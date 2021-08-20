Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | August 20, 2021

Pakistan to launch mobile app to 'support emotional health' of frontline Covid responders

Dawn.comPublished August 20, 2021 - Updated August 20, 2021 01:38pm
The mobile app will help users in assessing stress condition, managing stress and seeking help from mental health professionals. — AFP/File
The mobile app will help users in assessing stress condition, managing stress and seeking help from mental health professionals. — AFP/File

The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Friday announced the launch of a mobile application to “protect emotional health of the front line responders as part of the Covid-19 response in the country".

The mobile app 'MyCare+', will soon be launched under the Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) initiative, the ministry tweeted from its official Twitter account.

According to the ministry, the mobile application will help users in:

  • Assessing stress conditions
  • Monitoring stress
  • Managing stress
  • Exclude other conditions
  • Seeking help from mental health professionals, when needed

Earlier, the Ministry of Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, had launched 'We Care' — a campaign aimed at "providing adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) to the health workers, orienting them on using various PPE items as per international standards, and creating an overall psycho-social environment of care and support," according to a statement on the ministry's website.

Further, the campaign also aimed to "sensitise the public, including patients and visitors at healthcare facilities, to supports frontline healthcare workers by following preventive behaviors to not only reduce the risk of infection to themselves but also reduce the work burden on and health risks for the health providers," the statement adds.

In July last year, a charitable organisation 'The Dawood Foundation' had entered into a strategic partnership with the British Asian Trust to promote mental health support among frontline workers and the people directly affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the Rs1 billion programme, outreach services were to be developed to provide mental health support and referral for frontline workers, patients screened and tested for Covid-19 through the Indus Health Network and other partner hospitals, and the people in general as well.

Meanwhile, the government also recently launched the 'Pak Covid-19 Vaccination Pass App', which will help identify fake vaccination certificates and also facilitate inoculated people in carrying their digital Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Taliban’s road ahead
Updated 19 Aug 2021

Taliban’s road ahead

Without international legitimacy they cannot unlock the reserves or reactivate donor funding lines.
The perfect man
Updated 20 Aug 2021

The perfect man

Imam Husain exemplified perfection in every sense of the word.
Return of the Taliban
Updated 18 Aug 2021

Return of the Taliban

The new dispensation in Afghanistan will be required to alleviate the concerns over human rights issues.

Editorial

Militancy concerns
Updated 20 Aug 2021

Militancy concerns

Taliban are saying all the right things to a world jittery about possibility of Afghanistan becoming a safe haven for terrorists.
Horrific assault
Updated 19 Aug 2021

Horrific assault

There is a tremendous amount of work to be done to correct the public narrative around women’s rights.
19 Aug 2021

Decreasing FDI flows

THE consistent decline in FDI flows into Pakistan in recent years should worry our economic managers. The net flows...
Price of US follies
Updated 18 Aug 2021

Price of US follies

The birth of terror organisations like the Islamic State and Al Qaeda are by-products of America’s ideologically fuelled policies.
18 Aug 2021

Grotesque stunt

EVEN by the standards of the megalomaniacal Narendra Modi, it was an astonishingly ill-timed publicity stunt. A few...
18 Aug 2021

Facilitating SMEs

THE new three-year State Bank refinance scheme — SME Asaan Finance — for providing collateral-free bank loans to...