premier made the announcement in a tweet. He also shared a verse from Surah Al-Maidah, which said: "If anyone saves a life, it shall be as though he had saved the lives of all mankind."

A day earlier, the prime minister had tweeted a video of the officer's heroics, whose quick-witted thinking had saved the life of a citizen.

In the video, a man appears to fall from an overcrowded train into the gap between the carriage and the platform. The policeman rushes to his aid without an ounce of hesitation and drags him to safety.

"This is where duty becomes sacred," the prime minister said in praise of the police official. "Admiration for the commitment of the young policeman to serve the people."

This is not the first time the premier has lauded the performance of law enforcement officials.

In June, he had met Islamabad Traffic Police Head Constable Qaiser Shakeel and praised his "conscientiousness" in performing his duty despite being injured.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Shakeel was injured on June 9 and returned to work on June 11 after a two-day rest. A picture of Shakeel was also shared on social media in which he could be seen directing traffic on a road in the capital with his arm in a cast.

PM Imran called Shakeel to the Prime Minister House where he praised and encouraged him for "performing his duty well despite being injured". The premier also announced a reward for the official.

